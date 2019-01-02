Snow may be falling, but the beach is calling! It may be wintertime, but who says you can't get away for some fun in the sun? There's no doubt that wintertime is full of beauty. You can finally pull out your holiday sweaters and warm boots. The ground is blanketed in a fresh coat of snow, and the holiday season is beyond magical. However, you know that it won't be too long before you start wishing for a bit of surf and sand in your life. So, if you're in need of a sunny escape, then use these witty captions for tropical vacation pics while everyone else is in a winter wonderland, and you have a piña colada in hand.

The summer goes by way too fast, and once winter rolls around, you're suddenly reminiscing about those tropical days swimming in turquoise ocean water. You'd do anything to have them back. Sometimes it can be difficult to endure the cold weather, so that's why a tropical vacation is the perfect solution. You can jet off for a few days if you're in need of a whole lot of vitamin sea. Be sure to take a few pictures that will hold you over until summertime, and use any of these captions to capture the tropical feels.

1. "Good vibes and high tides."

2. "Birds flying high, you know how I feel. Sun in the sky, you know how I feel. Breeze driftin' on by, you know how I feel." — Nina Simone, "You Know How I Feel"

3. "Sunny days are my favorite days."

4. "Girls just wanna have sun."

5. "Salty hair, ocean air."

6. "Salty hair, don't care."

7. "So shady beaches here.”

8. "Seas the moment."

9. "Vitamin sea is really all I need.”

10. "Good times and tan lines."

11. "Poolside chillin' like a villain."

12. "Happiness is a day in the sea."

13. "Resting beach face.”

14. "You had me at Aloha."

15. "Sun of a beach!"

16. "The beach is calling."

17. "The beach and I were mermaid to be."

18. "Life is better in a bikini."

19. "Happy times and plenty of sunshine."

20. "Throwin' shade all day."

21. "Stay salty."

22. "In serious need of sunshine."

23. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, SUN-day."

24. "Never met a beach I didn't like."

25. "Find me under the palm trees."

26. "Love you to the sun and back."

27. "Smell the sea and feel the breeze."

28. "Swim more and worry less."

29. "I just wanna sea more of the world."

30. "Whale, why not?."

31. "Mermaid for the day."

32. "If there's a will, there's a wave."

33. "I shore do want to stay here forever."

34. "You used to call me on my shell-phone."

35. "Water are we waiting for? Let's go on an adventure!"

36. "Bet I'll beach you to vacation."

37. "Palm trees and ocean breeze."

38. "The best memories are made in sunnies."

39. "Who said mermaids don't exist?"

40. "You CAN swim with us."

41. "Every girl deserves to feel like a mermaid."