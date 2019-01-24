42 Random But Genius Life-Hack Products On Amazon

It's always the little hacks in life that make things easier. For example, did you know you can make a bottle of shampoo last three times as long if you only wash your hair once a week? It's true! Or you can make groceries last longer if you forget to eat lunch because you're stuck in meetings all day? While those are totally great tips — you can easily find real solutions to life's little problems just by perusing all the life-hack products that are total game changers on Amazon.

Why stress when you can always do less? Imagine being able to wake up in the morning without having to stretch the fitted sheet back over your mattress since it keeps flipping up while you sleep — Amazon's got a product for it. And for anyone who wishes they had wireless Bluetooth headphones, but isn't willing to shell out for them, they've even got an adapter that makes your wired headphones Bluetooth compatible.

So in the event that you don't like wearing a hat five days out of the week, enjoy washing your hair, or are simply just looking for easy solutions to everyday problems, look no further — Amazon's got the life-hacks that have tons of rave reviews.

1 A Brush Designed To Get Dirt And Grime Out Of Door And Window Tracks Home-X Track Cleaning Brush $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it great for door and window tracks, but the Home-X track cleaning brush can also be used to clean other hard-to-scrub areas in your home like tile and shower grout. This brush has an ergonomic handle with soft finger grips that make it comfortable to hold while you work, and unlike other grout brushes, this one has a built-in spray bottle that lets you squirt cleaning solution directly onto whatever surface you're cleaning.

2 The Tool That Makes It Easy To Take Hot Plates Out Of The Microwave Exultimate Cool-Touch Microwave Grip $15 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of burning your hands on hot plates and bowls in the microwave? Try using the Exultimate cool-touch microwave grip. This handy tool stays cool in the microwave so that you won't burn your hands when removing your meal, and it even securely holds your dishes in place to help prevent any accidental spillage — plus, it's BPA-free.

3 The Electronic Level And Measuring Tape That Can Be Used Almost Anywhere Sondiko Laser Level And Measuring Tape $15 Amazon See on Amazon Sure — you can place a level or measuring tape on any balanced surface, but the Sondiko laser level and measuring tape also comes with a flexible tri-pod so that you can place it on fixed objects like pillars and other slanted surfaces. The measuring tape function works up to 8 feet, and each unit runs off of three 13-button battery cells that are included.

4 A Pair Of Dishwashing Gloves With Built-In Scrubbing Bristles EVILTO Dishwashing Gloves $13 Amazon See on Amazon These EVILTO dishwashing gloves do double-duty: They protect your hands from harsh soaps, and they scrub your pans so you don't have to pick up a mildewy sponge. They're made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial (which makes it resistant to growing mold and mildew). The built-in scrubbing bristles are soft on non-stick pans, yet tough enough that they easily bust through burnt bits of food.

5 The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle $20 Amazon See on Amazon It may look like just a water bottle, but the ICEWATER smart water bottle is so much more than that. It's got a wireless water-resistant Bluetooth speaker built into the base so that you can listen to music while you workout or just chill at the beach — and there are also five different night light colors to choose from. And of course, since it's an extra-smart water bottle, it will start glowing every hour to remind you that it's time to take a sip.

6 A Tablet Stand With An Adjustable And Flexible Neck So You Can Watch Videos Hands-Free I2USHOP Gooseneck Tablet Stand $11 Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with devices all the way from the Samsung Galaxy to a full tablet, the I2USHOP tablet stand has a 28-inch flexible gooseneck that can be adjusted into almost any position for your viewing pleasure. Each stand also has a reinforced bolt clamp with a thickened base that keeps the stand secure to whatever desk or headboard you've attached it to, and the clamp is large enough that it can fit any surface up to 3 inches in thickness.

7 The Paper Towel Holder That Only Requires One Hand To Rip A Sheet GoodTurn Paper Towel Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon Most paper towel holders wind up sliding around your countertops with any quick rip — but the GoodTurn paper towel holder has a weighted and non-slip base that helps keep it steady so you can rip with just one hand. There are zero moving parts in this paper towel holder so it's practically impossible to break, and even jumbo-sized paper towel rolls will fit.

8 A Gadget That Uses Bamboo Charcoal To Eliminate Unpleasant Odors OLIVIA AND AIDEN Odor Eliminator $7 Amazon See on Amazon Pop it into your fridge to get rid of any unwanted smells, or keep the OLIVIA AND AIDEN refrigerator odor eliminator in a cooler or other confined space to let the eco-friendly bamboo charcoal purify the air without using any potentially harmful chemicals. This odor eliminator will also help absorb any extra moisture in your fridge — which helps prevent bacteria from growing — and each order comes with its own bamboo charcoal insert that lasts for up to two years.

10 A Device That Lets You Instantly Make Iced Tea Or Slow-Seep Coffee Zing Anything Instant Iced Tea Maker $17 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're making iced tea or cold brew coffee, the Zing Anything instant iced tea maker is right up your alley. This device has a small basket that you can fill with tea leaves or coffee beans, then all you have to do is flip it over — and your iced tea will be ready in minutes (or less, depending on how strong you like it). Cold brew coffee takes anywhere between 12 to 24 hours depending on your taste preferences: but it's an easy-to-use life hack that saves you tons of money over time.

11 The Outlet You Can Connect Google Assistant And Amazon's Alexa Gosund Smart Outlet $10 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is download the free app to your smartphone, and the Gosund smart outlet can easily connect to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to let you set schedules and timers for any device you've got plugged in. The shell on this outlet is fire-resistant and has built-in overload protection to keep your family and home safe. One Amazon reviewer raved that it's "so simple to use" and that it was "easy to set up!"

12 A Cloth That Removes All Of Your Makeup Using Only Water Classic.Simple.Good. Makeup Remover Cloth (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of relying on expensive serums to get all the makeup off your face, try this innovative makeup remover cloth instead. You only need to add water for these cloths to remove all the makeup from your face (including waterproof mascara!), and these microfiber cloths are even eco-friendly since they're completely reusable — just throw it in the wash once a week to keep it fresh.

13 The Adjustable Fasteners That Keep Your Fitted Sheet Secure To Your Mattress BSLINO Mattress Corner Fasteners (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your bed sheets riding up on your mattress while you sleep? Try the BSLINO mattress corner fasteners. These adjustable fasteners hold your fitted sheet in place so that it won't flip up while you're in bed, and the wide elastic provides even more stability. You can also use these fasteners on your ironing board or with tablecloths, and many Amazon reviewers noted how easy they were to put on.

14 A Tape That Prevents Your Rugs From Curling Tumelu Home Carpet Tape $14 Amazon See on Amazon Curling rugs are a recipe for accidental trips and falls, and loose rugs can easily slide out from under your feet if you aren't careful — so use the Tumelu home carpet tape to keep your rugs flat on the ground. Each order comes with 12 rug grippers that work for all types of carpets both indoors and outdoors, and these won't leave any unsightly marks or streaks on your surfaces.

15 The Door Accessory That Saves You Money On Your Energy Bills MAGZO Door Draft Stopper $12 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality non-toxic silicone, the MAGZO door draft stopper prevents cold drafts from leaking into your home while ensuring that no warm air escapes, helping save you money on your energy bills over time. This draft stopper is flexible so you won't have to worry about it getting stuck whenever you open the door, and the included adhesive also makes installation a breeze.

16 An Outlet Shelf That Folds Down To Save You Space Frienda Foldable Outlet Shelf $12 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other outlet shelves, the Frienda fodlable outlet shelf is (you guessed it) foldable, which makes it great for outlets located in tight spaces that may not require a shelf at all times. The shelf can hold up to 10 pounds, so you can easily store razors, toothbrushes, smart homes, and your electronic devices while they charge — and the built-in cable management system keeps everything looking neat and tidy.

17 The Smartphone Mount That Attaches To Glass For The Perfect Selfie AIRSTIK Phone Mirror Mount $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made to stick securely onto any window, mirror, or glass surface, the AIRSTIK phone mirror mount can hold up to 2 pounds, and is made from durable polycarbonate that's extra-thick. The suction cup on the back is reusable (all you have to do is wipe it down with water if it ever loses its suction), and you can even use this mount as a holder for your headphones at your desk.

18 A Bluetooth Adapter That Makes Your Regular Headphones Wireless APEKX Bluetooth Headphone Adapter $18 Amazon See on Amazon Simply plug your headphones into this APEKX Bluetooth adapter, and you'll be able to pair your headphones to your smartphone like they were wireless. This adapter allows you to use your smartphone hands-free when making calls, and the large buttons on the front let you control your music without needing to unlock your phone —and it's compatible with all types of devices.

19 The Food Chopper With Its Own Built-In Cutting Board Kools Food Chopper $16 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it have its own built-in cutting board so you can chop food directly over your pots and pans while you cook, but the Kools food chopper is also made with food-grade stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time. The extra-wide mouth makes it easy to chop larger ingredients like potatoes or onions, and the ergonomic handle keeps it feeling comfortable in your hands while you work.

20 A Cabinet Organizer Set That Covers All The Bases Grayline Cabinet Organizer Set $19 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how cluttered your cabinets are, the Grayline cabinet organizer set will help straighten out all those haphazardly-stored plates, spices, and more. This set comes with six organizing pieces: A rack for your plastic wrap and foil, two shelf spice racks, one small, medium, and large shelf, plus a lid and plate rack. You can use these organizers in your bathroom in addition to your kitchen, plus one Amazon reviewer noted that she uses the lid holder standalone on her counter.

22 An Organizer That Lets You Store Up To 100 Tea Bags YouCopia Tea Bag Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon It can hold up to 100 tea bags, and because of that, the YouCopia tea bag organizer helps cut down on clutter from clunky tea boxes to help you save precious cabinet space. Each removable bin is clear so that it's easy to see what type of tea is in each container, and you can also set it on any flat surface to work as a display for your tea collection.

23 The Wristband That Helps You Keep Track Of Metal Nuts, Bolts, And More Danslesbls Magnetic Wristband $8 Amazon See on Amazon Great for DIYers and construction workers alike, the Danslesbls magnetic wristband helps you keep track of nails, screws, nuts, bolts, and more while you work so that you're not left having to constantly go back and forth for the right tools. One size fits all, and the fabric is breathable to help assuage any excess sweat — plus it's so secure, the nails won't fall off even if you shake and move your arm around.

24 A Tool That Gets Every Last Drop Off Of Your Whisk Whisk Wiper Tool $19 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're making brownies, pancakes, or anything else that requires a whisk, make sure you use the Whisk Wiper tool to get every last drop of batter off your whisk. Able to wipe your whisk down in just seconds, each order also comes with an included 11-inch stainless steel whisk that works perfectly with the wiper — plus, if you keep the wiper sitting around the base, it also works to catch any stray drips.

25 The Dividers That Help Keep Your Closet Organized mDesign Shelf Dividers (4 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon If your closet always seems to get messy as soon as it's been organized, try using the mDesign shelf dividers. These dividers are made from sturdy steel wire with a rust-resistant coating that makes them even more durable, and installation is simple — there's no tools or hardware required — and all you have to do is slide the stabilizer hook over your shelf, and the tension grip will help keep it securely in place.

27 The Jar Opener That Works On Almost Any Type Of Lid Huixuan Multi-Function Jar Opener $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with durable stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, the Huixuan multi-function jar opener can open a variety of bottles, cans, jars, and more. The rubber grips on the sides make it easy to keep a firm grasp while you twist stubborn lids open, and one Amazon reviewer with arthritis even raved that "this modest tool has already improved my daily life."

28 An Accessory That Lets You Use Your Phone With One Hand Love Handle Cell Phone Grip $10 Amazon See on Amazon If your phone is so wide that it requires two hands to operate, try out the Love Handle cell phone grip. Unlike other grips, this one has a slim design that won't leave you with an uncomfortable bulge protruding from your pockets, and the included adhesive won't leave any sticky residues on your phone case should you choose to remove it — plus, it's compatible with almost all phones (including the iPhone 7 and newer as long as there's a case on it.)

30 A Pack Of Reusable K Cups That Save You Money Over Time iPartsPlusMore Reusable K Cups (4 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with food-grade stainless steel mesh that won't rust no matter how many times you use it, buying the iPartsPlusMore reusable K cups will help save you money on K cups — and eco-friendly because they're not a waste of plastic. You can also customize your brew with the coffee you like to use — and they fit most machines.

33 The Silicone Container Toppers That Save You Money Over Time Faberware Food Huggers (4 Pack) $9 Amazon See on Amazon Plastic wrap is wasteful and generally not reusable — but these Faberware food huggers give you a better seal than traditional plastic wrap, so that your ingredients stay fresher for longer, and they're made from eco-friendly silicone. Each order comes with four huggers of varying sizes, and they're especially great in the event you accidentally misplace a lid or need to close up a jar.

34 A Portable Power Bank That Can Fully Charge Your Phone Twice Anker Portable Charger $30 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other external batteries that can only provide one, maybe 1.5 charges, the Anker portable charger can fully charge your smartphone two times — and the slim design makes it easy to slip into your pocket or backpack. There's also a silicone shield that helps prevent any accidental damage or scratches, and each order also comes with an included travel pouch. One Amazon reviewer even noted how they were "really impressed with the construction and feel...it's really light and compact!"

36 A Handy Tool That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Toothpaste ISKYBOB Toothpaste Squeezer (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Great for getting the last drop out of your toothpaste, the ISKYBOB toothpaste squeezer is incredibly easy to use: Just insert the end of your toothpaste into the clamp, then turn the handle to help squeeze out any remaining bits. You can also use this squeezer on tubes of beauty and moisturizing creams, and the durable design is hard to break.

37 The Cord Organizer That Helps Keep Your Workspace Tidy ORICO Cord Organizer (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Are the clumps of cables in your workspace cluttering up your mind? Not only does the ORICO cord organizer help keep your workspace organized, but the high-quality silicone construction is soft enough that you won't have to worry about gradually fraying your cables when you lock them into place. Each organizer comes with its own double-sided adhesive that makes it easy to mount to almost any surface.

38 A Pair Of Gloves That Keep Your Hands Safe From Accidental Cuts NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $11 Amazon See on Amazon Great for professional chefs and novice home cooks alike, the NoCry cut-resistant gloves are four times stronger than leather, and the snug fit gives you increased dexterity whether you're working in the kitchen or on a DIY project. These gloves are lightweight and comfortable so they won't irritate you while you wear them, and one Amazon reviewer noted that she wasn't able to cut through the material when she tried using her mandolin slicer on them (although let's not try that at home).

39 The Handy Tool That Pits Your Olives And Cherries For You OXO Cherry And Olive Pitter $13 Amazon See on Amazon Biting down into a pit will automatically ruin any cherries you pop into your mouth, so try using the OXO cherry and olive pitter. This handy tool makes it easy to get rid of the pits so you're left with delicious fruit, and it's even designed so that you can pit larger Bing cherries. There's also a splatter shield that helps keep your hands safe from messes, and the non-slip handle feels comfortable in your hand.

40 A Convenient Table That Attaches To Your Favorite Chair JUMBL Clip-On Arm Table $22 Amazon See on Amazon Made from eco-friendly rubberwood, the JUMBL clip-on arm table is designed with a clamp that makes it easy to attach it to the arm of your favorite lounge chair, and there's even a protective lip around the edges that prevents any items from slipping off. The two spring-loaded hinge flaps help keep it securely fastened to the arm of your chair — and when you're not using it you can fold it flat for storage.

41 The Bowl That Takes All The Prep Work Out Of Making Salad EZ Salad Cutting Bowl $15 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is toss your favorite salad ingredients into the EZ salad cutting bowl, flip it over, then slide a knife through the slots — your ingredients will all get chopped without having to dirty up a cutting board, and it takes a fraction of the time too. You can also use this bowl as a strainer for pastas or any other foods that need straining, and the bowl itself is large enough to serve salad for up to three people.