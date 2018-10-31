42 Unique Gifts Under $25
As November comes to an end, it's time to heat up a plate of Thanksgiving leftovers and sit down with your holiday budget. Maybe your list of people is longer than you anticipated, or maybe you spent too much on holiday decorations (I've been there). Whatever it is, these unique gifts under $25 have you covered.
Personally, I know this year I'll be buying for more people than ever before — and while I'm grateful that my circle of friends and family has grown over the years, my budget isn't always able to keep up. That's why classy gifts that seem expensive (but aren't) will be my saving grace. Actually, no matter what season it is, I always rest easy knowing that I can count on Amazon for unique (but affordable) gifts for everyone I care about, from birthdays to housewarming parties to Mother's or Father's Day. (I'm looking at you, middle-of-May reader.)
In all those situations and more, a Jackson and a Lincoln won't get you very far at the mall, but the internet has hundreds of brilliant gifts under $25. You won't even need to leave your computer chair, and if you're a member of Amazon Prime, free shipping and two-day deliveries are all yours. Stress-free holiday, here you come.
1This Genius Notebook That You Can Heat Or Wash To Erase
Forget wasting paper. The Elfinbook smart notebook can be erased with water, heat, or the microwave, so it can be used again and again (and again). The 30 double-sided pages are great for classes, doodling, and to-do lists, and the cover is rugged and waterproof to keep it safe. It even comes with an app that lets you transport and store all your notes on cloud services like iCloud, Google Drive, and email.
2This Extremely Unique Gift For The Friend With The Green Thumb
This kit comes with everything you need to grow six different varieties of hit and sweet peppers. It even has biodegradable pots and expanding peat discs, plus tips for an ideal growing performance.
3These Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brushes That Are Surprisingly High Quality
High-density soft synthetic bristles offer brilliant coverage while rose gold mermaid handles put a unique spin on a practical gift. What more could you want from this Coshine mermaid brush set? The 10-piece set covers everything from foundation to eyebrows, and people say they're so, so soft.
4This Smart Charging Station For Up To Five Devices At Once
This USB charging station is great for techies or big families constantly fighting over the outlets. It offers fast charging and storage for five devices at once, whether they're tablets or phones. It's compatible with all micro-USB devices, helps to eliminate clutter and tangled wires, and has a built-in intelligent chip that can identify your devices and supply the correct current.
5This Bathtub Caddy Made From 100 Percent Bamboo
Anything made from 100 percent natural bamboo looks expensive, and this bathtub caddy is no exception. Featuring tons of slots and compartments to hold phones, tablets, wine glasses, food, candles, and creams, this chic tub caddy offers for the perfect platform for a self-care, home-spa experience. Plus, it's extra wide to fit most bathtubs, resistant to water, and even if it does get wet, it dries quickly.
6This Knife Set & Slate Cheese Board So They Can Label Their Appetizers
This slate cheese board comes with a set of four knives and chalk, which can be used to label appetizers. Everything is made out of high-quality ingredients (the knives are stainless steel, and the durable slate board won't crack), and the large size means you can fit plenty of meats and cheeses. Its neutral design means it'll look great in any home, too.
7This Sleek Dock For Someone Who's Sick Of Losing Their Charger Under The Night Table
Unlike similar models, this iPhone and iPad stand has a 270-degree adjustable arm that makes it ideal for recording or watching videos and reading. It's compatible with any smartphone or tablet and comes in a variety of finishes.
8This USB-Rechargeable Sonic Face Cleanser For A Glowing Complexion
Similar models go for over $100, but reviewers say this sonic face cleanser works wonders when it comes to cleansing away makeup, exfoliating dead skin, and getting rid of blackheads. It's USB-rechargeable and vibrates at 15 different speeds to cleanse the face with its soft silicone fingers. It's even infused with negative ions to brighten the complexion and improve moisture.
9This Spa-Like Essential Oil Diffuser That Changes Colors
This aromatherapy humidifier provides both mood lighting and calming scents, with its changing LED colored lights and its ultrasonic cool mist diffuser. It can be used as a humidifier in the winter or alongside your essential oils for aromatherapy healing, and its large tank and auto-off feature mean that it's ideal for nighttime use.
10This Wallet That Holds Everything And Protects Personal Information
Available in 20 different colors, this travel wallet has space for everything, including your smartphone, money, boarding pass, cards, and passport. It's made from quality eco-friendly PU leather, and even has an RFID blocking shield to keep your information safe while traveling.
11This Charcoal Clay Mask For Cleansed Pores And Extra Soft Skin
Charcoal is trending like crazy right now, but this CHIC REPUBLIC mask is definitely something special. Real activated charcoal and kaolin clay absorb impurities from the pores, while rosehip oil and vitamin C infuse skin with nutrients and replenish moisture.
12This Brilliant Wake-Up Light That'll Transform Anyone Into A Morning Person
Help someone you love balance their sleep schedule with this genius wake-up light. A half an hour before they're due to get up, this light turns on and gradually brightens, simulating the sunrise and resetting their circadian rhythm. It's way more relaxing than a series of jarring beeps, and it even comes pre-programmed with six natural wakeup sounds like birds, waves, or forest noises.
13This Aromatherapy Neck Wrap For Tense Muscles Or Cold Winter Nights
This herbal neck wrap is filled with organic flax seeds and real lavender herbs. When heated in the microwave, it retains its warmth and lets off a relaxing aromatherapy scent to ease your mind as well as your tense muscles. It comes with a free eye pillow and mask, and it's made from 100 percent cotton so it feels soft and cozy against your skin.
14This Must-Have Lunch Container With An Extra Smart Design
For the minimalist, foodie, or commuter on your list, there's the Bentgo lunch container. The large bottom bowl holds 2.5 cups of soup, stew, noodles, chili, or hot cereal, while the upper lid keeps toppings and bite-size snacks fresh and crispy. It even has a leak-proof lid and retractable utensils that fit in the top dish.
15These Insoles That Keep Your Feet Extra-Warm
When it's cold outside, the cold ground can often be felt through the bottom of your shoes. These comfy insoles create an insulated barrier between your feet and the cold, so they'll stay warmer for longer.
16This Convenient Fabric Steamer That Also Zaps Away Germs And Bacteria
Yeah, it's great for keeping clothes fresh and wrinkle-free, but the Gideon pressurized steamer is so much more versatile than just that. It has a powerful 1500-watt heating system that heats up in 15 seconds to remove tough creases, eliminate germs and bacteria, and clean things that are otherwise hard to clean. It has four interchangeable attachments to tackle table linens, upholstery, drapery, furniture, bedding, and more, and its 7-foot cord and compact design are extra convenient at home or while traveling.
17These Quality Bath Bombs That Suit A Variety Of Different Needs
Made with all-natural ingredients and real essential oils, these Enhance Me bath bombs are a great way to help someone pamper their skin and their mind. It comes with 12 different scents that aim to soothe various ailments from sinus congestion to stress. Scents include, lavender, lemon, peppermint, sweet orange, frankincense, and shea butter.
18This Acupressure Mat That's As Good As The Expensive Brands
Similar mats go for around $60, but reviewers say this one from ProSource "is the same quality as the more advertised/more expensive brand you would see in yoga or natural living magazines." Over 7,000 spikes stimulate pressure points in the neck, shoulders, and back, increasing circulation and helping to relieve pain and tension.
19This Awesome Tool That Straightens Hair While You Brush
Not only does this straightening brush dry, detangle, and style hair simultaneously, it's less damaging than a traditional flat iron. Anti-scald bristles infuse strands with negative ions while they straighten from every angle, and multiple heat settings and dual voltage make it great for just about anyone. It reduces frizz and increases shine, and all you have to do is brush it through your hair like you would with any other brush.
20This Luxurious Face Mask Infused With Real Gold
Infused with real 24 karat gold, this facial mask is just about as luxurious as it gets. It slows down collagen depletion and the breakdown of elastin for plump, healthy-looking skin. It also hydrates, brightens, smooths, and firms, too.
21An All-Natural Deodorant Made With Charcoal & Magnesium
This vegan, all-natural deodorant is free of aluminum that can irritate sensitive skin. It keeps you smelling fresh all day with a blend of plant-based ingredients, including charcoal and magnesium.
22This 3-Piece Dry Brushing Set For Smooth Skin And A Relaxed Body
Not only is the daily ritual of dry brushing extremely relaxing, but it also helps promote glowing skin. This Premium dry brushing set comes with a body brush, a facial brush, a pair of shower gloves, and a carrying bag. They're made out of great materials like natural cherry wood and boar bristles, and reviewers say they "feel heavenly" and leave skin "baby soft."
23Vintage Edison Lightbulbs That Instantly Make Any Room Look Cooler
These Edison lightbulbs will make any room look like a trendy coffee shop. They emit a soft, warm light and fit most lamps and lighting fixtures with medium E26 bases.
24This Curler That Makes It Easy To Create Spiral Curls
This ceramic hair curler makes it incredibly easy to create spiral curls. The plastic cover serves as a stencil — all you need to do is place your hair between it as you wrap. And it heats up fast, so it's ready to use in just 60 seconds.
25This Journal With Five Years Of Questions
This journal has 365 questions that are each designed to be answered five times. Once you work your way through, start over again and compare your answers over time.
26These LED Candles That Change Color With A Remote Control
Whether it's for the candle lover or the accident-prone, these Sugoiti flameless candles instantly warm up the decor without being a fire hazard. Instead of a flame, they use battery-operated LEDs that flicker realistically, and even the pillars are made from real wax pillars. They come with a remote control, and — get this — you can set them to glow whatever color you want.
27This Extractor Kit For Any Kind Of Blemish
Containing five unique tools, this stainless steel extraction kit does it all — it removes blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples. Rust-resistant and safe to use on the face, even if you have sensitive skin, it comes in a sturdy carrying case that you can travel with. Reviewers love how easy it is to use.
28This Classy Kitchen Gadget Is A Butter-Lover's Dream
Made from attractive cooling marble, this butter keeper eliminates the need for the refrigerator. Using its water base, it keeps one whole stick of butter fresh at room temperature, so it's always perfectly spreadable. Aesthetically, it makes a great-looking addition to anyone's countertop.
29This Two-In-One Tool For Expertly Colored Brows
Brush, blend, and set brows with this sculpting duo. This two-in-one tool has a natural-looking gel pencil to fill in and shape the brows, and a blending brush to finish and set. It comes in four different colors, and reviewers say it's easy to use, looks natural, and actually matches their hair color for once.
30This Small But Powerful Rechargeable Clip-On Light
This small but powerful flashlight easily clips onto your shirt, hat, or belt buckle, and because it's magnetic it can also stick to any metal surface. It has three light modes: flashlight, lantern, and emergency flashing, and it's easily recharged by USB.
31This Healing Steam Pack For Silky, Soft Hair (No Matter How Damaged)
These steam packs make hair silky even if it's been damaged by heat, coloring, or perms. They apparently have goat milk and collagen in them, and all you need to do is put it on, massage it into your scalp, wait 20 minutes, and rinse. "I love this," says one reviewer. "It left my hair so soft and shiny that everyone was commenting how healthy my hair looked the next day."
32This Personal Blender So They Can Hit The Road With Their Smoothie
Throw fruit, ice, or protein shakes into the Hamilton Beach personal blender — then just blend and go. This genius compact gadget blends your drink in the same cup that you take with you to work or to the gym. The jar and lid are even BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and the cord effortlessly wraps around the machine for simple storage.
33This Quick And Easy Vegetable Spiralizer With High-Quality Parts
With an effortless crank and five interchangeable blades, this Mealthy vegetable spiralizer covers all your zoodle bases. The always-sharp 420-grade hardened stainless steel blades cut everything from zucchini to potatoes for hash browns, shredded carrots, squash dishes, and vegetable chips. The spiralizer itself is even made from BPA-free food grade plastic and has a suction cup to keep it in place. For inspiration, the included app has hundreds of videos and written recipes.
34This Insulated Travel Mug That's Virtually Indestructible
The OX King tumbler has a double wall vacuum seal that keeps your coffee hot and your iced tea cold for hours. It's durable black matte powder coat is easy to grip and won't dent, peel, or tip over. "It looks like you could go to a battlefield with this thing," raves one reviewer. "It kept my drink warm for the whole day."
35These Premium Whiskey Stones That Chill Your Drink Fast Without Dilution
Made with rapid cool technology, these premium whiskey stones chill your drink in minutes without any dilution whatsoever. They have rounded corners so they don't scratch your glassware, and they come in a freezer-safe container. This set has a pair of rubber-tipped tongs and a chilling stick that cools two times faster than the stones.
36This Sandwich Grill For Easy Paninis And Omelets At Home
This Cuisinart sandwich grill makes two sandwiches at once with its deep pockets that brown, seal, and create indentations for easy slicing. But it's not just for sandwiches, it's also handy for french toast and omelets, too. The plates themselves are nonstick for simple clean-up and it has indicator lights so you know when it's done cooking.
37The Softest Sheets They'll Ever Own For An Unbelievable Price
"These are the softest sheets I have ever owned," says one of 31,000 reviews, and yep — they're under $25. The Mellanni bed sheet set is made from 1,800 brushed microfiber that's hypoallergenic, resistant to wrinkles, fading, and stains, and feels like silk against your skin. They also come in seven sizes from twin to split king, and are offered in over 30 colors and patterns to match any bedroom.
38These Natural Stone Coasters That Absorb Drips And Look Awesome While Doing It
These stylish coasters are made with natural ceramic stone on the top and a layer of non-slip cork on the bottom. They actually absorb drips and condensation to keep coffee tables looking like new, and the varying tri-color designs are Instagram-worthy.
39This Matching Wood And Silicone Set For The Chef In Your Life
With genuine wood on the handle and smooth non-stick silicone on the ends, who wouldn't love these Zencook utensils? They're heat-resistant, BPA-free, and durable enough to tackle just about any job in the kitchen. If that wasn't enough, they even come with an easy-to-wash spoon rest.
40This Book That Shows You Exactly How To Simplify Your Life So You Have Time For The Important Stuff
If you’re looking to add a little minimalism, A Simplified Life can show you how. It’s written by Emily Ley (busy wife, mom, entrepreneur, and bestselling author) who offers easy-to-follow strategies, systems, and methods for permanently clearing the clutter and setting priorities in ten different areas of your life. Reviewers call it not only “a gorgeous book to behold,” but “incredibly practical and straightforward,” too.
41This Genius Toner With All The Right Ingredients
The ingredients in this HD Beauty toner are borderline brilliant for a skin pick-me-up any time of day. Rose water cleanses, witch hazel tightens pores, aloe deeply moisturizes, and hyaluronic acid locks all that hydration in. It's a great gift for people who are sensitive to oily moisturizers, want a pore-tightening primer before makeup, or need a way to quickly cleanse their face after the gym.
42These Brightening Diamond Masks To Soothe Tired, Puffy Eyes
These 24-karat gold eye masks contain collagen and other minerals that de-puff the eye area and brighten dark circles. This set of 10 promises to let someone you love shine like a gold (no matter how many Hallmark holiday movies they've bawled their eyes out to).
