41 Products On Amazon That'll Make You Feel Like A Damn Princess

Let's shoot straight — a lot of life feels like drudgery. It's filled with frustrating commutes, long lines at the grocery store, and hot water heaters that malfunction in the dead of winter, leaving you to brave the blast of a cold shower in the wee hours of a chilly morning. In other words, a lot of what makes up life is not quite the fairy tale we dreamed it might be. That's why I believe you must stubbornly insist on treating yourself like royalty as often as you can — and these 41 products on Amazon will help you do just that.

From 24-karat gold and caviar sheet masks to ice cubes shaped like diamonds — each of these products is bound to make you feel like a princess within seconds.

And if you feel at all shy about treating yourself like the royalty you are — don't. Others are bound to reap the benefits of your newfound royal status as well. After all, who feels like laying on the horn when your car aromatherapy diffuser is misting out the calming, soothing scent of lavender?

So forgot about that drudgery for a few moments and treat yourself to these fairy tale products. Your Majesty won't regret it.

This Luxurious Pillowcase Made From Silk Amazon ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $22, Amazon This silk pillowcase is made from 100 percent mulberry silk — which is a super smooth and high-quality type of silk. The slippery texture of this material is great for getting your beauty sleep — literally. It reduces acne or breakouts from pillows if you're a slide sleeper and unlike cotton, it won't catch on your hair as you toss and turn in the night, which helps prevent breakage. Plus, silk stays cool all night long, so you'll get a restful night's sleep, even in the heat of August.

An Herbal Bath Soak That Will Help You Majorly Unwind Amazon Amaki Herbal Bath Soak, $22, Amazon After a long day, treat yourself to this herbal bath soak. The blend of salts and botanicals will give you a whole body-mind relaxation session. Dead Sea salt and Epsom salt will soothe sore, aching muscles and help draw out heavy metals and other toxins. Calendula — also known as marigold — will soothe irritated skin, while the aromatherapy benefits of lavender will encourage a calm and peaceful mind.

This Oil That Softens And Moisturizes Lips Amazon NOONI Moisturizing Lip Oil, $15, Amazon There's a good chance you've experimented with facial oil, and now it's time to treat your lips to this natural approach to hydration This lip oil is made from a blend of nine botanicals: sunflower, macadamia, olive, and argan oils, as well as ginger, soybean, green tea, and spearmint extracts. A little apple water is added in — which exfoliates your lips with natural alpha hydroxy acids — and a dash of mint extract will soothe any irritation. The result? A soft, pillowy, well-conditioned pucker.

An At-Home Spa That Soothes Tired Feet Amazon Conair Foot and Pedicure Spa, $23, Amazon Why wait for your next pedicure appointment to pamper your feet when you can treat them every day with this at-home foot and pedicure spa? The spa heats up water to soften skin, while vibrating nodes gently massage your feet. There's even a pinpoint attachment for a more in-depth, focused massage. A toe-touch control allows you to adjust water temperature and the intensity of the vibration. This item is a must if you're on your feet all day — which even princesses can understand.

A Rose Quartz Roller For Stressed-Out Skin Amazon Mikacare 2-In-2 Rose Quartz Roller, $26, Amazon De-stress your skin with this rose quartz roller. Facial rolling — which is an ancient beauty practice — supports lymphatic drainage, which can rid your skin of toxins. The gentle rolling also encourages circulation and stimulates collagen production — and can help your serums and moisturizers sink in better. This roller comes with a bonus, too: a rose quartz gua sha. Never heard of gua sha? It's a small tool that's used to (gently) scrape the skin, which helps revive and regenerate dull complexions.

These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That'll Get Rid Of Your Dark Circles Amazon LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Masks, $20 (15 Pack), Amazon If putting gold on your face isn't the height of skin care luxury, then I honestly don't know what is. These gold eye masks help increase circulation and detoxify under-eye skin, which will reduce dark circles and puffiness. The masks include other skin-nourishing ingredients too— hyaluronic acid adds a good dose of moisture, collagen firms up skin, and grape seed extract rejuvenates dull skin,

A Luxurious Rack That Heats Up Your Towels Amazon TANGKULA Towel Warmer, $43, Amazon Do you need a rack that warms your towels? No. Do you want a rack that warms your towels? Absolutely. Who wouldn't want to step out of the shower only to be immediately wrapped up in cozy, pre-heated terrycloth? The towel warmer plugs into any outlet and is free-standing — but can be mounted to the wall. You can also use it to warm up blankets on cold nights or to dry bathing suits quickly after a swim.

This Skin-Reviving Night Serum Made From Prickly Pear Seed Oil Amazon Lunar Glow Night Serum, $19, Amazon Serums have a low molecular weight, which means they can sink deeply in the skin to do heavy-duty regenerative work. This particular night serum is made with prickly pear seed oil, which is packed with antioxidant vitamins E and K, as well as essential fatty acids. The formulation can keep skin clear, reduce hyper-pigmentation, soothe redness, and help plump and firm skin. The serum is cruelty-free, and contains no parabens, fragrance, or alcohol — so it's great for sensitive skin. One reviewer writes: "The next morning, I didn’t even need to apply lotion because it was so soft. You only need two little drops. Its goes a long way.

A Dispenser That Heats Up Your Lotion Amazon True Glow By Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser, $24, Amazon What's better than massaging a little lotion onto dry, parched skin? Massaging warm lotion onto dry, parched skin. This heated lotion dispenser plugs into wall outlets and warms up your lotion in just two minutes. Not only does it feel great — the warmth also helps the lotion sink more deeply into the skin, ensuring your skin gets ultimate, long-lasting hydration.

This Next-Level Heating Pad Amazon Vive Heating Pad, $23, Amazon This extra-large heating pad is super flexible, so it contours to your body for maximum comfort. The pad operates on four heat settings that you can adjust with a digital controller. You can choose between dry heat therapy or moist heat therapy with the included moisture sheet. The microplush cover is machine-washable and the 9-foot cord means you can easily reach outlets wherever you are. Bonus: if you think your cat or dog is royalty, it's great for them to relax on, too.

An Ice Cube Tray That makes Diamond-Shaped Ice Amazon Bella Vino Ice Cube Tray, $8, Amazon If you don't have diamonds on the soles of your shoes, at least you can put diamonds in your water glass. This ice cube tray molds your ice into the shape of diamonds for a more glamorous sipping experience. The mold is made from BPA-free silicone and makes four cubes at a time. And you can use it for more than just ice cubes — try freezing some melted chocolate for a diamond-shaped dessert.

This Super Cute Cake Pop Maker Amazon Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker, $15, Amazon Cake pops are better than regular cake because, well, they're more adorable. And now you can make your own pastry case-worthy cake pops at home with this mini cake pop maker. The maker has room to make nine miniature pops at time, and the non-stick baking plates mean your cake pops will come out intact. Bake some for your next birthday party — or just because.

A Robe For All-Day Lounging Amazon Mae French Terry Kimono (S-XL), $34, Amazon If you want to feel like a true princess, you have to invest in a good robe — I mean, it's a garment specifically designed for lounging around the house. This French terry kimono robe is cozy, but lightweight enough to wear in the summer. It's knee-length, has pockets (yay!), and is machine-washable. This Amazon reviewer is a fan: "I wanted something I could wear over my PJs or around the house during the holiday season when we have company. This robe is perfect! The material is a wonderfully soft knit, thicker than a T-shirt but not as thick as a typical terry hoodie."

A Facial Steamer That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Amazon KINGDOM CARES Portable Facial Mister, $16, Amazon Keep your skin refreshed wherever you go with this portable facial mister. It delivers tiny nano-particles of steam to moisturize your skin and relieve irritation, all without disturbing your makeup. The mister is USB-rechargeable and about the size of your hand, so you can stash it in your purse or glove compartment. Use it throughout the day for a moment of relaxation and to revive a dull, tired complexion.

This Fantastical Unicorn Makeup Brush Set Amazon Ammiy Unicorn Makeup Brush Set, $11 (10 Pieces), Amazon Your makeup application should be as unique as you are, which is why you need to get this unicorn makeup brush set STAT. The nylon bristles come in an array of pastel rainbow shades worthy of a unicorn mane, while the handles resemble unicorn horns. The set comes with ten brushes and a handy carrying case for all sorts of applications like blush, eyeshadow, contour, and more. And don't worry — no unicorns were harmed in the making of these brushes.

A Wearable Nail Polish Holder So You Can Polish Anywhere Amazon Tweexy Nail Polish Bottle Holder, $10, Amazon Want to polish your nails in bed among pillows and silky sheets without fear of tipping over your nail polish bottle? Just slip on this wearable nail polish bottle holder. Made out of silicone, it fits snugly and comfortably on all finger sizes, and holds the bottle securely in place. When you're done polishing one hand, just lift the holder vertically to easily slip it off and place on the other hand.

A Cup Warmer So That You Never Have To Drink A Cup Of Cold Coffee Again Amazon Norpro Cup Warmer, $19, Amazon Coffee is bound to go cold from time to time when you're rushing around on hectic mornings, but a princess like you should never settle for anything less than a piping hot cup of java, which is why you need this cup warmer. Just plug it in and place your mug of coffee (or tea or cocoa) on the non-stick heating plate to keep things nice and toasty. The marble design is a nice touch, too.

A Bath Pillow So You Can Rest Easy After A Long Day Amazon Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow, $16, Amazon A long, hot bath is the ultimate in relaxation — unless the edge of the tub is jutting into the back of your neck. Solve that problem with this bath pillow. The two-panel design fits onto the side and edge of the tub, giving you both neck and head support. The pillow also features 2 inches of thick foam padding, and has seven suction cups that firmly grip the tub, so you don't have to worry about slippage.

This Curling Iron That Curls Your Hair For You Amazon xtava Automatic Hair Curler, $50, Amazon This automatic hair curler curls your hair for you — which is a lot cheaper than paying a person to do it. All you have to do is thread your hair through the curler and press "start". The auto-rotator will gather up your hair into tight or loose curls, depending on the time setting you choose. The ceramic tourmaline curler also has adjustable temperature settings, and you can also choose whether it curls your hair to the right or left.

This Bath Bomb That Turns Your Bathwater Into Liquid Gold Amazon da Bomb Treasure Bath Bomb, $8, Amazon This bath bomb will turn your bathwater from boring to a magical ocean of glittery gold. And you absolutely deserve be bathing in an ocean of glittery gold. The bomb even includes a bit of "hidden treasure" in the form of a pirate coin. It's lightly scented with coconut, so you'll step out the golden bathtub smelling like a tropical getaway.

A Silver Screen-Worthy Vanity Mirror Amazon Easehold Vanity Mirror, $26, Amazon This vanity mirror will make you feel like a movie star. The three panels allow you to see every angle of your face, while two of the five mirrors are magnified so you can perfect your winged eyeliner. The champagne gold mirror is outlined with warm, brightness-adjustable LED lights, so you can actually see what you're doing. It also rotates 180-degrees, and folds up flat for easy storage.

A Car Aromatherapy Diffuser For A More Relaxing Commute Amazon Airror Car Essential Oil Diffuser, $21, Amazon Introduce a little self-care to your commute with this car essential oil diffuser. The diffuser is about the size of a smartphone and fits neatly into your car cup holder. It's USB-rechargeable, whisper quiet, operates on two adjustable mist settings, and features automatic shut-off technology. Put some energizing peppermint oil into the diffuser to keep you alert, or use a little calming lavender to keep yourself stress-free in traffic.

This Salt Rock Night Light That'll Make You Feel Peaceful Once The Sun Goes Down Amazon Dream Salts Himalayan Salt Night Light, $14, Amazon This salt rock night light doesn't just give off a rosy glow — it also helps purify the air and increases the number of negative ions. Contrary to what you might think, an increase in negative ions actually induces feelings of positivity and tranquility — which can help you get a good night's sleep. Each salt rock is hand-carved and completely unique, too.

A Wine Chiller That Keeps Your Sauvignon Blanc Cold For Hours Amazon Wine Enthusiast Iceless Wine Chiller, $20, Amazon Keep your white wines and rosés frosty with this wine chiller. All you have to do is stick your pre-chilled bottle of wine in the double-walled, thermal-insulated chiller, and it'll keep cold for up to three hours — without having to use ice. Plus, the chiller is transparent, so you can show off the label. Not that you chose the wine based on the label. (But it's totally okay if you did.)

This Planner That Uses The Laws Of Attraction To Help You Set And Achieve Goals Amazon Freedom Mastery Laws Of Attraction Life Planner, $30, Amazon Achieve queenly status with this planner that's about so much more than keeping track of tasks and appointments. The rose gold planner aims to help you achiever your mental, physical, and other goals with the help of mind maps, morning and evening power questions, and a vision board. Use it to increase productivity — and to help you lead a more fulfilled and happy life.

These Fancy Candles That Will Scent The Air With Lavender, Lilac, and Jasmine Amazon La Jolie Muse Soy Candles, $17 (2 Pack), Amazon The delicate, floral scent of these soy candles will have you feeling like you just walked into a fancy, high-end boutique. Made from eco-friendly biodegradable soy wax, each candle burns for up to 55 hours. Choose from lavender lilac or night jasmine, depending your mood. The candles come wrapped in a sophisticated box, so they work great as a gift too. This Amazon reviewer says, "The scent is amazing. I tried these because traditional scented candles give me a headache (I guess its the chemicals). These have a clean, gentle burn to them, not a knock-you-over-the-head kind of fragrance."

This Straightening Brush That'll Give You Shiny, Smooth Hair Amazon Vanity Planet Ceramic Straightening Brush, $35, Amazon Old school hair flat irons can be pretty time-consuming, which is why this straightening brush is such a game-changer. All you have to do is plug it in and gently brush your hair with it — and you'll walk away with smoother, straighter, detangled strands. The anti-static ceramic bristles feature ionic technology which helps keep hair shiny and frizz-free. You can adjust the heat settings based on your hair type (thick, wavy, curly, fine), so you can get the best results possible.

A Nail Dryer For At-Home Gel Manicures Amazon SUNUV Gel Nail Dryer, $40, Amazon Nothing can make you feel like you've got the world on a string like the polished perfection of a gel manicure, but it takes time (and money) to keep going to the spa. Give yourself your own fancy manicure at home with this gel nail dryer. It works with both UV gel and LED nail polish to set nails twice as fast as standard nail lamps. An automatic sensor turns the dryer on and off, and it works on two speeds: low and double power for faster drying.

A Champagne Cocktail Kit For In-Flight Refreshment Amazon W&P Carry On Champagne Cocktail Kit, $18, Amazon You might be stuck in the middle seat on a packed flight, but that doesn't mean you should settle for low-grade drinks. Order a glass of bubbly from the flight attendant, and use this champagne cocktail kit to spruce up the standard airline drinking fare. The kit includes small batch elderflower syrup, a jigger, a muddler, and a linen napkin — all packed neatly together in a carry-on friendly tin.

This Sophisticated Picnic Set For Dining Al Fresco In The Park Amazon Scuddles Picnic Basket, $45, Amazon Step up your picnic game with this sophisticated picnic basket. The set includes four plates, four stainless steel utensil sets, four wine glasses, four napkins, salt and pepper shakers, and a wine opener. The carrying case is insulated to keep hot food hot and cold food cold — and it includes compartments where you can strap in all those utensils so they don't clank around as you search for the perfect spot in the park.

These Sheet Masks Made With Gold And Caviar Amazon Azure 24K Gold & Caviar Face Mask, $10 (5 Pack), Amazon These sheet masks made with gold and caviar are unapologetically indulgent — and they'll make your skin glow. Caviar contains omega fatty acids that work to reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen production, and the gold works to remove toxins, fight sun damage, prevent acne, and firm the skin. The masks are hypoallergenic and free of parabens, so they're friendly for sensitive skin types. Use one when you want to feel like Cleopatra.

A Footrest So You Can Kick Up Your Feet On Long Flights Amazon Andyer Portable Footrest, $11, Amazon You deserve to put your feet up wherever you are, and this portable footrest makes that possible. Simply strap it over an airplane tray table or your desk at work et voilà — you suddenly have a place to rest and elevate your feet. The foot rest is lightweight and compact, so it's easy to stash in your work bag or carryon. This travel-savvy reviewer says, "Recently went on a trip to Greece and normally long flights are an agony to me. This made such a difference it was unbelievable. At the end of the flight I had no backache or leg ache."

A Bamboo Toilet Stool With A Bonus Foot Massager For Your Porcelain Throne Amazon Squat-N-Go Bamboo Toilet Stool, $45, Amazon By now, you've probably come across toilet stools that place your body in a position that will enable you to go to the bathroom a little easier. Well, this toilet stool takes it to the next level. Made from 100 percent solid bamboo, the stool has a minimalist, high-end aesthetic — and can be adjusted from a 7-inch height to a 9-inch height. But here's the real kicker: it has a built-in roller you can use to massage your feet while you're, well, going.

This Rose Quartz Toner That'll Make You Glow From The Inside Out Amazon Angel Face Botanicals Facial Toner, $26, Amazon Rose quartz — a key ingredient in this facial toner — is thought to encourage a soft heart and inner peace — attributes that are sure to make you glow from the inside out. The toner also includes more traditional skin care ingredients, like moisturizing aloe vera and rose water, along with essential oils like rose, geranium, and sweet orange. The botanical-rich formulation hydrates and balances the skin, too.

These Cool-Looking Stainless Steel Straws Amazon Footek Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, $11 (8 Pack), Amazon Sip your iced latte in style with these super sleek, reusable stainless steel drinking straws. Each set comes with a selection of eight colorful and rose gold straws of different sizes — some bent and some straight. You'll also get two nylon scrubbing brushes to keep those straws fresh and clean after use. They're FDA-approved, environmentally-friendly, and won't get soggy like paper straws.

This Flower-Infused Lipstick That Adjusts Its Shade Depending On Your Skin Temperature Amazon Pretty Diva Jelly Lipstick, $9, Amazon Okay, first things first: there's an actual flower inside this lipstick. And you get to see the flower because the lipstick is transparent until it's applied to your lips. Once on your lips, it transforms into a sheer pink gloss that shade-adjusts depending on your skin temperature. Pretty fun, right? With vitamin E and jojoba oil, the lipstick is really moisturizing, so it's great for dry lips.

This Personal Fan That Lights Up The Night Amazon BONTIME Mini Personal Fan, $14, Amazon Hiring someone to fan you while they feed you grapes is a bit ostentatious, so play it low-key with this mini personal fan. Measuring at just 6 by 3 inches, it's compact and USB-rechargeable. It works on two speed settings and has the option of an LED light mode that illuminates the fan in an automatic rotation of seven different colors. Stick one on your desk or bedside table to keep cool during the summer.

An Infuser Pitcher For More Flavorful Water Amazon REM Concepts Water Infuser Pitcher, $22, Amazon Think fancy cucumber water is just for spa day? Think again. This water infuser pitcher makes it easy to get fresh, flavored water at home. All you have to do is fill up the slatted core of the pitcher with cut-up fruit or herbs to get an instant infusion of deliciousness. The 1-quart glass pitcher is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and stain-resistant.

A UV Sanitizer For Your Phone Amazon PhoneSoap UV Cell Phone Sanitizer, $60, Amazon The disgusting truth is that your phone is home to tons of bacteria and you probably shouldn't be pressing it up against your pretty face without a little cleaning action. Use this UV cell phone sanitizer to get rid of all those germs. Just place your phone inside the case and let the UV lights do their hefty, disinfecting work. You can also use it to sanitize keys, credit cards, earbuds, and jewelry.

A Leave-In Conditioner To Make Your Hair Your Crowning Glory Amazon Arvazallia Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner, $19, Amazon This argan oil leave-in conditioner is something of a miracle product for dry, stressed-out, or over-processed hair. It adds a good dose of moisture, improves manageability, reduces frizz, and adds shine. It can even double as a heat protectant. And because the oil is light and residue-free, it won't weigh hair down or make it look greasy. The oil works well on fine, thin hair as well as thicker hair.