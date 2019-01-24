42 Random But Genius Life-Hack Products On Amazon

It's always the little hacks in life that make things easier. For example, did you know you can make a bottle of shampoo last three times as long if you only wash your hair once a week? It's true! Or you can make groceries last longer if you forget to eat lunch because you're stuck in meetings all day? While those are totally great tips — you can easily find real solutions to life's little problems just by perusing all the life-hack products that are total game changers on Amazon.
Why stress when you can always do less? Imagine being able to wake up in the morning without having to stretch the fitted sheet back over your mattress since it keeps flipping up while you sleep — Amazon's got a product for it. And for anyone who wishes they had wireless Bluetooth headphones, but isn't willing to shell out for them, they've even got an adapter that makes your wired headphones Bluetooth compatible.
So in the event that you don't like wearing a hat five days out of the week, enjoy washing your hair, or are simply just looking for easy solutions to everyday problems, look no further — Amazon's got the life-hacks that have tons of rave reviews.
1A Brush Designed To Get Dirt And Grime Out Of Door And Window Tracks
Not only is it great for door and window tracks, but the Home-X track cleaning brush can also be used to clean other hard-to-scrub areas in your home like tile and shower grout. This brush has an ergonomic handle with soft finger grips that make it comfortable to hold while you work, and unlike other grout brushes, this one has a built-in spray bottle that lets you squirt cleaning solution directly onto whatever surface you're cleaning.
2The Tool That Makes It Easy To Take Hot Plates Out Of The Microwave
Tired of burning your hands on hot plates and bowls in the microwave? Try using the Exultimate cool-touch microwave grip. This handy tool stays cool in the microwave so that you won't burn your hands when removing your meal, and it even securely holds your dishes in place to help prevent any accidental spillage — plus, it's BPA-free.
3The Electronic Level And Measuring Tape That Can Be Used Almost Anywhere
Sure — you can place a level or measuring tape on any balanced surface, but the Sondiko laser level and measuring tape also comes with a flexible tri-pod so that you can place it on fixed objects like pillars and other slanted surfaces. The measuring tape function works up to 8 feet, and each unit runs off of three 13-button battery cells that are included.
4A Pair Of Dishwashing Gloves With Built-In Scrubbing Bristles
These EVILTO dishwashing gloves do double-duty: They protect your hands from harsh soaps, and they scrub your pans so you don't have to pick up a mildewy sponge. They're made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial (which makes it resistant to growing mold and mildew). The built-in scrubbing bristles are soft on non-stick pans, yet tough enough that they easily bust through burnt bits of food.
5The Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated
It may look like just a water bottle, but the ICEWATER smart water bottle is so much more than that. It's got a wireless water-resistant Bluetooth speaker built into the base so that you can listen to music while you workout or just chill at the beach — and there are also five different night light colors to choose from. And of course, since it's an extra-smart water bottle, it will start glowing every hour to remind you that it's time to take a sip.
6A Tablet Stand With An Adjustable And Flexible Neck So You Can Watch Videos Hands-Free
Compatible with devices all the way from the Samsung Galaxy to a full tablet, the I2USHOP tablet stand has a 28-inch flexible gooseneck that can be adjusted into almost any position for your viewing pleasure. Each stand also has a reinforced bolt clamp with a thickened base that keeps the stand secure to whatever desk or headboard you've attached it to, and the clamp is large enough that it can fit any surface up to 3 inches in thickness.
7The Paper Towel Holder That Only Requires One Hand To Rip A Sheet
Most paper towel holders wind up sliding around your countertops with any quick rip — but the GoodTurn paper towel holder has a weighted and non-slip base that helps keep it steady so you can rip with just one hand. There are zero moving parts in this paper towel holder so it's practically impossible to break, and even jumbo-sized paper towel rolls will fit.
8A Gadget That Uses Bamboo Charcoal To Eliminate Unpleasant Odors
Pop it into your fridge to get rid of any unwanted smells, or keep the OLIVIA AND AIDEN refrigerator odor eliminator in a cooler or other confined space to let the eco-friendly bamboo charcoal purify the air without using any potentially harmful chemicals. This odor eliminator will also help absorb any extra moisture in your fridge — which helps prevent bacteria from growing — and each order comes with its own bamboo charcoal insert that lasts for up to two years.
9The Hand Sanitizer That Lasts For Up To 24 Hours
Unlike most sanitizers that only work for the few minutes that you rub them into your skin, the Nano Pure hand sanitizer forms a molecular bond on the surface of your skin that works to kill 99.99 percent of germs for up to 24 hours. This hand sanitizer is water-based, plus it's got a clean scent that one Amazon reviewer described as "delightful."
10A Device That Lets You Instantly Make Iced Tea Or Slow-Seep Coffee
Whether you're making iced tea or cold brew coffee, the Zing Anything instant iced tea maker is right up your alley. This device has a small basket that you can fill with tea leaves or coffee beans, then all you have to do is flip it over — and your iced tea will be ready in minutes (or less, depending on how strong you like it). Cold brew coffee takes anywhere between 12 to 24 hours depending on your taste preferences: but it's an easy-to-use life hack that saves you tons of money over time.
11The Outlet You Can Connect Google Assistant And Amazon's Alexa
All you have to do is download the free app to your smartphone, and the Gosund smart outlet can easily connect to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to let you set schedules and timers for any device you've got plugged in. The shell on this outlet is fire-resistant and has built-in overload protection to keep your family and home safe. One Amazon reviewer raved that it's "so simple to use" and that it was "easy to set up!"
12A Cloth That Removes All Of Your Makeup Using Only Water
Instead of relying on expensive serums to get all the makeup off your face, try this innovative makeup remover cloth instead. You only need to add water for these cloths to remove all the makeup from your face (including waterproof mascara!), and these microfiber cloths are even eco-friendly since they're completely reusable — just throw it in the wash once a week to keep it fresh.
13The Adjustable Fasteners That Keep Your Fitted Sheet Secure To Your Mattress
Tired of your bed sheets riding up on your mattress while you sleep? Try the BSLINO mattress corner fasteners. These adjustable fasteners hold your fitted sheet in place so that it won't flip up while you're in bed, and the wide elastic provides even more stability. You can also use these fasteners on your ironing board or with tablecloths, and many Amazon reviewers noted how easy they were to put on.
14A Tape That Prevents Your Rugs From Curling
Curling rugs are a recipe for accidental trips and falls, and loose rugs can easily slide out from under your feet if you aren't careful — so use the Tumelu home carpet tape to keep your rugs flat on the ground. Each order comes with 12 rug grippers that work for all types of carpets both indoors and outdoors, and these won't leave any unsightly marks or streaks on your surfaces.
15The Door Accessory That Saves You Money On Your Energy Bills
Made from high-quality non-toxic silicone, the MAGZO door draft stopper prevents cold drafts from leaking into your home while ensuring that no warm air escapes, helping save you money on your energy bills over time. This draft stopper is flexible so you won't have to worry about it getting stuck whenever you open the door, and the included adhesive also makes installation a breeze.
16An Outlet Shelf That Folds Down To Save You Space
Unlike other outlet shelves, the Frienda fodlable outlet shelf is (you guessed it) foldable, which makes it great for outlets located in tight spaces that may not require a shelf at all times. The shelf can hold up to 10 pounds, so you can easily store razors, toothbrushes, smart homes, and your electronic devices while they charge — and the built-in cable management system keeps everything looking neat and tidy.
17The Smartphone Mount That Attaches To Glass For The Perfect Selfie
Made to stick securely onto any window, mirror, or glass surface, the AIRSTIK phone mirror mount can hold up to 2 pounds, and is made from durable polycarbonate that's extra-thick. The suction cup on the back is reusable (all you have to do is wipe it down with water if it ever loses its suction), and you can even use this mount as a holder for your headphones at your desk.
18A Bluetooth Adapter That Makes Your Regular Headphones Wireless
Simply plug your headphones into this APEKX Bluetooth adapter, and you'll be able to pair your headphones to your smartphone like they were wireless. This adapter allows you to use your smartphone hands-free when making calls, and the large buttons on the front let you control your music without needing to unlock your phone —and it's compatible with all types of devices.
19The Food Chopper With Its Own Built-In Cutting Board
Not only does it have its own built-in cutting board so you can chop food directly over your pots and pans while you cook, but the Kools food chopper is also made with food-grade stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time. The extra-wide mouth makes it easy to chop larger ingredients like potatoes or onions, and the ergonomic handle keeps it feeling comfortable in your hands while you work.
20A Cabinet Organizer Set That Covers All The Bases
No matter how cluttered your cabinets are, the Grayline cabinet organizer set will help straighten out all those haphazardly-stored plates, spices, and more. This set comes with six organizing pieces: A rack for your plastic wrap and foil, two shelf spice racks, one small, medium, and large shelf, plus a lid and plate rack. You can use these organizers in your bathroom in addition to your kitchen, plus one Amazon reviewer noted that she uses the lid holder standalone on her counter.
21The Food Slicer Made With A Stainless Steel Blade
Made with a high-quality stainless steel blade and a durable aluminum handle, the Westmark cheese and food slicer works like a paper cutter: simply place your food on the ABS-plastic board, then use the adjustable scale to determine the thickness of your slice. Great to use on sausages, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, cheese, and more, this slicer also has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to use.
22An Organizer That Lets You Store Up To 100 Tea Bags
It can hold up to 100 tea bags, and because of that, the YouCopia tea bag organizer helps cut down on clutter from clunky tea boxes to help you save precious cabinet space. Each removable bin is clear so that it's easy to see what type of tea is in each container, and you can also set it on any flat surface to work as a display for your tea collection.
23The Wristband That Helps You Keep Track Of Metal Nuts, Bolts, And More
Great for DIYers and construction workers alike, the Danslesbls magnetic wristband helps you keep track of nails, screws, nuts, bolts, and more while you work so that you're not left having to constantly go back and forth for the right tools. One size fits all, and the fabric is breathable to help assuage any excess sweat — plus it's so secure, the nails won't fall off even if you shake and move your arm around.
24A Tool That Gets Every Last Drop Off Of Your Whisk
Whether you're making brownies, pancakes, or anything else that requires a whisk, make sure you use the Whisk Wiper tool to get every last drop of batter off your whisk. Able to wipe your whisk down in just seconds, each order also comes with an included 11-inch stainless steel whisk that works perfectly with the wiper — plus, if you keep the wiper sitting around the base, it also works to catch any stray drips.
25The Dividers That Help Keep Your Closet Organized
If your closet always seems to get messy as soon as it's been organized, try using the mDesign shelf dividers. These dividers are made from sturdy steel wire with a rust-resistant coating that makes them even more durable, and installation is simple — there's no tools or hardware required — and all you have to do is slide the stabilizer hook over your shelf, and the tension grip will help keep it securely in place.
26A Refrigerator Liner That Helps Extend The Life Of Your Produce
Whether you're drying vegetables or trying to save money by extending their shelf life, the Any Kitchen Stuff produce extender is right up your alley. These foam liners help increase air circulation in your fridge — which in turn prevents mold and mildew from growing — plus, it can be cut so that it'll fit into any fridge.
27The Jar Opener That Works On Almost Any Type Of Lid
Made with durable stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, the Huixuan multi-function jar opener can open a variety of bottles, cans, jars, and more. The rubber grips on the sides make it easy to keep a firm grasp while you twist stubborn lids open, and one Amazon reviewer with arthritis even raved that "this modest tool has already improved my daily life."
28An Accessory That Lets You Use Your Phone With One Hand
If your phone is so wide that it requires two hands to operate, try out the Love Handle cell phone grip. Unlike other grips, this one has a slim design that won't leave you with an uncomfortable bulge protruding from your pockets, and the included adhesive won't leave any sticky residues on your phone case should you choose to remove it — plus, it's compatible with almost all phones (including the iPhone 7 and newer as long as there's a case on it.)
29The Portable Condiment Bottles With A Leakproof Cap
Tired of seeing condiments spill all over your packed lunches? The YINGGG portable condiment bottles are made with 100 percent food-grade silicone — plus, the wide-mouth makes it easy to transfer your favorite condiments into them. The cap on these bottles is leak-proof, so you won't have to worry about any accidental spills, and it's BPA-free.
30A Pack Of Reusable K Cups That Save You Money Over Time
Made with food-grade stainless steel mesh that won't rust no matter how many times you use it, buying the iPartsPlusMore reusable K cups will help save you money on K cups — and eco-friendly because they're not a waste of plastic. You can also customize your brew with the coffee you like to use — and they fit most machines.
31The Travel Pillow That Blocks Out Any External Light
It's hard to get a good sleep while you're traveling, which is why the SeatSleeper travel head support pillow has a built-in eye mask that blocks out all the light around you. Unlike other travel pillows, this one wraps around the headrest of your chair to prevent your head from flopping around as you sleep, and the adjustable buckle-strap means it will work on planes, trains, cars, and more.
32A Pair Of Shoelaces You'll Never Have To Tie
Tired of bending down to tie your shoes? The Lock Laces no-tie shoelaces turn your sneakers into slip-ons so you don't have to tie them anymore, and the elastic conforms to the shape of your foot for a more customized fit. Great for athletes, seniors, and more, these laces are designed to fit both child- and adult-sized shoes, plus, they're durable enough to last.
33The Silicone Container Toppers That Save You Money Over Time
Plastic wrap is wasteful and generally not reusable — but these Faberware food huggers give you a better seal than traditional plastic wrap, so that your ingredients stay fresher for longer, and they're made from eco-friendly silicone. Each order comes with four huggers of varying sizes, and they're especially great in the event you accidentally misplace a lid or need to close up a jar.
34A Portable Power Bank That Can Fully Charge Your Phone Twice
Unlike other external batteries that can only provide one, maybe 1.5 charges, the Anker portable charger can fully charge your smartphone two times — and the slim design makes it easy to slip into your pocket or backpack. There's also a silicone shield that helps prevent any accidental damage or scratches, and each order also comes with an included travel pouch. One Amazon reviewer even noted how they were "really impressed with the construction and feel...it's really light and compact!"
35The Cabinet Organizer That You Can Stack For More Storage Space
Whether you've got cluttered kitchen cabinets or your bathroom cabinets could use some organization, the Deco Brothers kitchen cabinet organizer will get the job done. Great for plates, pans, cans, and more, these organizing shelves are stackable so that you can use them — regardless of how short or tall your cabinets are — and the foldable design makes it easy to store them when they're not being used.
36A Handy Tool That Gets Every Last Drop Out Of Your Toothpaste
Great for getting the last drop out of your toothpaste, the ISKYBOB toothpaste squeezer is incredibly easy to use: Just insert the end of your toothpaste into the clamp, then turn the handle to help squeeze out any remaining bits. You can also use this squeezer on tubes of beauty and moisturizing creams, and the durable design is hard to break.
37The Cord Organizer That Helps Keep Your Workspace Tidy
Are the clumps of cables in your workspace cluttering up your mind? Not only does the ORICO cord organizer help keep your workspace organized, but the high-quality silicone construction is soft enough that you won't have to worry about gradually fraying your cables when you lock them into place. Each organizer comes with its own double-sided adhesive that makes it easy to mount to almost any surface.
38A Pair Of Gloves That Keep Your Hands Safe From Accidental Cuts
Great for professional chefs and novice home cooks alike, the NoCry cut-resistant gloves are four times stronger than leather, and the snug fit gives you increased dexterity whether you're working in the kitchen or on a DIY project. These gloves are lightweight and comfortable so they won't irritate you while you wear them, and one Amazon reviewer noted that she wasn't able to cut through the material when she tried using her mandolin slicer on them (although let's not try that at home).
39The Handy Tool That Pits Your Olives And Cherries For You
Biting down into a pit will automatically ruin any cherries you pop into your mouth, so try using the OXO cherry and olive pitter. This handy tool makes it easy to get rid of the pits so you're left with delicious fruit, and it's even designed so that you can pit larger Bing cherries. There's also a splatter shield that helps keep your hands safe from messes, and the non-slip handle feels comfortable in your hand.
40A Convenient Table That Attaches To Your Favorite Chair
Made from eco-friendly rubberwood, the JUMBL clip-on arm table is designed with a clamp that makes it easy to attach it to the arm of your favorite lounge chair, and there's even a protective lip around the edges that prevents any items from slipping off. The two spring-loaded hinge flaps help keep it securely fastened to the arm of your chair — and when you're not using it you can fold it flat for storage.
41The Bowl That Takes All The Prep Work Out Of Making Salad
All you have to do is toss your favorite salad ingredients into the EZ salad cutting bowl, flip it over, then slide a knife through the slots — your ingredients will all get chopped without having to dirty up a cutting board, and it takes a fraction of the time too. You can also use this bowl as a strainer for pastas or any other foods that need straining, and the bowl itself is large enough to serve salad for up to three people.
42A Dish Rack That Fits Over Your Sink To Save You Space
Not only does it save you space in your kitchen, but the Surpahs over-the-sink dish drying rack deposits all the dripped water into the sink — so you won't have to worry about mold or mildew accumulating over time. The ends of this rack are capped with non-slip silicone that won't scratch or damage your countertops, and the grates themselves are made from stainless steel so that they're resistant to rust.
