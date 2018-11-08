44 Lit AF Products On Amazon That Have Reviewers Shook

You'd think checking out the reviews before buying a product would be common sense, and yet I find myself taking chances on items that have literally zero reviews on a weekly basis. Then when I finally receive whatever I ordered and it's overwhelmingly underwhelming, I obviously can't be bothered to send it back, so it ultimately winds up buried in a closet somewhere. Is this a waste of my time and money? Of course. That's why I'm now making a concerted effort to only buy products with the highest ratings on Amazon instead.

Whether it's an insulated travel mug with over 5,700 positive four- and five-star reviews, or a board game akin to "Cards Against Humanity" so offensive that even the box says it should probably be banned (boy oh boy, are the one-star ratings on that one a doozy), we've got all the Amazon products with five-star ratings that you could possibly want.

I think we can all agree: whether or not a mascara that's smudge and waterproof gets you out of bed in the morning is up to you, but you can rest assured that these Amazon products with enthusiastic reviews definitely do have the people who wrote them shook.

1 A Mattress Pad That Keeps You Cool In The Hot Weather Qbedding Cooling Summer Sleeping Pad $38 Amazon See on Amazon The Qbedding cooling sleeping pad is made from a combination of Bing Si fiber and wood pulp paired with a tri-layer polyester mesh backing to help keep your sheets breathable no matter how hot it is. Each pad attaches to your mattress via four elastic straps, and one Amazon reviewer raved that "It wicks the heat away from your body and dissipates it out of the pad at the edges so that it can continue to wick heat away from you. It is the same cooling temperature when I wake up in the morning as when I go to bed at night."

5 A Pack Of The Softest Underwear You'll Ever Wear Jockey French Cut Women's Underwear (Pack of 3) $26 Amazon See on Amazon Modal is fabric that has been taking over the underwear industry thanks to its ultra-soft feel, but Micromodal (which is what these undies are made with) is a rare breed of modal that is even softer. "I think I'm in love!" one Amazon reviewer gushes about the Jockey French cut women's underwear. The Each pair is cut to have a full rise with moderate coverage, and because they're 8 percent spandex that means they'll hug you in all the right places.

6 A Deep Conditioning Treatment That Uses Argan Oil To Penetrate Strands Arvazallia Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 Amazon See on Amazon You could shell out the big bucks for a keratin treatment at a salon, or you could nurture your hair with the hydrating Arvazallia Argan oil hair mask. This hair mask is formulated with the highest quality cosmetic-grade argan oil, which is naturally rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. Effective on all hair types including permed, natural, and curly hair, use this mask anytime your hair needs a boost of shine and softness.

7 The Shower Head That Uses Infrared Mineral Stone To Soften Your Skin And Hair Luxsego Ionic Filter Shower Head $13 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a double filter system that uses infrared mineral stone and negative ion mineral stones to reduce the chlorine in your water, the Luxsego ionic filter shower head purifies your shower water which in turn leaves your skin and hair feeling smoother and softer. It has received 450 positive four and five-star reviews, and one user even called their experience, "a powerful cascade of aquatic bliss."

8 The Broom Specifically Designed To Handle Pet Hair Evriholder FURemover Broom $23 Amazon See on Amazon Sweeping up pet hair can leave you with balls of fur flying through the air, but the Evriholder FURemover broom solves this by trapping pet hair between soft rubber-like bristles to keep it down on the ground where it belongs. Plus, since the bristles are made from rubber this broom is super easy to clean. Or, if you don't have any pets, you could also use this broom to clean cars and boats (it's got a built-in squeegee), or even just to pull dust and lint out of carpeting.

9 The Cleaning Kit That Turns Your Power Drill Into A Scrubber Drillbrush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit $12 Amazon See on Amazon The drill is not included with this: I repeat, the drill is not included! But what you do get with the Drillbrush power scrubber cleaning kit are three different sizes and shapes of brushes that will attach to a cordless drill for a deep and effective scrubbing. The nylon bristles won't scratch your surfaces, and they can be used on tubs, sinks, baseboards, shower enclosures, porcelain, and more.

10 The Necklace Fan That's Basically A Personal Air Conditioner O2-Cool Necklace Fan $11 Amazon See on Amazon These fans may not look like much, but the unique design blows air right up at your face neck so you can stay cool and keep your hands greed. And because this fan is lightweight and super portable it's perfect for hot days on the beach, or even for cooling down during yard work. "I do missionary work in Haiti where this is little to no electricity and it's hot hot hot!" one Amazon reviewer writes about the O2-Cool necklace fan, going on to say that the fan "does a good job of cooling your neck and face...and the fan will work all day in hot sun before having to change batteries."

11 A Mug With Over 5,700 Positive Reviews Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $26 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the stainless steel vacuum insulation reliably keep your beverages hot or cold for hours, but the Zojirushi stainless steel mug is also completely leakproof and you can pop the top with the press of a button. It even has over 5,700 positive reviews to back it up. "This is a great mug," one Amazon reviewer raves. "I bought it for its insulating abilities and leak proof design. I am also very pleased with the dimensions. It is rather tall, but the diameter will fit into any cup holder, unlike some of the recent additions to the insulated cup market."

13 The Mascara For Sensitive Eyes And Skin That'll Last All Day Long blinc Mascara $26 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever rubbed your eye only to realize too late that you've screwed up your mascara, then the blinc mascara is right up your alley. Not only will it last the whole day since it's smudge, fade, run, and smear-proof, but the formula is gentle enough that it won't irritate sensitive eyes and skin. Unlike other mascaras, this one forms small water-resistant tubes around your lashes for long-lasting hold that protects them from clumping and flaking.

15 An Organic Foot Balm Made With Five Natural Raw Oils To Hydrate Your Skin Bliss of Greece Foot Balm $13 Amazon See on Amazon Bliss of Greece foot balm not only uses olive, almond, grape seed, and lavender oils to hydrate your feet, but the reviewers make it sound life-changing. "My feet were cracked beyond repair," one Amazon reviewer writes. "I mean I was nearly cutting the bottom of my socks...this balm worked for me and I’m on my feet all day in this cold weather. Believe me, it will work for you too!"

16 The Book That Helps You Quit Self-Sabotaging And Prioritize Your Life Get Your Sh*t Together by Sarah Knight $21 Amazon See on Amazon "Whether you want a light read full of hilarious insights, or actually need a kick in the ass to get your 'life' together, this book has what you're looking for," one Amazon reviewer writes about Sarah Knight's Get Your Sh*t Together. "This is the type of book that you buy someone as a gag gift, and then read and keep for yourself because it was more honest and insightful than you ever expected." This self-help book introduces you to the concept of mental decluttering, teaching you how to prioritize your goals in life and delete any self-sabotaging tendencies.

17 A Party Game So 'Disturbing' People Are Freaking Out In The Reviews Disturbed Friends Party Game $25 Amazon See on Amazon The market is pretty saturated with "offensive" card games a-la "Cards Against Humanity" these days, so if you're going to stand apart you've really gotta push it. According to reviewers of Disturbed Friends, that's just what this game does. One Amazon reviewer warned "WOW! Don't include Mom in this game!" while others stressed that this game was truly for those who are 18 years and older with sick minds. To be fair to the game, the front cover literally says "This game should be banned," so if you're truly looking to push the envelope in terms of raunchy party games then this game is for you.

18 A Pore-Blurring Makeup Primer That's Essentially An IRL Filter DHC Velvet Skin Coat $23 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will it help minimize the appearance of pores, but the DHC velvet skin coat even helps reduce oiliness to help makeup apply smoothly and last longer. Use it before foundation or wear it alone to leave your skin feeling soft and silky.

21 This Face And Body Massager That Will Make Your Skin Glow HaloVa 3D Roller Massager $10 Amazon See on Amazon This futuristic-looking massager has roller balls that look like disco balls, which are fun — but also functional. The diamond-cut texture of the roller balls actually gives the massager a little more oomph. The 360-degree rotating design of the massager promotes circulation, tightens the skin, and helps prevent aging. You can also use it to alleviate tension and loosen muscles all over the body — like the legs, neck, and arms.

22 A Towel Gloves That Are Made To Gently Dry Curly Hair DevaCurl Microfiber Towel Gloves $15 Amazon See on Amazon These microfiber towel gloves are a lot gentler than a traditional terrycloth towel and they hand design makes them perfect for scrunch your curls as your hair dries. They're super absorbent, so it cuts down on drying time and the smoother texture means you’ll get a sleeker, less frizzy result. One user even left this glowing review "I love these gloves! Although I have to admit they make me feel like Mickey Mouse when I put them on. But they are great for scrunching my curly hair to get the excess water and product out when i do my Curly Girl hair routine. They're easier than the towels because you can really grab onto the curls and scrub your roots (gently, of course). I have the gloves for home and I take towels with me to the gym."

23 A Conditioner That Dyes Your Hair Celeb Luxury Viral Colorditioner $38 Amazon See on Amazon Dying your hair fun colors often wreaks havoc on your strands, but this "colorditioner" solves that problem. The two-in-one product deposits color into your hair, but also contains a BondFix that strengthens hair follicles at the molecular level, which helps to prevent breakage and restore a smooth, shiny texture. The color is semi-temporary with one application, but becomes more permanent with subsequent applications. Choose from colors like coral, rose gold, lilac, magenta, blue, and green.

24 An Acne Patch Variety Pack That Caters To Different Types Of Breakouts Avarelle Acne Care Spot Patches $13 Amazon See on Amazon These acne spot patches are made with tea tree oil, which fights acne-causing bacteria, and calendula, which soothes skin and helps reduce inflammation. The patches are made with hypoallergenic hydrocolloid dressing, so they’re suitable for sensitive skin. To use, all you have to do is cleanse the skin, apply the patch, and leave it on overnight. The best part of this pack of acne patches? They come in an array of four sizes, so you can target small blemishes or larger areas.

25 Decadent Cacao Toothpaste With Coconut Oil To Prevent Tooth Decay The Dirt All Natural Coconut Oil Toothpaste $10 Amazon See on Amazon If you like mint chip ice cream, then stock up on this cacao mint-flavored coconut oil toothpaste. It’s made from fractionated coconut oil which gets rid of bacteria in the mouth, as well as bentonite clay which acts as a magnet to draw out toxins and impurities. This toothpaste also contains theobromine, an element found in cacao pods that helps prevent tooth decay and boosts oral health. This is an ideal toothpaste if you’re looking to go the all-natural route but still want your brushing experience to be delicious.

26 This Oil-Absorbing Powder That Truly Leaves You Matte All Day Long Etude House Sebum Drying Powder $8 Amazon See on Amazon According to Amazon reviewers, this oil drying powder is skin miracle worker for shiny skin. The powder is made from oil-absorbing sugar polymer, which is extracted from plankton. (Yep — plankton.) The powder also contains ingredients that reduce oil production, like fermented soybean, willow, cassia bark, oregano, cypress, portulaca and gold. Use it all over the face or on the eyelids as a makeup primer. This reviewer says, “I've tried a lot of different setting sprays and other products to reduce the shine I get on my face throughout the day and none have truly helped, I always end up shiny. But with this...even after long days at work, I come home with a matte face.”

27 The Cooling Scarf That Can Be Worn More Than 12 Ways Mission Multi-Functional Cooling Scarf $18 Amazon See on Amazon Made with proprietary technology that allows it to cool down to 30 degrees below the average body temperature when wet, the Mission multi-functional cooling scarf is chemical-free and rated for UPF 50 protection from the sun. Simply soak it in water, wring out the excess and snap it three times — you're now ready to stay cool for up to two hours! And because this scarf can be worn in more than 12 ways (scarf, neck gator, headband, hood, cap, face mask, etc.), there's no limit to how you can cool yourself down.

28 A Water Gel Sunscreen That Doesn't Feel Greasy At All Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel $14 Amazon See on Amazon A lot of sunscreens go on thick and leave you with a greasy feeling, but this SPF-50 UV gel sunscreen is a lot less goopy. It’s lightweight — almost like a serum — so your skin absorbs it quickly and easily. Once it sinks into the skin, the sunscreen virtually disappears, giving off a matte finish. This Amazon sun-lover approves: “This is exactly as described, a "water gel." It goes on smoothly, isn't thick, and has no odor at all. It absorbs quickly and leaves no residue behind so it works well under makeup or on its own. It's SPF 50, and protects very well.”

30 A Seriously Durable Pair Of Socks Reviewers Are Going Wild For Darn Tough Merino Wool Crew Socks $21 Amazon See on Amazon These highly-rated socks come with a lifetime guarantee from the maker, so you know they’ve got to be good. The merino wool material is a natural temperature regulator, so your feet will stay warm in cold weather and cool in hot weather. The socks feature cushioning on the bottom of the foot and won’t slip or bunch while you’re hiking or walking. They’re also antibacterial and antimicrobial, so you don’t have to worry about foot odor when you slip off your shoes at the end of a long day.

31 A Space-Saving Hanger That Triples Your Closet Space Wonder Hangers $15 Amazon See on Amazon Ample closet space is a luxury but few of us have it — especially if half of your closet is taken up with heavy winter coats. If that’s your problem, these wonder hangers are a simple and effective solution. Each wonder hanger holds up to 30 pounds and has five slots that hold up to two hangers each. You can hang it horizontally on the rod for full viewing, or you can angle it down so your clothes hang vertically, which will triple the amount of space you have for hanging clothes.

32 These Cute Little Cactus Guys That Help Your Laundry Dry Faster Kikkerland Cactus Dryer Balls $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these cactus dryer balls super cute, they’re also incredibly useful. The dryer balls separate your laundry as it dries, ensuring your wet clothes don’t get all clumped together. This decreases drying time by about 50 percent and helps save on energy bills. The little spines on the cactus also help get your t-shirts and socks super fluffy. Plus, there’s nothing like a happy-looking cactus to help take the pain out of laundry day.

33 The Egg Cooker That Guarantees Perfect Eggs Every Time Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 Amazon See on Amazon You could fuss over a hot stove trying to cook the perfect egg, or you could leave your eggs in the Dash rapid egg cooker and trust that the built-in timer and auto shut-off feature will make sure that your eggs don't overcook. Hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, or scrambled, this egg cooker can do it all in minutes with just the push of a button, and because it weighs less than 1 pound it easily fits into small kitchen cabinets or dorm rooms!

35 The Cleaning Pads That Work On Everything From Leather To Steel STK Magic Cleaning Pads (Pack of 20) $7 Amazon See on Amazon If you haven't tried out one of the STK magic cleaning pads, then boy are you missing out. The sense of satisfaction seeing a sponge cut through dirt like you're filming an infomercial is unparalleled. Not only are these magic cleaning pads strong enough to cut through grease, but you can use them on practically anything: leather, marble, steel, ceramic — you name it, these pads will wipe it down good as new.

36 A Fan That Saves Space While Delivering Powerful Air Circulation Lasko 40-Inch Hybrid Fan $56 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an ultra powerful fan, the Lasko 40-inch hybrid fan literally blows the competition away — it provides 30 percent more air delivery than other competing tower fans! But even though it delivers strong gusts of wind doesn't mean it will make a big impact on your space. Because it's only 12 inches at its widest point (at the base), the Lasko 40-inch hybrid fan can easily fit into the corner of any room and deliver cooling air circulation whenever you need it. This fan can rotate so that no part of the room is left untouched, and the three different speeds operate super quietly so that you can even sleep with this fan running.

37 The Standing Mat Designed To Keep You Moving For Added Comfort Ergodriven Standing Mat $99 Amazon See on Amazon It may sound like an oxymoron, but the more you fidget and move while standing up the more comfortable your muscles feel, which is why the Ergodriven standing mat has raised features that cause your brain to subconsciously start moving your muscles. "I just received this mat yesterday, and I can already report that this thing is incredible," one Amazon reviewer raves. "I thought I was perfectly happy with standing on a chair mat, but I had noticed that my ankles and knees started to get a bit sore, so I started looking around for a mat...I have been using my desk in almost exclusively in a standing position since getting it, and I have never been more comfortable."

38 A Stone Dish That Lets You Cook Delicious Food In The Microwave Telebrands Stone Microwave Cooker $13 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to the unique chimney design, the pot makes microwaved meals taste so much better! "Absolutely love this pot," one Amazon user writes. "I travel for work weekly and this micro-cooker has allowed me to stay on plan and have great food in any hotel I use. I highly recommend this product to anyone looking for an expensive stoneware product." And because the ceramic surface is nonstick, you won't have to worry about scraping any remaining food residue when cleaning!

39 The Cult-Favorite Hot Sauce That Doubles As A Marinade Secret Aardvark Habanero Sauce $9 Amazon See on Amazon This cult favorite Secret Aardvark habanero sauce has more depth of flavor thank your average hot sauce and can double as a marinade. A sort of Caribbean/Tex-Mex hybrid, this hot sauce can be used on everything from wings, chicken, pizza, sandwiches, and so on —and because it's got zero calories, fat, carbs, or sugar, you don't have to feel guilty if you happen to over-indulge a bit.

40 A Swan Spoon That Actually Floats In Your Soup Ototo Floating Ladle $18 Amazon See on Amazon Think ladling up some soup should be a more graceful, elegant experience? Then get on board with this swan-shaped floating ladle. Standing at 11-inches high, it’s perfect for deeper pots, tureens, and punch bowls. The ladle is balanced to stay upright, whether it’s sitting on your kitchen counter or floating in a tureen of soup. The ladle is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It makes a perfect gift, or just helps add a touch of fun to your nightly cooking.

41 A Portable Washing Machine That Saves You Space And Money Giantex Portable Mini Washing Machine $110 Amazon See on Getting stuck in an apartment building or unit that doesn't have its own laundry is —needless to say — frustrating. Luckily for anyone tired of dragging their laundry across town, not only is the Giantex portable mini washing machine small enough that you could easily fit it in a closet, but the 300-watt washing agitator and 110-watt spinner mean your clothes actually get clean. And if you're wondering how truly portable a washing machine can be, this washer only weighs 32 pounds!

42 The Collapsible Bowl That Lets You Pop Loose Popcorn In The Microwave Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dealing with an expensive air popper that can't be used for anything but popcorn, try the Salbree microwave popcorn popper. Not only can you pop loose popcorn kernels in it without any added oils, but it also doubles as a bowl. And because the bowl collapses, it won't take up a ton of space in the kitchen.

43 An Ice Cube Tray Specifically Made To Create Ice Cubes For Bottles Lilyshome Ice Cube Trays (Set of 3) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Jamming a bunch of oversized ice cubes into a narrow-mouthed bottle is a difficult and ineffective endeavor, but with the Lilyshome ice cube trays you can make 30 bottle-sized ice cubes all at once. Each order comes with three ice cube trays, and the narrow cubes are able to fit through most water bottle mouths. And because the trays are made with silicone, the ice cubes are easy to pop out!