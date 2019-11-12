41 Awesome Discoveries On Amazon That Are Under $25

Most people enjoy a good bargain. Why is that, you ask? Well, in my opinion, it's always exciting to score a deal that you previously thought was impossible. I mean, there really is nothing like getting awesome discoveries on Amazon for a steal. Alas, the joy of shopping has landed me on that very website once again. It's a place where I can purchase everything from kitchen tools to the latest gadgets in technology — all on the cheap.

During my latest jaunt, I was able to come across over 40 incredible items that you'll probably want to add to your cart, too. I'm talking about an essential oil diffuser that doubles as a humidifier while removing allergens and microorganisms from the air, and layered utensil holder that'll help avoid clutter in your kitchen drawer. But how about a bamboo cheese board set with stainless steel cutlery that'll allow you to entertain like the boss you are? Those are only two products I discovered that are basically guaranteed to change your life for the better.

What's the best part, you ask? All of these items come in at less than $25. (I'm not kidding.) Take a look and see which awesome products you can add to your cart.

1. This Layered Utensil Organizer That Maximizes Drawer Space Joseph Joseph 85119 DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Having a ton of utensils can be problematic when it comes time to storing them. However, you can find a solution for limited drawer space with this unique kitchen drawer organizer. It has a stacked design, making it slimmer than standard utensil trays. There's also no need to worry about identifying which compartment is holding the knives and which one has the spoons; on the side of the unit, you'll find tiny icons that let you know what each layer is holding.

2. A Stainless Steel Can Cooler That Comes In Tons Of Colors BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Double-Walled Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Hardly anything ruins a party vibe quicker than a warm beverage — but this can cooler makes that a worry of the past. The container is designed with double stainless steel walls and an additional layer of copper that keeps 12-ounce, slim-style beverages cool. Plus, thanks to its build, you won't be left with sweaty hands caused by condensation. For use, place your can inside the cooler and secure with the push-lock. Once you're done, unscrew the gasket for an easy release.

3. The Smart Phone Screen Protector Made With Tempered Glass Mkeke Screen Protector $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This screen protector is the answer to prolonging your phone's pristine condition. Engineered for the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, it doesn't leave your screen exposed to the elements (thanks to its tempered glass structure). The rounded edges makes it compatible with cases, so you won't have to be concerned about leaving the body of your smartphone vulnerable to cracks. Not to mention, the screen's hydrophobic and oleophobic coating prevents sweat and oils from leaving marks behind.

4. These Yoga Pants That Come With Pockets Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm all for clothing with a functional design. These high-waisted yoga pants ticks that box with pockets that are perfect for storing essentials while working out. The pants are made in a fully-opaque fabric that wicks moisture away from the body, and they even include four-way stretch capabilities. They feature a high waistband and are constructed with a blend of polyester and polyurethane. You can choose from different colors or opt for a pair of shorts.

5. This Extremely Popular Face Mask That Provides Deep Cleansing Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is made with 100% calcium bentonite clay that pulls out toxins from the body. It dubs itself the “world’s most powerful facial,” which holds true based off its 12,000 five-star reviews. The product works with zero additives, fragrances, or animal products, and helps with pore cleansing. Mix it with apple cider vinegar (or water), and then let it do its job.

6. The Personal Coffee Maker That Will Save You Money On Lattes AdirChef Grab N' Go Personal Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon It’s no secret that making your own coffee at home can save you a ton of money over time. But the special beauty of this personal coffee maker is that it serves as both the preparer and the to-go container. It’s manufactured with a permanent filter, eliminating waste and the need to regularly shop for replacements. While the maker itself is constructed with plastic, its mug is made with durable stainless steel that's great for repeated use.

7. A Gap Filler For Those Loose Items In Your Car Lebogner Black Gap Filler $17 | Amazon See on Amazon There’s always a tiny space in the car where small items like phones, lipstick, and water bottles go to hide. Eliminate that space for good with this gap filler. It comes with a storage pocket for keeping your belongings in place, and it can fit inside car gaps that are up to 1.6 inches wide. The filler includes Velcro strips for a secure hold while preventing your items from slipping in transit.

8. An Over-The-Door Organizer With Clear Compartments Simple Houseware Over Door/Wall Mount $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This over-the-door organizer keeps your goods tucked away without taking up additional floor space. It's designed with four large, clear pockets, so you’ll be able to spot everything that’s inside with ease. For installation, simply remove it from its packaging, hang it over your door, and you’re set — no hardware or additional equipment is needed. It comes in six different colors including black, beige, pink, turquoise, grey, and dark grey.

9. The Himalayan Salt Blocks That Help Detox Your Body New Himalayan Salt Block Detox For Foot $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Make detoxifying your body a fuss-free process with a set of all-natural Himalayan salt blocks. They’re made with pure Himalayan salt from Pakistan — and they'll help withdraw toxins and relieve pain while you stand on them. While the set is advertised as a foot product, you can also place your hands on the stones and allow them to remove impurities and heal your body.

10. A Cheese Board Complete With Serving Utensils Bambusi Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Set $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Your hosting duties will get a bit fancier with this cheese board set. Crafted in 100% eco-friendly bamboo, it boasts a chic design without being harmful to the environment. The set includes four stainless steel knives with easy-to-grip handles for serving cheese, fruit, sushi, and more. “Bought this cheese board as a housewarming gift,” wrote one reviewer. “The recipient loved it. The material is of high quality and the design is very elegant.”

11. This Charcoal Powder That Whitens Teeth Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Teeth whitening at the dentist can come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, you won’t have to sacrifice your bright smile with this charcoal powder. It features active coconut charcoal, which not only whitens your teeth, but also works to eliminate odors. A single jar can last up to 100 uses, which is a truly great deal. Dip your toothbrush into the container after wetting it, brush your teeth for a couple of minutes, and then rinse. Repeat this process twice a day for best results.

12. An Sleek Iron Mug Holder That Won't Rust Wall-Mounted Mug Holder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have limited cabinet space, you might want to consider storing your cups on this wall-mounted mug holder. The high-quality iron hooks are coated in matte paint to prevent rusting. It can hold a maximum of 6.6 pounds in mug weigh — but you don’t have to stick to your kitchen wall. You can also use the hooks in your bedroom to store scarves, ties, or belts. Pro tip: If you’re storing heavier items, opt for the strong adhesive.

13. The Trifold Vanity Mirror With Built-In Lights KOOLORBS Makeup 21 Led Vanity Mirror with Lights $25 | Amazon See on Amazon As any beauty guru knows, makeup is easier to apply with good lighting and a mirror. Get both in one with this vanity mirror. It’s made complete with 21 LED bulbs that can be brightened and dimmed with the flick of a switch. The mirror also has a 180-degree rotation, and it's comprised of three panels with different magnifications. Power it up by USB or use batteries.

14. A Vitamin C Serum For To Brighten The Skin LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Your skin care regimen won’t be complete without a bottle of LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum. It’s formulated to brighten and tone your skin with each use. The serum is strong but apparently, it isn’t too harsh. Therefore, it can be used daily (even on sensitive complexions). Apply day or night as you wish and allow the mixture to get to work. Plus, you won’t have to worry about oily residues being left behind, because it absorbs quickly.

15. These Plush Slippers Made With Memory Foam Jessica Simpson Women's Plush Marshmallow Slide-On House Slipper $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These slide-on house slippers by Jessica Simpson are what cozy dreams are made of. They’re fuzzy enough to feel extra-soft — but they also have dense memory foam cushions that add extra support as they mold to the shape of your feet. They each have a ridged bottom, enabling you to glide across your floors without slipping. When the slippers get dirty, wash them by hand and set them down to air dry.

16. This Neck Massager With An Ergonomic Handle VOYOR Neck Massager $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Combat a stiff neck with this neck massager. The device has two silicone globes that get to work on tense muscles and pressure points. Squeeze and release the ergonomic handles to get just the right amount of force to rid your body of aches. Not only does it improve blood circulation, but it also provides a better quality of rest at night. It’s even lightweight enough to be used at home or on-the-go.

17. A Set Of Stainless Steel Hangers With Extra Hold DOIOWN Pants Hangers (5-Piece Set) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you have a bunch of clothes and not enough room in your closet? If so, opt for a set of these versatile hangers. You can fit multiple pairs of pants, skirts, dresses, or shirts on each hanger and not have to worry about them slipping off, because they're lined with plastic tubes that cling to garments. They’re also made with stainless steel that will stand the test of time.

18. The Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket That's Ultra-Cozy BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Blanket $25 | Amazon See on Amazon There’s something irresistible about this microfiber sherpa blanket. Sure, it’s incredibly soft, warm, and stain-resistant. But it’s also reversible; giving you a different texture and level of plush on the opposite side. The blanket measures out to be the size of a throw, making it best for couches or chairs. Its neutral grey blends in and rarely overpowers a living space. If grey isn’t your jam, no worries — it also comes in a variety of colors.

19. This Cereal Dispenser Comes For Your Kitchen Honey-Can-Do Double Cereal Dispenser $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn’t love a good novelty item? This Honey-Can-Do Double Cereal Dispenser adds charm to your kitchen while also doling out even bowls of cereal (1 ounce for every twist, to be exact). The plastic containers can hold up to 17.5 ounces of your favorite breakfast food, nuts, or candy, all while maintaining their freshness for up to 45 days. It’s also constructed with shatterproof and scratch-resistant plastic — so if you live in an accident-prone household, you won’t have to worry about this gadget getting damaged.

20. The Stick-On Acne Patches For Overnight Healing Acne Pimple Master Patch (72-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking for a quick and effective way to tackle unwanted blemishes, look no further than these pimple patches. This pack of 72 hydrocolloid patches keeps your acne protected while absorbing fluids overnight. They result in faster healing and prevent you from picking in the meantime. These matte adhesives come in different sizes within each pack.

21. A Set Of Gradient Essential Oil Bottles For Easy Use ESARORA Essential Oil Roller Bottles (24-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, the best perfumes are the ones you make on your own. Take your fragrant essential oils with you on-the-go with this set of roller bottles. It includes 24 bottles, six additional roller balls, two bottle openers, and 30 labels. Boasting a variety of colors with gradient shades, they allow you to give a fresh and vibrant look to each bottle. The glass containers are also compact and discreet enough to take with you while you're traveling.

22. This Mount That Keeps Your Phone Firmly In Place Loncaster Car Phone Holder $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Complicated mounts are a thing of the past, thanks to this car phone holder. The gadget can easily hold a variety of smartphones and GPS devices. It’s designed with a soft, textured silicone bottom with anti-slip capabilities. Due to its strong adhesive, it sits firmly on dashboards and doesn’t require any mechanical installation — and once it’s removed, it leaves a clean surface behind. There are even small grooves on the sides that keep charging hooks in place.

23. A Flexible Phone Mount You Can Wear Like A Necklace B-Land Cell Phone Holder $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This ultra-flexible cell phone holder can pretty much do it all. You can strap it around your neck if you’re on the go, or you can wrap it around your steering wheel or bike handle and utilize its 360-degree rotation feature. The holder completely frees up your hands while you’re running errands or working out in the gym. Made with 70% aluminum magnesium alloy, it's sturdy and compatible with various phones.

24. This Storage Container That Dispenses Liquid Soap Casabella Sink Sider Duo With Sponge $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You can keep the top of your kitchen sink tidy with this Casabella Sink Sider. It saves space by providing a place to store liquid soap and sponges (one is even included with the purchase). Fill it up with your go-to cleaner and place it by your sink of choice. “It saves so much space, plus the back of it has a sponge holding area,” shared on Amazon reviewer. “And my other favorite part is that it detaches at the bottom for easy cleaning when the sponge is drying in the back of it.”

25. A Sheet Mask That's Made With Snail Secretions MOTHER MADE Deep Moisturizing Rich Snail Face Sheet Mask $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re a fan of unconventional beauty products, then you’re going to love this one. The mask is made with snail secretion filtrate that helps rejuvenate your complexion while packing on the hydration. The cotton material of each mask hugs your face while it works. They've been tested by dermatologists and are paraben- and cruelty-free. One customer wrote, "This is extremely moisturizing; without being oily-sticky."

26. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Humidifier Essential Oil Air Mist Diffuser $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Set the mood in any room of your home with this essential oil mist diffuser. The BPA-free device not only provides aromatherapy, but it also releases a mist into the air. That mist helps improve the air quality in your space while masking odors that are typically associated with pets and smoking. The 300-milliliter tank helps it run for eight hours straight. Choose from any of the LED colors and add your favorite scent.

27. These Ultra-Soft Brush Set For Under $10 Duorime Oval Makeup Brushes (7-Piece Set) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Absolutely no makeup kit is complete without a set of amazing brushes. These oval makeup brushes are here to prove that you can have quality applicators without breaking the bank. Costing no more than $8 for the entire pack, this seven-piece set includes all of the necessities. There’s one brush for foundation, one for concealer, one for powder, and many others with synthetic bristles. They’re silky and soft, allowing for smooth application.

28. A Vegan-Friendly Body Scrub Majestic Pure Sweet Orange Body Scrub $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Meet your weekly exfoliation quota with a jar of this Sweet Orange Body Scrub. The vegan-friendly and cruelty-free product is packed with a host of incredible ingredients, such as orange oil, sea salt, aloe vera juice, and coconut oil. Once you're ready to use it, apply the scrub and rinse as it removes unwanted skin cells to reveal smoother, fully moisturized skin.

29. The Portable Charger That Fits Into Your Pocket Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Never feel the angst of running out of phone battery life on-the-go with this portable charger. The compact device can hold enough power to replace an entire battery’s worth of charge for the latest iPhone and Samsung models. Engineered with PowerIQ technology, it juices up devices at top speed. Upon purchase, you’ll receive a storing pouch, a micro-USB cable, and a guide with user instructions.

30. This Cooling Pillow Made With Memory Foam PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon A good night’s rest is practically impossible without a cozy pillow. This memory foam pillow ups the sleeping game with its cooling design. Manufactured with hole-punches that allow proper airflow and ventilation, it lets your body heat evenly spread throughout the padding to keep you cool. The memory foam also helps align your spine while limiting the possibility of aches and pains in your neck. It also includes a zipper that allows you to remove the case when you need to wash it.

31. A Rack That Keeps Your Food Storage Bags Open KACAGA Baggy Rack $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Had I known that this baggy rack existed before, I would have saved myself from many spills while trying to store leftovers. The genius product holds storage bags open and in place as you fill them up with goods, thanks to its non-slip base. Using the gadget is as easy as securing your bags underneath the provided clips. When you’re done, it quickly folds down and can be packed away anywhere in your kitchen. It can also double as a drying rack — so if you’d like to reuse your baggies, rinse them out, and then hang them open, you totally can.

32. The Liquid Body Was Made With Himalayan Salt Dial Body Wash Himalayan Salt, 21 oz. $17 | Amazon See on Amazon It’s always nice to see commercial brands using quality ingredients. Dial earns major points for their Himalayan salt body wash. It’s formulated with gentle scrubbers that exfoliate your skin while leaving it moisturized and smooth. It also cleanses deeply to rid your skin of bacteria and comes in a pack of four bottles to keep your shower stocked.

33. This Sleep Mask That Doubles As Bluetooth Headphones WATOTGAFER Music Sleep Mask $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Step into the future with this comfortable, musical sleep mask. It comes with built-in wireless headphones and uses a plus, 3-D ergonomic fit around the eye area. It also blocks out the light and allows for a deep sleep to the soothing sound of music (without the need for additional clunky headphones). It's even Bluetooth- and microphone-equipped, following through on high-speed connection and hands-free conversations.

34. A Portable Footrest For Airplane Rides Sleepy Ride Airplane Footrest Made with Premium Memory Foam $20 | Amazon See on Amazon I can’t say this enough: Comfort is of utmost importance while traveling, especially on airplanes. The makers of this airplane footrest thoroughly understand the need for rest and relaxation, because it’s designed with fluffy memory foam. Ideal for those on-the-go, it can be fastened to the arms of tray tables. The straps are adjustable, so you can fix them to the perfect height that'll suit your needs. It even helps to prevent lower back pain and leg stiffness caused by hours spent in sedentary positions.

35. The Clear Makeup Organizer That Matches Almost All Decors hblife Makeup Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your vanity a visual boost (and cleanup) with this makeup organizer. The plastic box includes two large drawers, two middle drawers, two small drawers, and 16 top compartments for storing foundations, concealers, and plenty of lipstick. The clear design makes it easy to locate all of your products quickly while also blending in with multiple decors.

36. These Colorful Closet Lights With Dimmable Features Elfeland LED Closet Lights $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Create your own ambiance at home with these LED closet lights. They include two remote controls that are designed to change their color, intensity, and timing. Switch between green, blue, and red colors with a touch of the finger. It even includes a timer that allows you to power down the lights after set amount of minutes. If you’re in a fun mood, you can turn them on to the gradient, jump, or flash settings for extra pop.

37. A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With A Hanging Hook VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Take your shower game up a notch with this portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s designed to withstand sprays, splashes, and water vapor found in the bathroom. Be sure not to fully submerge the device into water while using it, though. The 5-Watt speaker can last up to six hours on one charge — and it also has a detachable suction feature for easy installation on bathroom tiles. Plus, it’s fully compatible with iOS and Android devices.

38. A Set Of Massage Balls For Increasing Blood Flow Deer Jump Massage Ball Kit $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re prone to aches, you’ll probably enjoy this massage ball kit. It’s a six-in-one massage ball set that's aimed toward easing deep tissue pain and beyond. The included products come in a variety of sizes and textures that work collectively to relieve knots and tightness — and they can even help increase blood flow. The latex-free and non-toxic construction make them great for repeated use. The lightweight set is notably travel-friendly, and it can be taken with you to the gym or on vacation.

39. The Nail Drill For Easy Home Manicures MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Take care of your manicure at home with this nail drill. The portable gadget includes six metal bits and six sanding bands designed for curving, grinding, cutting, polishing, and cuticle removal. It’s engineered with adjustable speed settings, making it easy to use for beginners and beyond. The low-noise and low-heat design also includes a powerful motor that won’t overheat while you’re using it.

40. This Set Of Lip Balms That Are 100% Organic USDA Organic Lip Balm By Sky Organics $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Don’t forget to nurture your lips with some of these organic lip balms. The USDA-certified moisturizers come in a variety of flavors that are even safe for sensitive pouts. Made with a blend of sunflower oil, coconut oil, calendula, rosemary extract, vitamin E, and more, they’ll provide much-needed nourishment to dry, cracked lips. These weren't tested on animals, and they're non-toxic and gluten-free.