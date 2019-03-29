44 Billie Eilish 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' Instagram Captions For Any Mood

If there’s one thing Billie Eilish is known for, it’s the power of her lyrics. Her music is hauntingly beautiful and the lyrics to her songs are always perfect. As expected, her new album is rife with the kind of lyrics you want to caption all your best Instagram photos with. So, down below you’ll find Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Instagram captions for you to snag for your next posts, no matter what kind of mood you're in.

Eilish’s new album was released on Friday, March 29, and her fans are already taking the songs to heart. One thing Eilish focuses on in her work is exploring fear, and hopefully helping people confront it.

Just from that alone, you can tell that Eilish is a deep thinker and someone who strives to infuse her music with things that make her fans think in ways they haven’t before. So, that makes this new album one of the best to pull some Instagram captions from. I mean, with lyrics like “Shoulda taken a break, not an Oxford comma,” how can you go wrong, right?

Here’s a list of lyrics from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? that can definitely double as IG captions:

From "Bad Guy"

1. "Don't say thank you or please, I do what I want when I'm wanting to."

2. "I'm that bad type, Make your mama sad type, Make your girlfriend mad type, Might seduce your dad type, I'm the bad guy, duh"

3. "My mommy likes to sing along with me, but she won't sing this song."

From "Xanny"

4. "What is it about them? I must be missing something. They just keep doing nothing, too intoxicated to be scared."

5. "They're awfully bad at learning, make the same mistakes, blame circumstance."

From "You Should See Me in a Crown"

6. "Bite my tongue, bide my time, Wearing a warning sign, Wait 'til the world is mine."

7. "You should see me in a crown, I'm gonna run this nothing town, Watch me make 'em bow, One by one by one"

8. "Count my cards, watch them fall, Blood on a marble wall, I like the way they all scream."

9. "Tell me which one is worse, Living or dying first."

10. "You say, 'Come over, baby, I think you're pretty.' I'm okay, I'm not your baby if you think I'm pretty."

From "All the Good Girls Go to Hell"

11. "Can't commit to anything but a crime."

12. "My turn to ignore ya, Don't say I didn't warn ya."

13. "All the good girls go to Hell, 'Cause even God herself has enemies."

From "Wish You Were Gay"

14. "'Baby, I don't feel so good,' six words you never understood."

15. "'I'll never let you go,' five words you'll never say."

16. "I laugh along like nothing's wrong."

17. "Is there a 12 step just for you? Our conversation's all in blue."

18. "How am I supposed to make you feel okay. When all you do is walk the other way?"

From "When the Party's Over"

19. "Don't you know I'm no good for you?"

20. "I could lie, say I like it like that."

21. "I'll only hurt you if you let me."

22. "But nothin' is better sometimes, once we've both said our goodbyes."

From "8"

23. "I know you don't care, but can you listen?"

24. "I came committed, guess I overdid it."

25. "So I think I better go. I never really know how to please you. You're lookin' at me like I'm see-through."

26. "You said, 'Don't treat me badly,' but you said it so sadly, so I did the best I could."

27. "I know you're not sorry. Why should you be? 'Cause who am I to be in love when your love never is for me?"

From "My Strange Addiction"

28. "Don't ask questions, you don't wanna know. Learned my lesson way too long ago."

29. "Shoulda taken a break, not an Oxford comma."

30. "You are my strange addiction. My doctors can't explain my symptoms or my pain."

31. "Deadly fever, please don't ever break. Be my reliever ’cause I don’t self medicate."

32. "Bad, bad news. One of us is gonna lose. I'm the powder, you’re the fuse. Just add some friction."

From "Bury a Friend"

33. "What do you want from me? Why don't you run from me? What are you wondering? What do you know? Why aren't you scared of me? Why do you care for me? When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"

34. "Say it, spit it out, what is it exactly?"

35. "Step on the glass, staple your tongue. Bury a friend, try to wake up."

36. "Keep you in the dark, what had you expected? Me to make you my art and make you a star. And get you connected?"

37. But we knew right from the start that you'd fall apart, 'Cause I'm too expensive. It's probably somethin' that shouldn't be said out loud."

From "ilomilo"

38. "Told you not to worry, but maybe that's a lie."

39. "Remember not to get too close to stars. They're never gonna give you love like ours."

40. "The world's a little blurry, or maybe it's my eyes."

From "I Love You"

41. "Crying isn't like you. What the hell did I do?"

42. "Won't you take it back? Say you were tryna make me laugh."

43. "Maybe we should just try to tell ourselves a good lie."

44. "We fall apart as it gets dark. I'm in your arms in Central Park. There's nothing you could do or say. I can’t escape the way, I love you."

Whew! Those lyrics are a lot! And they absolutely serve multiple purposes. I mean, these are the kind of lyrics that will get you thinking, feeling, and snapping IG photos left and right. So, I think Eilish has definitely done her job as far as making an impact with her music.