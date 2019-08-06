41 Great Finds On Amazon Prime That Are Somehow Only $20

It's no secret that Amazon is a haven for most of the products you could ever want or need — and many are affordable to boot. But how do you find the cheapest stuff that also happens to have that all-important Prime two-day shipping? Believe it or not, there's an easy way to score some great Amazon Prime products for only 20 bucks.

Here's the secret: After you search, you can click the little box in the upper right corner to look for Prime items, or by price listings from high to low. You'd be surprised what options show up in your search — and for way cheaper. Example: You could be searching for reusable twist ties and stumble across magnetic twist ties that actually stay sealed after your twist them. Brilliant.

But what about all those genius items out there in Prime World that you don't even know exist? How could you possibly know that a plastic drain insert could save you tons on plumbing, or that an eye massager could stave off a migraine? Or what about a bracelet you can wear that actually repels mosquitos? That's a game-changer. Don't worry, I've got you covered. Here's a round-up of some of the most affordable products on Amazon Prime that you never knew you needed.

1. A Vegan Mud Mask That Detoxifies Your Skin Plantifique Vegan Dead Sea Mud Mask with Superfoods $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this luxe mud mask 100 percent vegan, it's also rich with antioxidants and superfoods to make your skin glow. The combinations of seven natural herbs and minerals boost blood circulation to help turn over cells and reduce inflammation. The properties of the clay even fight off free radicals from pollution so your skin is still buttery soft even at the end of a long day.

2. An LED Nightlight With A Motion Sensor Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light (6-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-pack of nightlights is only 16 bucks — and they're totally brilliant. They're small enough that they won't block the second plug in the outlet, but powerful enough to light up an entire hallway, staircase, or room without turning on any other lights. Plus, the smart sensor automatically picks up motion and gently lights up as you approach, then dims after you're gone, saving you money on your electric bill in the long run.

3. The Stretchy T-Shirts That Keep You Cool And Dry Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Tech T-Shirt $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These moisture-wicking T-shirts are a must for everyday wear. They're made from a poly-spandex blend that gently stretches as you move, and the crew-neck style is easy to layer under a sweater. On top of that, there are even tons of different color combinations to choose from. At less than 10 bucks per shirt, you can grab a few packs to throw on everywhere from a long run to running errands. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. A Tablet Stand That's Completely Adjustable UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder Desk $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable stand can prop up a smartphone or tablet from 4 to 11 inches long. It's extremely durable and lightweight, yet it's small enough to slip into your purse or backpack without taking up too much space. The best part? You can adjust the tilt on this little stand up to 100-degrees, making it an essential for watching shows or playing games no matter where you are.

5. These Mid-Rise Leggings That Are Perfect For The Gym Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Leggings $18 | Amazon See On Amazon No need to break the bank on pricy gear with these mid-rise athletic leggings. They cut just above the ankle and below the calf, making them the perfect length for yoga, a run, or even a long walk. They also feature a wide, flat waistband — and the stretchy material moves as you do. On top of that, reviewers rave about these leggings, saying they're the most comfortable pants they've ever worn. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6. A Super-Absorbent Towel That'll Keep Your Curls Perfect DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Hair Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether your hair is curly or straight, this microfiber towel has literally got you covered. It's constructed of ridiculously soft material that leaves your hair feeling damp, not dry, so it's ready for styling. Reviewers even mention that this towel cut down both their frizz and their drying time by half, and the flexible seam at the bottom helps it stay on until you're ready to style. It'll even help prevent breakage.

7. A Brush Kit That Comes With Its Own Cleaning Tool BEAKEY Makeup Brush Set $10 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a tool for everything in this makeup brush kit. The set comes with 10 brushes that can be used for everything from foundation to blush to eye shadow and more. Each brush is made from super soft synthetic hair that spreads makeup easily, and a durable wooden handle. It also comes with a makeup blender sponge and a silicone cleaning egg that helps massage soap into the bristles for a deep clean.

8. A Lightbulb That Actually Helps You Fall Asleep LOHAS Sleep Aid Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This genius lightbulb helps you crash — even if you swear you're not tired. Here's how it works: This bulb emits lower wattage and no blue light, whereas standard lightbulbs give off enough blue light to keep you wired. Without the blue light, this bulb gives off a soft, amber glow instead, helping to lull you into a relaxed state so you can finally catch some extra Z's.

9. A Bowl That Makes Clean-Up Easy Happy Bowl And Placemat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean-up just got a whole lot easier with this innovative bowl and placemat combo that contains the mess. The bowl is attached directly to the placement, and the entire thing is made from extremely durable silicone. There are even suction cups on the other side of the mat to help keep it in place. Plus, when they're done, you can throw the entire thing in the dishwasher without having to wipe down the table.

10. A Spray That Protects Your Hair From Heat HSI PROFESSIONAL Top 5 Heat Hair Protector And Conditioner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this heat-protectant spray stave off damage, but it also gives your hair a glow-up while it goes to work. Made from a blend of coconut, Moroccan, and argan oils, it add essential minerals and nutrients to your hair that give it a silky, frizz-free finish. Just spritz it all over before you use a blowdryer or straightener for a shine boost, then style as usual.

11. An Organizer That Keeps Your Cords From Getting Tangled Toysdone Cordies Desktop Cable Management $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to annoying, tangled cord with this brilliant cable organizer. It features four slots that keeps cords separated, and a weighted based to keep it from slipping. There's even enough room in each slot to stack cords on top of each other without getting tangled. Reviewers absolutely rave about this little device, with some even saying it's changed their work life for the better.

12. An Attachable Grip That Makes It Even Easier To Text Lovehandle Duo Smartphone and Tablet Grips $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This phone and tablet grip set is functional and fashionable —and they attach with a no-residue, removable adhesive. They feature a slim but sturdy loop you can slip your fingers through so you can comfortably hold your phone. In fact, it's so slim that you can still slip your phone into your back pocket or small purse without the bulk.

13. A Silicone Mat That Protects Your Styling Tools OXO Good Grips Heat Resistant Travel Mat $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Traveling with styling tools can be a drag, unless you have this heat-resistant mat to help cool them down. It's made from high-grade silicone that's completely heat-resistant, so you can wrap a piping hot curling iron in it and drop it straight into your suitcase without fear that it'll char your clothes. Another option: You can lay this mat down and place your styling tools on top of it to protect them and the surface they're on from heat. Genius.

14. A Pen That's Perfect For Left-Handed Writers Maped Visio Left Handed Pens (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These brilliant ballpoint pens were made just for lefties. They featured a curved bar so you can actually see what you're writing as you go instead of waiting until you're finished to look. There's also a soft comfort grip, and each pen is filled with colorful, non-smear ink (no more side-hand smudges). Plus, the steel tip produces smooth, even lines every time you write.

15. A Measuring Cup That Pushes Out Sticky Ingredients OXO Good Grips 2 Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget trying to coax out all the honey or peanut butter from your kitchen utensils with this adjustable measuring cup. Here's how it works: You fill the cup up to whichever measuring line is appropriate for your needs, then tip it over and twist. The squeegee disk on bottom helps to squeeze out all those sticky ingredient, similar to a push-pop. When you're finished, you can even toss this cup in the dishwasher for a super simple clean-up.

16. An Essential Oil Diffuser You Can Use In Your Car Navy Penguin USB Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to wait to get home to relax with this portable essential oil diffuser. It works the same way as a larger electric diffuser, only instead of plugging this one into a socket, it charges through your car's USB port. It also features seven color-changing modes and an automatic shut-off feature when the water gets low. Breathe in, relax, and let it all go on your drive home.

17. A Cupholder That Attaches To Your Suitcase Freehand Luggage Travel Cup Holder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You know when you're trying to hustle through the airport while dragging your suitcase and juggling your coffee? No more with this innovative cupholder. To install it, just slip the caddy between the poles of your suitcase, adjust the straps, and you're good to go. It holds up to a 24-ounce cup, and it even self-adjusts as you pull your luggage so it never spills.

18. The Magnetic Twist Ties That Are Super-Strong TwistieMag Magnetic Silicone Twist Ties (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These magnetic twist ties secure your cords and bags and literally don't let go. They're made with strong magnets at each end, and the tie itself is made from soft and stretchy silicone. While they're perfect for keeping your cords organized, reviewers have used these for everything from attaching their headphones to their T-shirt to hooking their car keys to the fridge. And with less than two bucks per tie, they're a total steal.

19. A Treat Dispenser That Entertains Your Pup During Bath Time Aquapaw Slow Treater Treat Dispensing Mat $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This treat dispenser mat is a perfect distraction during bath time. It's made from FDA-grade silicone, so it's safe for your pup, and the tiny nubs help slow down licking so you'll be done shampooing by the time they're done eating. A lot of reviewers love to rub peanut butter on this unique little device before sticking it to the wall with the attached suction cups.

20. An Elastic Sleeve That Holds Your Lip Balm Beautyflier Clip-On Sleeve Chapstick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this cute little sleeve protect your lip balm from the elements, but it also keeps it always within reach. The sleeve is made from elastic fabric that stretches to securely hold your favorite tube, and the durable clip snaps onto any key ring, purse, or backpack strap with ease. These sleeves even come in a ton of eye-popping colors so you can get a different color for your purse, luggage, or keys.

21. A Kit That Empties Out Your Shampoo Bottles Flip-It Bottle Emptying Kit for Bath and Beauty (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon No more wasting any shampoo or lotion with this genius beauty bottle-emptying kit. The instructions are simple: Just replace your bottle's original lid with the appropriately-sized lid from this kit. The lid provides a three-prong stand so the bottle can stay standing upside down, allowing the soap or lotion to drip to the bottom. When you're ready to use, the lid also helps to push the liquids out of the bottle so you can use every last drop.

22. A Battery-Operated Fan You Can Keep On Your Desk Battery Operated Fan Rechargeable Small Fan $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This battery-powered fan is big enough to give off a powerful breeze, yet small enough to fit on the corner of your desk without taking up too much space. It features three speed settings and rotates up to 180-degrees for maximum airflow to any part of your room. Plus, because it operates on batteries, you can move it around without worrying about a cord. But if you decide you'd rather skip the batteries, this little fan also comes with a USB port so you can charge it straight from your laptop.

23. The Earbud Protectors That Hook To Your Ear EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks and Covers $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these earbud covers protect your buds and your ears while you workout, but they also cut out ambient noise so you can concentrate. Just snap them on over your AirPods or other earbuds, insert them into your ears, and go. The silicone hook even attaches to your ear so they won't budge even during the most strenuous workouts. Plus, they're easy to detach and clean off.

24. A Timer Cube That Keeps You On Track The Miracle TimeCube Timer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This timer cube is perfect for timing workouts, breaks, study sessions, and more. There's no fiddling with digital timers or asking Siri to set a timer with this simple little cube. Each side features a number of minutes ranging from one to seven. To use it, just set the cube with the number of minutes you want facing up. That's it! The cube times you for that long and lets you know when your time is up.

25. An Electric Shaver That's Cordless Panasonic Electric Shaver For Women $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This three-blade electric shaver gives a close shave every time. The flexible heads pivot at multiple angles to gently glide over your skin without nicking. It also features an attached, pop-up trimmer, and you can use both the shaving and trimming functions either in the shower or on dry skin. Plus, it's completely cordless, so you can use this little shaver just about anywhere.

26. A Chopping Board You Can Grate Your Garlic On Meilexing Reversible Cutting Board $16 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need for multiple boards with this unique reversible cutting board. It's made from durable, thickened plastic so you can use one side for meats and the other for fruits and veggies. There's even a special textured area you can use for grating and grinding, and the edges features grooves you can use for juicing. This board even features a hole in the top corner so you can hang it up for easy storage.

27. The Oven Mitts That Won't Burn Your Hands NOBBEE Oven Mittens $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone oven mitts will seriously save you from scorching your fingertips. The key is in the soft, flexible silicone material — it doesn't heat up nearly as quickly as traditional cotton oven mitts. They also feature textured nubs on the inside so you can firmly grip your pots and pans. Even better: They're super easy to rinse off and clean.

28. An Airpods Case You Can Clip To Your Gym Bag Coffea AirPods Case $9 | Amazon See On Amazon No more digging through your bag or purse with this durable clip-on case for your Airpods. This case is just the right size to houe your earbuds, and the contoured insert is the right shape and size to cradle them without adding pressure. It also locks and seals, and the carabiner-style clip is ultra-secure. That means you can hook this case onto any bag and feel safe knowing it absolutely won't fall off.

29. A Makeup Mirror That Swivels At Multiple Angles Gotofine Double-Sided Magnifying Makeup Mirror $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Your makeup will be completely on point with this magnifying makeup mirror that swivels. One side of the mirror magnifies slightly to give you just a bit of a close-up. The other size magnifies 10 times, so you can make sure your eye shadow or lipstick is perfectly applied. On top of that, this mirror swivels up to 360-degrees and tilts at multiple angles so you can adjust it to get the best vantage point for flawless makeup application every time.

30. A Drain Insert That Catches Loose Hair TubShroom $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Clogged drains are the worst, but luckily, this brilliant drain catch prevents them altogether. It's super simple to use, too: Just insert the TubShroom into your shower drain and start up your shower. That's it. This little strainer catches every loose hair before they get tangled in the drain. When you're ready to clean it, pull it out of the drain, rinse off the hair, and you're done.

31. A Mat That Actually Relieves Back Pain Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Massages are nice, but let's be real: they can be expensive. Luckily, this acupressure mat effectively relieves pain and releases tension for only 20 bucks. The mat itself is made from soft foam, but it also features stiff knobs that press firmly into your back as you lie on it — and the knobs trigger muscles to release tension after only 10 minutes. It even comes with an acupressure pillow that helps relieve neck tension and muscle knots.

32. A Jersey Dress That's Great For Everyday Wear Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon You can wear this jersey swing dress anywhere from running errands to brunch with your BFF. For one, it's soft and extremely comfortable. It also hits just at your knees and isn't clingy, so you won't feel hot or sticky as you go about your day. Plus, it's easy to layer it with a jean jacket or dress it up with a statement necklace. Bonus: It also comes in a ton of different colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33. A Stretchy Bracelet That Repels Mosquitoes iCooker Mosquito Repellent Bracelets (12-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You can ditch the chemical-heavy sprays with this pack of elastic mosquito-repellent bracelets. Just slip one on your ankle and one on your wrist for 24-hour protection against mosquitoes, no matter where you are. Each bracelet is infused with natural repellents like citronella and lemongrass oil to keep bugs away. They're even 100 percent waterproof so you can swim or hang out by the lake and still be protected.

34. A Garlic Press That Doubles As A Storage Container Kitchen Innovations Garlic-A-Peel Garlic Press $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Say goodbye to your handheld press with this innovative garlic press and storage combo. First, use the included silicone garlic peeler to remove the skin, then place the cloves on top of the stainless steel slicing or dicing blade. Press down to slice up your garlic into the plastic bin. If you want to store your garlic for later use, just remove the blade and snap the lid on top. You can dice up tons of garlic without ever getting the odor on your fingers.

35. A Massage Roller That's Heaven On Your Feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your feet some relief at the end of the day with this therapeutic massage roller for less than 20 bucks. It features four rollers with stiff nubs that press into the soles of your feet as you roll them across the surface. There are also gripping pads beneath the base to keep the roller in place as you use it. Reviewers insist this thing is a miracle-worker for all kinds of aches and foot pain — and some even say it's the only thing that's worked.

36. A Shelf That Hooks Around Your Outlets BeraTek Industries Power Perch $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This little outlet shelf holds your devices and electronics while charging them so they don't strain the charging cords. Plus, it doesn't require any additional hardware to install — just hook it around any standard vertical outlet and you're done. It can hold up to 10 pounds, and is wide enough to carry anything from a smartphone to an electric toothbrush base. You can even adjust the shelf to be either above the outlet or beneath, depending on your preferences and available space.

37. A Massaging Wand That Soothes Puffy Eyes LANDWIND Eye Massager $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Puffy eyes and dark under eye circles are bound to happen — but this massaging wand can definitely help. The tip heats up to 40 degrees Celsius and shoots a micro-current of sonic vibrations through your skin to improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation. This massager is FDA-certified and reviewers rave about how relaxing it is — and you can use it in conjunction with your favorite creams or serums.

38. The Awesome Putty That Helps You Chill Out Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty In Gold $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This glittery putty is soft, stretchy, and super fun to play with. It comes in a tightly-sealed tin and is completely reusable. You can bounce it, stretch it, tear it into small pieces, and massage it in your hands when you're trying to de-stress. Reviewers can't say enough about how soothing this putty is, and just a few minutes of use have helped them relax.

39. A Bottle Brush That's Antibacterial Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This silicone bottle brush scrubs your bottles without picking up germs and bacteria. The soft, flexible bristles sweep through your bottles and glasses to pick up debris, but the silicone prevents odors and bacteria from clinging to it. On top of that, the extra-long handle makes it easy to reach into just about any bottle — and the brush itself is so soft it won't scratch at all. Plus, it's even dishwasher-safe.

40. A Travel Pillow That Feels Like A Dream Pon Luxury Travel Pillow $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This luxe travel pillow is so soft, you just may want to use it when you're hanging out at home, too. It's constructed of high-quality memory foam that conforms to your head and neck so it feels like you're being cradled. The cover made from a super-fine velour for even more comfort. This pillow is also ergonomically-designed so it won't hold your head at odd angles while you rest — and reviewers swear by this pillow, adding that it's the best travel-related purchase they've ever made.