44 Of The Coolest Items On Amazon With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews

Like so many of the best things, we borrowed the phrase "the cream of the crop" from the French. For all intents and purposes, it's basically nicked from "la crème de la crème," or "the cream of the cream." I'm telling you this because you're getting something really special here: The items I'm presenting you with today are 44 of the absolute coolest items on Amazon with hundreds of five-star reviews. They are the very foam on the froth of the cream of the cream.

There are salad shears whose design means you can make a finely chopped salad with one hand quickly and easily. Car wash mitts that look like Muppets but are actually microfiber washing gloves designed to clean wet or dry and are packed with effective cleaning power. And there are bamboo-blend bedsheets that reviewers rave have the feel of cashmere but with durability that's better than cotton. What do all these products have in common? Literally hundreds — and in some cases, thousands — of enthusiastic reviewers enthusing all over Amazon about their effectiveness. Their usefulness. Their sheer delightfulness.

With regard to the products on this list, I'll sum up my advice to you with a phrase you'll recognize in another language: "Carpe diem" — Seize the day. You won't want to miss out on these genius items, so get going!