41 Little Things On Amazon That Are Really Good At Saving You Money

The best things in life aren't always glamorous, expensive purchases. More often than not, they're the less-obvious (but still brilliant) products that can help you save money over time, or even help you out around the house. Luckily, there are tons of these products available on Amazon — and practically all of the ones I've included here also come with free two-day Prime shipping.

From eco-friendly wool dryer balls that help your clothes tumble-dry faster, to reusable food storage bags made from antibacterial silicone, there's no shortage of products that can help you save money in this list. Is your refrigerator saturated with unwanted odors? Then make sure you check out the deodorizer that can also help extend the life of your produce. Or, if you're looking for an inexpensive way to update your home, I've also included an LED smart light bulb that you can control using voice commands. Not only is it compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, but it's also uses significantly less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs.

It doesn't matter whether you're looking for easy ways to save money, or you're in the market for a new French press — when you're shopping on Amazon, there's always a little something for everybody.

1. These Wool Dryer Balls That Are So Much Better For The Planet Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Ordinary dryer sheets are incredibly wasteful, whereas these wool dryer balls are the eco-friendly, money-saving solution. They're made from 100% premium New Zealand wool, and help reduce the time it takes for your clothes to dry. You don't need to use fabric softener when using these balls, and they're reusable for over 1,000 loads.

2. An Immersion Brewer For Delicious Coffee And Espresso AeroPress Coffee Maker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to make coffee while you're on-the-go, try this immersion coffee maker. It's able to make coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, and more, plus its lightweight design makes it perfect for camping.

3. A DIY Dry Cleaning Kit That Helps Remove Tough Stains Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If your dry cleaning bills are quickly adding up, take a DIY approach with this convenient dry cleaning kit. One box contains six dry cleaning sheets that remove tough stains and unwanted odors, yet they're also gentle on your clothes — they won't cause any shrinking, stretching, or fading.

4. The Drain Protector That Helps Keep Your Pipes Clean And Clear TubShroom Tub Drain Protector $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Calling a plumber is expensive, whereas this TubShroom is only $12. Just pop it into your bathtub drain, and it'll collect stray hair and debris before they're able to clog your pipes. It's designed to fit any standard drain, plus it's made from durable silicone that's naturally antibacterial.

5. The Smart Plug That Lets You Control Your Devices From Afar Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget to turn off a lamp? Not a problem, as long as it's plugged into this smart plug. This plug comes with a free downloadable app that lets you turn your devices on or off when you aren't home, and there's no extra hub required. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control your devices using voice commands when you're home.

6. These Spatulas That Help You Get Get Every Last Drop Out Of Jars And Bottles Spatty Last Drop Spatula (2-Piece Set) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't throw your bottles out when there's still product inside — use these spatulas to get every last drop. Each order comes with two extra-long spatulas that easily reach into tall bottles to scrape out any remaining product, plus they're great for shampoo, condiments, lotion, lip gloss, and more.

7. The Cloths That Remove Makeup Using Just Plain Water STS Always Off Makeup Cloths (5-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Just get them wet with warm water, and these cloths will effortlessly melt away makeup — including waterproof mascara. You don't need to use a cleanser when washing your face with these reusable towels, and they're made from super-soft microfiber.

8. A Smart Light Bulb That You Can Control Using Voice Commands Sengled Smart LED Light Bulb $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Install a few of these smart LED light bulbs around your home, then sit back and relax as they help save you money on your utility bill. Not only do they use 80% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs, but you can also control them using voice commands since they're compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

9. This Menstrual Cup That Can Help Save You Money Over Time Lena Menstrual Cup $25 | Amazon See On Amazon An eco-friendly alternative to tampons and pads, this menstrual cup can be worn for 12 hours straight before it needs to be removed. It's reusable so that you'll never need to make an emergency trip to the store for another box, plus it's made from medical-grade silicone.

10. The Mopping Pads That Can Be Tossed In The Washing Machine Old Home Kitchen Microfiber Mop Pads (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these microfiber mop pads pick up dirt, dust, and debris better than string mop heads, but they're also reusable so that you don't have to spend money on replacements. When they're too dirty to keep using, just toss them into the washing machine for a quick clean.

11. These Eco-Friendly Sandwich Bags That Are Reusable Nordic By Nature Reusable Sandwich Bags (4-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful plastic baggies, try these reusable sandwich bags. Each set comes with four: two large, one medium, and one small. The zipper closure prevents your snacks and meals from falling out, and they're completely BPA-free.

12. This Eraser That Melts Away Marks On Walls And Doors Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads (9-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Those mysterious marks left behind on walls and doors pose yet another mystery: how can you remove them safely, without peeling paint? The answer: these magic eraser pads. Just get one damp with water, then watch as it easily scrubs away marks from bathtubs, light switches, walls, doors, and more.

13. A Pump That Helps Keep Your Wine Fresh For Over 1 Week Vacu Vin Pump With Wine Saver $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Easily save that bottle of wine you've opened for later with this wine pump. It's designed to work with any standard-sized bottle, and it sucks out all the air from inside in order to help keep your wine fresh for up to 10 days.

14. A Set Of Stretchy Lids That Fit Over Bowls And Containers ExcelGadgets Silicone Stretch Lids (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of using wasteful plastic wrap or tinfoil, just stretch one of these silicone lids over your bowls, cans, or even halved fruit. They're made from durable silicone that's naturally antibacterial, and each order comes with six lids in varying sizes.

15. The Tool That Helps You Empty Out All Of Your Bottles Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit $14 | Amazon See On Amazon There's always at least some product left behind in bottles, and you can use this simple tool to help squeeze it all out. It's designed to fit most bottle threads, including condiments, shampoos, lotions, and more, plus one Amazon reviewer raved that they "couldn't believe how well it got out the remaining product."

16. These Reusable Paper Towels Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Mioeco Reusable Bamboo Towels (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're spending a ton of money on paper towels, make sure to switch over to these reusable ones made from eco-friendly bamboo. They work great as napkins, dish cloths, or just as regular paper towels, and once they're too dirty to keep using you can toss them into the washing machine for an easy clean.

17. This Leakproof Bento Box That Comes With A Set Of Utensils BentoHeaven Bento Box $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with an airtight lid that helps keep your meals fresh, this bento box comes with a pair of chopsticks, as well as a fork, knife, and spoon. It's safe to heat in the microwave or keep in the freezer, and the lid is also leakproof for added convenience.

18. The Bags That Help Keep Your Produce Fresher For Longer Debbie Meyer GreenBags (20-Piece Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of seeing your produce spoil in the fridge? Then help keep your fruits and vegetables fresher for longer with these produce bags. Each order comes with eight medium, eight large, as well as four extra-large bags, plus they're reusable to help you save extra money over time.

19. A Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of spending money on coffee every morning, save yourself a few dollars by using this cold brew coffee maker. You can also use it to make iced tea, and the lid creates an airtight seal to help keep your brew fresh. The filter is extra-fine so that no loose grounds make their way into your cup, plus it's completely BPA-free.

20. A Container That Helps Keep Your Sliced Avocados From Turning Brown MSC International Avocado Storage Container $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Avocados are delicious, nutritious, and notoriously difficult to keep fresh for longer than a few days — so make sure you grab this avocado container. It helps prevent sliced avocado halves from becoming brown, and it's completely BPA-free.

21. This Refrigerator Gadget That Removes Unwanted Odors Berry Breeze Refrigerator Deodorizer $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This refrigerator deodorizer neutralizes bacteria, mold, and other microbes that not only create unwanted odors, but also cause food to decay fast. It only requires four D batteries to operate so that you don't have to worry about recharging it, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it helps the produce in her fridge "last twice as long, easily."

22. A Stain-Removing Powder That's Safe To Use On Colored Clothes OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove tough stains from your clothes, upholstery, furniture, carpets, and more with this stain remover. One box comes with enough to last for over 150 loads of laundry, and unlike other stain removers, this one is chlorine-free as well as color-safe.

23. These Cable Protectors That Help Prevent Fraying LeadTrend Cable Saver (4-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If your charging cables are beginning to fray, try using these cable savers to help keep them together. These savers are made from super-durable silicone that bends and twists with your cables, and you can also use them with micro-USB, type-C, or practically any other type of cable.

24. The Food Savers That Help Preserve Halved Fruits And Vegetables Food Huggers Silicone Food Savers (5-Piece Set) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you've halved an onion, tomato, apple, or even an eggplant — these food savers can help you preserve the unused side for later. They're made from antibacterial silicone that's super-durable, and they're completely BPA-free.

25. A Q-Tip That You Can Use Over And Over Again Rnker Reusable Q-Tip $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular Q-tips aren't exactly eco-friendly, so if you're worried about your impact on the environment, switch over to this reusable version. Each order comes with two Q-tips: one for removing dirt, and a second designed for cosmetics. It's available in a variety of fun colors, and a convenient travel case is also included.

26. A Smart Notebook That Lets You Upload Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Reusable Notebook $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike regular notepads, this smart notebook is not only reusable, but it also lets you upload your notes to iCloud, Slack, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more. The pages easily wipe clean with the included microfiber cloth, and it's compatible with any pen, marker, or highlighter in the Pilot Frixion line — one pen comes with each order.

27. These Reusable Food Storage Bags Made From Antibacterial Silicone sungwoo Silicone Food Storage Bags (6-Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with airtight closures, these reusable food storage bags are made from antibacterial silicone that makes them mold- and mildew-resistant. They're heat-resistant all the way up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit so that you can also use them as trivets, plus each order comes with six bags: two large, and four medium.

28. This Gadget That Can Help Remove Dents From Your Car Anhai Suction Cup Dent Puller $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've noticed minor dents on your car, just use this dent remover to help pop them out. It's significantly cheaper than a pricy trip to the mechanic, plus there are no chemicals required — just pump the handle to suction out the dent.

29. A Clip That Helps You Cut Your Own Bangs At Home CreaClip Haircut Tool $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason why hair stylists charge a decent amount for a good haircut — it's not a skill that you can easily master in your own bathroom. This clip, on the other hand, makes it easy to trim your bangs at home, no matter how little barbershop experience you have. The bubble level helps you make sure your hair is clipped evenly, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how easy it is to use.

30. The Nail Polish Stencils For Gorgeous At-Home Manicures CreaClip Original CreaNails $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of spending money on a professional manicure, just use these nail polish stencils. They make it easy to give yourself a French manicure in the comfort of your own home, and each order comes with a variety of sizes to fit practically any type of nail.

31. A Kit That Helps Remove Scratches From Your Car TriNova Scratch Swirl Remover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter how well you take care of your car, scratches and imperfections will eventually happen — so make sure you grab this automotive restoration kit. This kit comes with a buffer pad that's safe to use on paint, as well as an abrasive solution that lets you gently buff away scratches, scuffs, and water marks.

32. These Wood-Colored Markers For Quick Furniture Touch-Ups Ram-Pro Furniture Markers (12-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to replace every table, chair, or couch that gets scratched — just use these furniture markers to hide the dings. Each set comes with a variety of wood-colored markers, including cherry, walnut, mahogany, and more.

33. This Moldable Glue That's Waterproof And Heat-Resistant Sugru Mouldable Glue $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your sneakers are falling apart, or if your ceramic dish just cracked — this moldable glue can help fix it. Unlike regular glue, this one is waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, was well as electrically insulating, plus it's able to adhere to wood, metal, plastic, glass, and more.

34. The Battery Charger That Comes With A Convenient Car Adapter Zanflare Battery Charger $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your batteries charged and ready with this battery charger. It's able to charge up to four batteries at the same time, and each order also comes with a car adapter for added convenience.

35. These Period Panties That Provide Leakproof Protection Funcy Menstrual Period Panties $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Ditch the pads and tampons in favor of these leakproof period panties. They're made with three layers of moisture-wicking bamboo fabric, as well as a water-resistant lining. And in the event you've recently had a child, they're also great for postpartum bleeding. Available sizes: small — xx-large

36. A Budget Planner That Can Help You Reach Your Financial Goals Life & Apples Budget Planner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The easiest way to save money is to make a plan, then stick to it — and this budget planner can help. This planner has dedicated spaces where you can track your income, expenses, savings, as well as your financial goals, plus the undated calendar means you can use it no matter what year, month, or day it is.

37. An Electric Manicure Kit That Comes With 7 Attachments Beautural Electric Manicure Kit $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it feature 13 adjustable speed settings, but this electric manicure kit makes it easy to get a professional manicure in the comfort of your own home. Each order comes with seven interchangeable attachments that let you buff, file, shape, and smooth your nails, plus the built-in LED light makes it easy to see what you're doing.

38. This Defuzzer With 3 Adjustable Depth Settings Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove pilling, fuzz, and lint from your favorite sweaters (or upholstery) with this money-saving fabric defuzzer. There are three adjustable depth settings so that you can use it on practically any type of fabric, and the lint catcher is detachable so that it's easy to empty out.

39. A Spray That Helps Protect Your Boots From Water Damage Kiwi Boot Waterproofer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this spray on your favorite pair of boots the next time you're going out in unpleasant weather — it'll help prevent damage from rain, snow, sleet, and more. This spray works by creating a silicone, waterproof barrier on the surface of your boots, and it's especially great for hiking.

40. The Fun Container That Helps Keep Your Cheese Fresh Hutzler Cheese Saver $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this container shaped like a fun block of cheese, but it also helps keep your cheese fresher for longer. It's great for goat cheese, parmesan, blue cheese, and more, plus it helps prevent unwanted cheese odors from leaking into the rest of your refrigerator.