42 Great Finds On Amazon Prime That Are Somehow Only $20

It's no secret that Amazon is a haven for most of the products you could ever want or need — and many are affordable to boot. But how do you find the cheapest stuff that also happens to have that all-important Prime two-day shipping? Believe it or not, there's an easy way to score some great Amazon Prime products for only 20 bucks.

Here's the secret: After you search, you can click the little box in the upper right corner to look for Prime items, or by price listings from high to low. You'd be surprised what options show up in your search — and for way cheaper. Example: You could be searching for reusable twist ties and stumble across magnetic twist ties that actually stay sealed after your twist them. Brilliant.

But what about all those genius items out there in Prime World that you don't even know exist? How could you possibly know that a plastic drain insert could save you tons on plumbing, or that an eye massager could stave off a migraine? Or what about a bracelet you can wear that actually repels mosquitos? That's a game-changer. Don't worry, I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some of the most affordable products on Amazon Prime that you never knew you needed.