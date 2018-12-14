49 Finds On Amazon Under $25 So Brilliant They Should Be Double The Price

I'm a sucker for a good bargains. I love happy hours, airfare specials, and spa deals. I can't resist walking in a store when I see clearance signs plastered on the windows. I am overcome with joy when Amazon Prime day rolls around. I have even been known to brave the crowds on Black Friday. But here's the thing: I don't go wild for something just because it's a deal — whatever it is I'm buying actually has to be good. And all these finds on Amazon under $25? They're not just good — they're brilliant.

Some of the items are problem-solvers — like the cut-resistant gloves that protect your hands while you're slicing veggies or meat. Other products are innovative — like the speaker that hooks up to your smartphone. And others? They're economical versions of more expensive (read: overpriced) products, like a makeup artist-worthy eyeshadow palette with 35 shades.

Oh, and, speaking of deals — Amazon Prime has two-day shipping, and it's (ahem) free. (Which is oh-so-much-better than paying $12 for shipping on a $25 item.) So go ahead and browse through these items with the full confidence of knowing you're getting a bargain — without getting gouged by shipping fees at checkout.

1 A Miniature Self-Massager That Targets Trigger Points Mini Body Back Buddy $8 Amazon See On Amazon Use this curved self-massager to work out knots in hard-to-reach spots, like the back of the neck, the shoulders, and in between the shoulder blades. The massager features a knobbed end that offers targeted, trigger point therapy, and the non-slip handle gives you a tight grip so you can control the strength of the massage. This Amazon reviewer writes: "Wish I'd known about this incredible massage tool years ago. I can finally get relief from muscle knots in my back, neck and shoulders any time I need it, and I feel as good or better as after a trip to the chiropractor."

2 This Indoor Grill That Utilizes Your Stovetop Kitchen + Home Stovetop Indoor Grill $20 Amazon See On Amazon Want to grill your dinner, but don't want to go to the trouble of firing up the barbecue? Use this indoor grill instead. The non-stick grill fits right on your stovetop and features an integrated drip pan that catches run-off juices while you cook (i.e. less clean-up). You can also fill the drip pan with water to reduce smoking, or fill it with marinade to make your steak or burger extra-juicy and flavorful.

3 A Microwaveable Heating Wrap That's Incredibly Realxing Carex Bed Buddy Wrap $11 Amazon See On Amazon Soothe sore muscles with this microwaveable heating pad to provide lasting relief and relaxation. The pad is super flexible, so it conforms to any part of your body, and it's outfitted with loops so you can hold it in place more easily. The pad can also be kept in the freezer and used as a cooling wrap to reduce swelling and prevent inflammation.

4 This Four-In-One Citrus Zester Crisp 4-In-1 Zester $13 Amazon See On Amazon Make the most of your lemons and limes with this zester. It has four built-in stainless steel blades: a zester, a fine zester, a scorer for removing peels, and a channel blade to create garnishes (martini with a twist, anyone?). An ergonomic handle keeps your hand from getting tired, and you can stick it in the dishwasher when you're done.

5 A Water Filter Straw That Lets You Drink From Lakes, Rivers, And Streams Etekcity Water Filter Straw $15 Amazon See On Amazon This water filter straw makes it possible to drink directly from any lake, stream, or river without fear of contracting any gut-wrenching illness caused by waterborne pathogens. The straw filters up to 1,500 liters of water, and features a three-stage purification system that removes 99.99 percent of bacteria, like giardia, E. coli, and salmonella. Get this for the dedicated survivalist or outdoors-person in your life.

6 A Pair Of Tongs That Are Easy To Maneuver Chef'n Silicone Tongs $11 Amazon See On Amazon These silicone tongs have angled tips that are perfect for grabbing food in the corners of pans, pots, and skillets. The tips are also slightly flexible, so they won't damage delicate foods (like eggs or pancakes). A twist of the knob at the top of the tongs locks them in place, so they won't take up too much space in your drawer. The tongs are dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 400 degrees.

7 These Flexible Ice Cube Trays That Make So Many Ice Cubes DaCool Ice Cube Trays $11 Amazon See On Amazon These ice trays are made with super-bendable silicone, so popping out cubes is a cinch. Each honeycomb-patterned tray makes an impressive 34 cubes, which means you'll never run out of ice — even if you invite the whole neighborhood over for cold beverages. The trays come with tight-fitting lids, so they can easily be stacked in the freezer.

8 A Bedside Storage Caddy That Holds All The Things mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a small bedroom, you know what a struggle it is to not have space for a bedside table. This bedside caddy , though, is a pretty great stand-in. The steel frame slides right under your mattress, and the canvas pockets provide space for phones, books, remote controls, and a water bottle.

9 This Pull-Apart Keychain So You Can Give Your Car Key To The Mechanic Lucky Line Pull-Apart Keychain $6 Amazon See On Amazon Taking an individual key off your key ring is legitimately hard (and hard on your nails). Use this pull-apart keychain instead. The chain features three rings that easily detach from one another — group them any way you like, and disconnect anytime you need to give a certain key (or keys) to someone — like your mechanic, house-sitter, or the valet.

10 These Cut-Resistant Gloves For Safer Slicing Adepsia Cut-Resistant Gloves $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you're all thumbs in the kitchen, you'll want to check out these cut-resistant gloves. They're made from an incredibly strong fabric which resists punctures and cuts, so your hands will be safe when you're slicing and chopping. It's also a lightweight fabric, so you'll still be able to maneuver your knife with ease. The gloves come in several sizes and are machine-washable.

11 A Dressing Shaker That You Don't Have To Shake Prepara Dressing Whiz $14 Amazon See On Amazon This battery-operated dressing shaker whips up dressings, marinades, and vinaigrettes with the push of a button. The 8-ounce capacity shaker features measurements on the side, so you don't have to dirty a measuring cup. A non-drip pour spout keeps things tidy, and an air-tight cap lets you store the dressing in the fridge once it's made.

12 A Wireless And Bluetooth-Free Portable Speaker BoomTouch Portable Speaker $15 Amazon See On Amazon This futuristic portable speaker allows your smart device to communicate to the speaker without the use of cables or Bluetooth. Just lay your phone or tablet on top of the speaker to establish communication, then blast out your favorite playlist. Reviewers say, "You couldn’t find a unit easier to set up and use than this one" and "Truly a brilliant little device..the sound is AMAZING!"

13 A Water Bottle With A Diffuser For Refreshing Drinks TeaMisu Beverage Infuser $20 Amazon See On Amazon Brew tea or infuse your water with fruity flavor with the help of this beverage infuser. The bottle is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, and comes with a two-piece strainer and infuser that's perfect for loose tea leaves and freshly-cut fruit. A leak-proof bamboo lid prevent spills, so it's perfect for on-the-go sipping.

14 This Roller That Really Relaxes Your Feet Body Back Wooden Foot Roller $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you spend significant time on your feet, you need this foot roller. The wooden massager features 40 individual rollers with rubber spikes — just run your feet across them to stimulate blood flow and relieve tired, aching feet. The roller is also great for relieving pain caused by plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, flat feet, or high arches.

15 This Multi-Tool That Performs An Impressive 15 Functions ProMaster Multi-tool $15 Amazon See On Amazon This multi-tool puts old school pocket knives to shame (Although it's still small enough to keep in your pocket.) The heavy-duty sheath has 15 integrated tools: a wire cutter, needle nose pliers, regular pliers, a double-sided nail file, a hook remover, a can opener, a folding saw, a sharp knife, a bottle opener, a Philips screwdriver, a fish scaler, a ruler, and small and medium screwdrivers. Take it with you camping, or keep it in your glove box for quick fix-it's.

16 A Duffel Bag That Resists The Rain MarsBro Water-Resistant Duffel Bag $24 Amazon See On Amazon If you're traveling to a rainy climate, you might want to take this water-resistant duffel bag along with you. The main compartment is big enough for packing clothes and towels, while a zippered front compartment is great for smaller items like your keys and phone. Keep valuable items in the internal security pocket, and stash your kicks in the separate shoe compartment — it's ventilated so even the odor from smelly gym shoes won't linger.

17 An Eyeshadow Palette That Has All The Colors Of The Rainbow Beauty Glazed Eyeshadow Palette $12 Amazon See On Amazon Queue up a YouTube makeup tutorial and put this eyeshadow palette to work. The palette has 35 different shades — some matte and some shimmery, so you can achieve the exact look you're going for. This reviewer writes: "Super blendable, very pigmented, no noticeable fallout. I. Love. It. Will definitely be buying again once it runs out."

18 A Shaver That Keeps Your Sweaters Looking New Remington Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver $8 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your beloved cardigan in pristine condition with this fabric shaver. Just press the button, and the rotating blades will remove fuzz, pilling, and stray threads from all types of fabric. (Don't worry — a metal blade guard protects your fabric, so you won't accidentally shave off too much.) The removable fuzz compartment can be emptied once it's full, so you can use the shaver again and again.

19 This Acupressure Mat That's Cheaper Than Acupuncture Acupoint Acupressure Mat and Pillow $23 Amazon See On Amazon Lying on this acupressure mat is the next-best-thing to daily acupuncture sessions. The thousands of acupressure points stimulate circulation, relieve pain, release muscle tension, boost endorphins, and encourage a good night's sleep. (You can even stand on it for an at-home reflexology session). The included pillow can be placed under the knees as a bolster, or under the head for some scalp and neck therapy.

20 This Bluetooth Device That Hooks Up To FM Radio ZEEPORTE Bluetooth FM Transmitter $16 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this Bluetooth FM transmitter, you no longer need to install a mic in your car to enjoy Bluetooth technology. Just plug the transmitter into your car's power socket, pair with your phone, and tune your radio to an unused FM frequency. Then, match the transmitter to that same frequency, and bam — you can play music and answer calls. The transmitter has two built-in USB ports, so you can still charge your phone while you use it.

21 A Toiletries Bag To Keep You Organized When Traveling Captron Toiletry Bag $12 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your toiletries well-organized no matter where your travels take you with this cosmetics bag. The main compartment is surprisingly spacious, with room for moisturizers, foundations, and hair products. An inner mesh pocket is great for storing lipsticks and makeup brushes, while an outer zippered pocket is perfect for hair pins and elastics. A built-in loop allows you to hang the bag from a towel hook, so you can keep that bathroom counter clutter-free.

22 A Wi-Fi Range Extender So You Don't Have To Wait For Your Show To Buffer ELEGIANT WiFi Range Extender $16 Amazon See On Amazon You're trying to Netflix binge in bed, but your internet router is in the living room... on the other side of the house. Boost your signal (and eliminate the frustration of endless buffering) with this Wi-Fi range extender. It plugs into any standard outlet and works with your existing router to increase internet speed, and extend its reach so you can stream efficiently no matter where you are in the house.

23 An Eye Pillow Filled With Therapeutic Herbs DreamTime Aromatherapy Eye Pillow $12 Amazon See On Amazon Unwind after a long day with this aromatherapy eye pillow. The silky pillow is filled with flax seeds which provide gentle pressure to the eyes, as well as spearmint, peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender — all of which help induce feelings of calm and peace. Keep the pillow in your freezer for soothing headache relief, too.

24 This Shower Wrap Made From Soft Microfiber DII Shower Wrap $16 Amazon See On Amazon This shower wrap is much more secure than simply wrapping a towel around your body (i.e. it won't fall to the ground suddenly). An elastic top with velcro closures keeps the wrap in place while you apply lotion, dry your hair, and decide what to wear. The wrap is made from super-soft and absorbent microfiber, which is a lot less bulky than traditional terrycloth.

25 This Egg Slicer For Easy Egg Salad Westmark Wedge Egg Slicer $16 Amazon See On Amazon This egg slicer majorly cuts down on the amount of time it takes to make an egg salad sandwich (or a big batch of potato salad). Just place a hard-boiled egg into the cup and bring the lever down — the six blades will slice the egg into six uniform pieces, without you having to break a sweat.

26 A Serum That Boosts Eyelash Growth Sosiay Cici Eyelash Growth Serum $17 Amazon See On Amazon Ready for fuller, longer lashes? This eyelash growth serum uses all natural ingredients — like oat protein and olive glycerides — to stimulate eyelash growth. The non-irritating formula conditions lashes, strengthens hair follicles, and provides nourishment that accelerates growth. Users say it's "like rocket fuel for lashes" and "by far the best beauty product I have ever bought". Bonus: you can also use the serum on your brows to get full, Audrey-Hepburn style eyebrows.

27 A Nightlight With Motion Sensor Technology Tecknet Motion Sensor Nightlight $18 Amazon See On Amazon Plug this motion sensor nightlight into any outlet to light up your walk to the kitchen for a midnight snack. The LED light automatically turns on anytime it detects motion within 15 feet, and turns off after 20 seconds of motionlessness. (You can also set it to manual lighting mode to turn on and off at will.) The light gives off a soft white glow, so it won't light up the night too much.

28 A Wallet That Blocks Would-Be Electronic Pickpockets Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet $15 Amazon See On Amazon Electronic pickpockets use RFID signals to scan wallets and steal credit card and identity information, but this RFID-blocking wallet blocks your cards' signals, making them impossible to read. In other words: all your information will be safe. This leather wallet has a slim profile and features six card slots and a pocket for cash. Choose from 38 colors.

29 A Pen That Does So Much More Than Write JASON YUEN Multi-Functional Pen $8 Amazon See On Amazon If you think pens are just for writing — think again. This multi-functional pen has five other built-in tools: a flathead screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver, a bubble level, a ruler, and a stylus pen for writing on your tablet. Keep it in your purse, and you'll be prepared for anything that comes your way. The pen comes with five refills of black ink.

30 This Temperature-Sensing Lipstick PrettyDiva Jelly Flower Lipstick $11 Amazon See On Amazon This sheer lipstick has a tiny — real — flower in it, which is worth the price alone. When applied, the body temperature-sensitive lipstick transforms into a transparent pink gloss that perfectly complements your skin tone. Formulated with vitamin E and jojoba oil, the lipstick is super moisturizing for chapped, dry lips. Swipe this on to get a bright, well-hydrated pucker.

31 A Rotating Makeup Organizer So You Can Actually Find Your Mascara Jerrybox Rotating Makeup Organizer $8 Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing more frustrating than digging through a makeup bag for your mascara. Display all your cosmetics where you can find them with this rotating makeup organizer. The organizer has four partitions and seven height-adjustable trays — keep taller items like toners and sunscreen on the bottom, and smaller items like lipstick and nail polish up top. There's even a slotted tray to help keep your makeup brushes upright.

32 A Handheld Massager That Can Go With You Anywhere FlexxSonic Handheld Massager $17 Amazon See On Amazon This handheld massager is ideal for stashing in your carry-on bag or for keeping in your desk drawer at work. The lightweight battery-operated massager has four vibrating nodules that work out knots and loosen up muscles. There are two speed options: choose 'slow' for a relaxing massage or 'fast' to seriously target muscle tightness. Use it on your shoulders, neck, hands, and arms.

33 These Stainless Steel Straws You Can Use Again And Again Sunhanny Stainless Steel Straws $7 Amazon See On Amazon Plastic straws aren't great for the environment and paper straws tend to get soggy fast. Opt for these reusable stainless steel straws instead. Each set comes with eight straws of varying sizes, in both straight and bent versions, as well as two cleaning brushes to scrub out any smoothie residue. The straws are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The best part? They won't leave behind any metallic taste.

34 These Insanely Soft Bamboo Microfiber Sheets LuxClub Bamboo Microfiber Sheet Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon I'm pretty sure bamboo microfiber is the softest material on earth, so it only makes sense to sleep on it. This bamboo microfiber sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases that'll give you the comfiest sleep of your life. The wrinkle-resistant sheets are hypoallergenic, so they won't irritate sensitive skin, and moisture-wicking, so they'll keep you cool and dry on hot summer nights. Choose from a bunch of colors like mocha, light blue, and sandstone.

35 This Makeup Brush Set With Every Kind Of Brush You Can Imagine VANDER LIFE Makeup Brush Set $16 Amazon See On Amazon This makeup brush set covers all the bases. It comes with an astounding 24 brushes for foundation, powder, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lipstick. There's even an eyelash comb and eyebrow brush. The synthetic bristles are densely packed, but soft — so they'll pick up makeup easily and blend effortlessly. (Plus, who can resist the lavender tips of the bristles?) A leather carrying case has slots for each brush, so you can keep them all together and organized.

36 An Insulated Wrap To Keep Your Neck Warm Arctic Extreme Thermal-Insulated Neck Wrap $13 Amazon See On Amazon This thermal-insulated neck wrap is so much warmer than your average scarf. The exterior is made with thermal yarn, which traps your body heat so you stay warm on even the coldest winter days. The interior is made with cozy, but breathable fleece. Hike up the wrap to cover your chin, lips, and neck, or just wear it to protect your neck. Perfect for skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just running errands in the dead of winter.

37 This Tray That Cooks Ramen In The Microwave Rapid Ramen Cooker $7 Amazon See On Amazon The glory of ramen is that it's a fast and convenient meal, but you can make it even faster and more convenient with this ramen cooker. Instead of waiting for water to boil on the stove, you can just place your ramen in this tray and stick it in the microwave. (The microwaveable feature is also great for offices and dorm rooms.) The cooker is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

38 A Veggie Spiralizer For Nutrient-Packed "Pasta" Brieftons Spiralizer $25 Amazon See On Amazon Opting for veggie noodles over wheat noodles is one of the easiest ways to get more vitamins and minerals in your diet, but making veggie noodles can be a time-consuming endeavor. This spiralizer speeds up the process. Just stick any vegetable in the spiralizer and turn the crank to make perfect zucchini, sweet potato, squash, or carrot noodles. The spiralizer comes with five different blade options, so you can can replicate pastas like angel hair, fettuccine, and pappardelle.

39 This Back Stretcher That Helps You Get Better Posture Comfort Fit Back Stretcher $23 Amazon See On Amazon Lie on this back stretcher for five minutes a day to improve posture and increase the flexibility of your shoulder and back muscles. It has has three adjustable height settings so you get just the right amount of stretch. Use it to prevent slumping when you're spending long hours at the computer, or use it before a strenuous workout to prevent injury. You can even keep it your car for a little extra lumbar support on your commute.

40 A Combination Selfie Stick/Tripod That's Longer And Taller Than The Rest Fugetek Selfie Stick and Tripod $19 Amazon See On Amazon Most selfie sticks don't extend very far, which means you have to sacrifice the landscape just to get a good shot of you and your crew. This selfie stick, though, extends up to 51 inches, so you can get the whole picture. The stick also doubles as a tripod if you prefer to go hands-free. The lightweight aluminum stick collapses to 19 inches for easy storage and portability, and the included Bluetooth remote is compatible with both Android and Apple devices.

41 A Laptop Desk That Prevents Computer Overheating Honey-Can-Do Laptop Desk $20 Amazon See On Amazon Working from the couch or bed is a great idea... but placing your laptop on a pillow is not so great because it blocks your computer's air vents — which can lead to overheating... which can lead to a slow running computer. Be sure to use a laptop desk, like this one. It's contoured and padded, so it's just as comfortable as a pillow, but the smooth surface won't block air vents, so your computer will run smoothly. It's lightweight and the handle makes it even easier to carry around.

42 This "Smart" Light Bulb That You Can Control With Your Phone TP-Link Smart WiFi Bulb $20 Amazon See On Amazon This WiFi LED bulb will bring your floor lamp (or any lamp) into the 21st century. Just download an app to your iPhone or Android to turn the light on and off from your phone. You can also hook it up to Alexa or Google Assistant if you prefer to use voice control. And if you're away? Set the bulb on a schedule so that it turns on and off automatically. The bulb gives off a soft white light, but you can dim it for a little mood lighting.

43 These Temperature-Retaining Glasses Bodum Double-Walled Insulated Glasses $15 Amazon See On Amazon These award-winning insulated glasses are pretty clever. The double walls create a cool-looking optical illusion, but also work to keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold. The double insulation also means condensation doesn't get a chance to form, so you don't have to worry about protecting your table with coasters. The glasses are hand-blown by artisans, so no two glasses are alike. The 8-ounce glasses are microwave and dishwasher-safe

44 These Camera Lenses That Work On Your Phone Vic Tsing Phone Camera Lenses $13 Amazon See On Amazon Turn your phone snapshots into professional-grade photos with these phone camera lenses. Each set comes with three lenses: a fish-eye, a macro, and a wide angle lens. Compatible with most smartphones, the lenses clip onto the back of your phone for outward-facing photos, or onto the front of your phone for next-level selfies. (Don't worry — the clips are padded, so they won't damage your phone.)

45 This Essential Oil Diffuser With 7 LED Light Options URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $21 Amazon See On Amazon An essential oil diffuser is one of the easiest ways to get 24/7 spa vibes in your house or apartment. Just place water and a few drops of essential oil in the diffuser, and your place will be filled with the therapeutic aromas of ylang ylang, lemongrass, or bergamot. Choose between 'continuous' or 'intermittent' misting and an array of seven atmosphere-setting LED lights. The diffuser runs for up to six hours and has an auto-shutoff feature that kicks in when the water runs low.

46 A Personal Coffee Maker And Travel Mug AdirChef Personal Coffee Maker $23 Amazon See On Amazon Use this personal coffee maker when you want to take your java on the road. The maker drips coffee directly into a 15-ounce travel mug, so you can grab it and head out the door as soon as it's done brewing. A reusable mesh filter eliminates the need for paper filters, and the maker itself is super compact, so it's perfect for small kitchens, dorms, and cubicles. The stainless steel mug is dishwasher-safe and insulated to keep your coffee warm.

47 This Heated Brush That Straightens Your Hair In Record Time InstaMagic Hair Straightener Brush $19 Amazon See On Amazon Straightening your hair takes time which means waking up early in the morning to do it. (No thanks.) This hair straightening brush, though, works so much faster than other straighteners, so you can hit the snooze button and catch a few more zzz's. Just brush it through your hair several times and the ceramic-tipped bristles will straighten your hair in a mere 2 to 3 minutes. The brush features a 360-degree swivel cord for easy maneuvering and an auto-shutoff feature for those of us that are absent-minded.

48 A Collapsible And Microwaveable Popcorn Bowl Lekue Microwave Popcorn Popper $20 Amazon See On Amazon Put this microwave popcorn popper to work before cozying up on the couch for a movie. Fill the bowl with kernels, cover with the suction lid, and put it in the microwave — in just a minute and a half you'll have fluffy and delicious popcorn that'll last until the final credits. The bowl is dishwasher-safe and collapses flat, so it's easy to store in your kitchen cupboards.