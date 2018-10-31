42 Unique Gifts Under $25

As November comes to an end, it's time to heat up a plate of Thanksgiving leftovers and sit down with your holiday budget. Maybe your list of people is longer than you anticipated, or maybe you spent too much on holiday decorations (I've been there). Whatever it is, these unique gifts under $25 have you covered.

Personally, I know this year I'll be buying for more people than ever before — and while I'm grateful that my circle of friends and family has grown over the years, my budget isn't always able to keep up. That's why classy gifts that seem expensive (but aren't) will be my saving grace. Actually, no matter what season it is, I always rest easy knowing that I can count on Amazon for unique (but affordable) gifts for everyone I care about, from birthdays to housewarming parties to Mother's or Father's Day. (I'm looking at you, middle-of-May reader.)

In all those situations and more, a Jackson and a Lincoln won't get you very far at the mall, but the internet has hundreds of brilliant gifts under $25. You won't even need to leave your computer chair, and if you're a member of Amazon Prime, free shipping and two-day deliveries are all yours. Stress-free holiday, here you come.

1 This Genius Notebook That You Can Heat Or Wash To Erase Elfinbook Smart Notebook $17 See On Amazon Forget wasting paper. The Elfinbook smart notebook can be erased with water, heat, or the microwave, so it can be used again and again (and again). The 30 double-sided pages are great for classes, doodling, and to-do lists, and the cover is rugged and waterproof to keep it safe. It even comes with an app that lets you transport and store all your notes on cloud services like iCloud, Google Drive, and email.

4 This Smart Charging Station For Up To Five Devices At Once JZBRAIN Multi-port USB Charging Station $24 See On Amazon This USB charging station is great for techies or big families constantly fighting over the outlets. It offers fast charging and storage for five devices at once, whether they're tablets or phones. It's compatible with all micro-USB devices, helps to eliminate clutter and tangled wires, and has a built-in intelligent chip that can identify your devices and supply the correct current.

5 This Bathtub Caddy Made From 100 Percent Bamboo Bath Dreams Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $25 See On Amazon Anything made from 100 percent natural bamboo looks expensive, and this bathtub caddy is no exception. Featuring tons of slots and compartments to hold phones, tablets, wine glasses, food, candles, and creams, this chic tub caddy offers for the perfect platform for a self-care, home-spa experience. Plus, it's extra wide to fit most bathtubs, resistant to water, and even if it does get wet, it dries quickly.

6 This Knife Set & Slate Cheese Board So They Can Label Their Appetizers Large Slate Cheese Board Set $23 See On Amazon This slate cheese board comes with a set of four knives and chalk, which can be used to label appetizers. Everything is made out of high-quality ingredients (the knives are stainless steel, and the durable slate board won't crack), and the large size means you can fit plenty of meats and cheeses. Its neutral design means it'll look great in any home, too.

9 This Spa-Like Essential Oil Diffuser That Changes Colors Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $18 See On Amazon This aromatherapy humidifier provides both mood lighting and calming scents, with its changing LED colored lights and its ultrasonic cool mist diffuser. It can be used as a humidifier in the winter or alongside your essential oils for aromatherapy healing, and its large tank and auto-off feature mean that it's ideal for nighttime use.

10 This Wallet That Holds Everything And Protects Personal Information Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet $19 See On Amazon Available in 20 different colors, this travel wallet has space for everything, including your smartphone, money, boarding pass, cards, and passport. It's made from quality eco-friendly PU leather, and even has an RFID blocking shield to keep your information safe while traveling.

11 This Charcoal Clay Mask For Cleansed Pores And Extra Soft Skin CHIC REPUBLIC Charcoal Clay Mask $18 See On Amazon Charcoal is trending like crazy right now, but this CHIC REPUBLIC mask is definitely something special. Real activated charcoal and kaolin clay absorb impurities from the pores, while rosehip oil and vitamin C infuse skin with nutrients and replenish moisture.

12 This Brilliant Wake-Up Light That'll Transform Anyone Into A Morning Person Coulax Wake-Up Sunrise Light $23 See On Amazon Help someone you love balance their sleep schedule with this genius wake-up light. A half an hour before they're due to get up, this light turns on and gradually brightens, simulating the sunrise and resetting their circadian rhythm. It's way more relaxing than a series of jarring beeps, and it even comes pre-programmed with six natural wakeup sounds like birds, waves, or forest noises.

13 This Aromatherapy Neck Wrap For Tense Muscles Or Cold Winter Nights Happy Wraps Herbal Neck Wrap $20 See On Amazon This herbal neck wrap is filled with organic flax seeds and real lavender herbs. When heated in the microwave, it retains its warmth and lets off a relaxing aromatherapy scent to ease your mind as well as your tense muscles. It comes with a free eye pillow and mask, and it's made from 100 percent cotton so it feels soft and cozy against your skin.

14 This Must-Have Lunch Container With An Extra Smart Design Bentgo Bowl Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon For the minimalist, foodie, or commuter on your list, there's the Bentgo lunch container. The large bottom bowl holds 2.5 cups of soup, stew, noodles, chili, or hot cereal, while the upper lid keeps toppings and bite-size snacks fresh and crispy. It even has a leak-proof lid and retractable utensils that fit in the top dish.

16 This Convenient Fabric Steamer That Also Zaps Away Germs And Bacteria Gideon Pressurized Compact Fabric Steamer $16 See On Amazon Yeah, it's great for keeping clothes fresh and wrinkle-free, but the Gideon pressurized steamer is so much more versatile than just that. It has a powerful 1500-watt heating system that heats up in 15 seconds to remove tough creases, eliminate germs and bacteria, and clean things that are otherwise hard to clean. It has four interchangeable attachments to tackle table linens, upholstery, drapery, furniture, bedding, and more, and its 7-foot cord and compact design are extra convenient at home or while traveling.

19 This Awesome Tool That Straightens Hair While You Brush Apalus Hair Straightening Brush $30 See On Amazon Not only does this straightening brush dry, detangle, and style hair simultaneously, it's less damaging than a traditional flat iron. Anti-scald bristles infuse strands with negative ions while they straighten from every angle, and multiple heat settings and dual voltage make it great for just about anyone. It reduces frizz and increases shine, and all you have to do is brush it through your hair like you would with any other brush.

21 An All-Natural Deodorant Made With Charcoal & Magnesium Schmidt's Charcoal + Magnesium Deodorant $10 See On Amazon This vegan, all-natural deodorant is free of aluminum that can irritate sensitive skin. It keeps you smelling fresh all day with a blend of plant-based ingredients, including charcoal and magnesium.

24 This Curler That Makes It Easy To Create Spiral Curls Ceramic Spiral Hair Curler $15 See On Amazon This ceramic hair curler makes it incredibly easy to create spiral curls. The plastic cover serves as a stencil — all you need to do is place your hair between it as you wrap. And it heats up fast, so it's ready to use in just 60 seconds.

26 These LED Candles That Change Color With A Remote Control Sugoiti Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $19 See On Amazon Whether it's for the candle lover or the accident-prone, these Sugoiti flameless candles instantly warm up the decor without being a fire hazard. Instead of a flame, they use battery-operated LEDs that flicker realistically, and even the pillars are made from real wax pillars. They come with a remote control, and — get this — you can set them to glow whatever color you want.

27 This Extractor Kit For Any Kind Of Blemish 5-Piece Blackhead Extractor Set $13 See On Amazon Containing five unique tools, this stainless steel extraction kit does it all — it removes blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples. Rust-resistant and safe to use on the face, even if you have sensitive skin, it comes in a sturdy carrying case that you can travel with. Reviewers love how easy it is to use.

28 This Classy Kitchen Gadget Is A Butter-Lover's Dream Norpro Marble Butter Keeper $22 See on Amazon Made from attractive cooling marble, this butter keeper eliminates the need for the refrigerator. Using its water base, it keeps one whole stick of butter fresh at room temperature, so it's always perfectly spreadable. Aesthetically, it makes a great-looking addition to anyone's countertop.

29 This Two-In-One Tool For Expertly Colored Brows Aesthetica Brow Sculpting Duo $13 See On Amazon Brush, blend, and set brows with this sculpting duo. This two-in-one tool has a natural-looking gel pencil to fill in and shape the brows, and a blending brush to finish and set. It comes in four different colors, and reviewers say it's easy to use, looks natural, and actually matches their hair color for once.

30 This Small But Powerful Rechargeable Clip-On Light Mini LED Clip-On Light $15 See On Amazon This small but powerful flashlight easily clips onto your shirt, hat, or belt buckle, and because it's magnetic it can also stick to any metal surface. It has three light modes: flashlight, lantern, and emergency flashing, and it's easily recharged by USB.

31 This Healing Steam Pack For Silky, Soft Hair (No Matter How Damaged) Mediheal Hair Care Sheep Steam Pack (Pack of 5) $25 See On Amazon These steam packs make hair silky even if it's been damaged by heat, coloring, or perms. They apparently have goat milk and collagen in them, and all you need to do is put it on, massage it into your scalp, wait 20 minutes, and rinse. "I love this," says one reviewer. "It left my hair so soft and shiny that everyone was commenting how healthy my hair looked the next day."

32 This Personal Blender So They Can Hit The Road With Their Smoothie Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender $24 See On Amazon Throw fruit, ice, or protein shakes into the Hamilton Beach personal blender — then just blend and go. This genius compact gadget blends your drink in the same cup that you take with you to work or to the gym. The jar and lid are even BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and the cord effortlessly wraps around the machine for simple storage.

33 This Quick And Easy Vegetable Spiralizer With High-Quality Parts Mealthy Vegetable Spiralizer $25 See On Amazon With an effortless crank and five interchangeable blades, this Mealthy vegetable spiralizer covers all your zoodle bases. The always-sharp 420-grade hardened stainless steel blades cut everything from zucchini to potatoes for hash browns, shredded carrots, squash dishes, and vegetable chips. The spiralizer itself is even made from BPA-free food grade plastic and has a suction cup to keep it in place. For inspiration, the included app has hundreds of videos and written recipes.

34 This Insulated Travel Mug That's Virtually Indestructible OX King Tumbler Travel Mug $18 See On Amazon The OX King tumbler has a double wall vacuum seal that keeps your coffee hot and your iced tea cold for hours. It's durable black matte powder coat is easy to grip and won't dent, peel, or tip over. "It looks like you could go to a battlefield with this thing," raves one reviewer. "It kept my drink warm for the whole day."

35 These Premium Whiskey Stones That Chill Your Drink Fast Without Dilution Whiskey Stones $14 See On Amazon Made with rapid cool technology, these premium whiskey stones chill your drink in minutes without any dilution whatsoever. They have rounded corners so they don't scratch your glassware, and they come in a freezer-safe container. This set has a pair of rubber-tipped tongs and a chilling stick that cools two times faster than the stones.

36 This Sandwich Grill For Easy Paninis And Omelets At Home Cuisinart Dual-Sandwich Nonstick Electric Grill $20 See On Amazon This Cuisinart sandwich grill makes two sandwiches at once with its deep pockets that brown, seal, and create indentations for easy slicing. But it's not just for sandwiches, it's also handy for french toast and omelets, too. The plates themselves are nonstick for simple clean-up and it has indicator lights so you know when it's done cooking.

37 The Softest Sheets They'll Ever Own For An Unbelievable Price Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $25 See On Amazon "These are the softest sheets I have ever owned," says one of 31,000 reviews, and yep — they're under $25. The Mellanni bed sheet set is made from 1,800 brushed microfiber that's hypoallergenic, resistant to wrinkles, fading, and stains, and feels like silk against your skin. They also come in seven sizes from twin to split king, and are offered in over 30 colors and patterns to match any bedroom.

38 These Natural Stone Coasters That Absorb Drips And Look Awesome While Doing It Natural Stone Absorbent Coasters $16 See On Amazon These stylish coasters are made with natural ceramic stone on the top and a layer of non-slip cork on the bottom. They actually absorb drips and condensation to keep coffee tables looking like new, and the varying tri-color designs are Instagram-worthy.

39 This Matching Wood And Silicone Set For The Chef In Your Life Zencook Wood Cooking Utensils (7 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon With genuine wood on the handle and smooth non-stick silicone on the ends, who wouldn't love these Zencook utensils? They're heat-resistant, BPA-free, and durable enough to tackle just about any job in the kitchen. If that wasn't enough, they even come with an easy-to-wash spoon rest.

40 This Book That Shows You Exactly How To Simplify Your Life So You Have Time For The Important Stuff A Simplified Life $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a little minimalism, A Simplified Life can show you how. It’s written by Emily Ley (busy wife, mom, entrepreneur, and bestselling author) who offers easy-to-follow strategies, systems, and methods for permanently clearing the clutter and setting priorities in ten different areas of your life. Reviewers call it not only “a gorgeous book to behold,” but “incredibly practical and straightforward,” too.