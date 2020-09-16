40 Wine & Paint Night Captions That'll Make Your Sippin' Snaps Extra Wine-derful

Forget going out — you'd much rather wine down at home with some pinot grigio and a blank canvas instead. A wine and paint night is a fun way to bring you and your housemates together while also giving you an excuse to uncork that pretty bottle of white that's been sitting on your bar cart. Whether it's a cozy plan in with your roomies or a small bachelorette gathering with your besties, you'll need wine and paint night captions to pair with any sippin' snaps on the 'gram.

Wine and paint nights have really grown in popularity over the years. And the best part is, you don't need it to be a specific occasion in order to have your very own wine and paint night. After a hectic work from home day, get in your coziest sweater, open a bottle of your fave red or white, and get creative with a blank canvas. By adding paint and brushes into the mix, you can even spice up your wine Wednesdays or book club nights with your housemates.

Try to paint the same picture as your friends, follow a YouTube tutorial, or simply get creative with your favorite colors. Whatever you decide to make, you'll want to show off your masterpiece for all your friends to see. That's when you should use any of these 40 wine and paint captions to make posting your selfies and snaps extra wine-derful.

katleho Seisa/E+/Getty Images

1. "Wine flies when you're having fun."

2. "If only this was a paint by numbers."

3. "Picasso ain't got nothing on me."

4. "Wine not have a paint night with the besties?"

5. "After a long day, I like to wine down with some paint."

6. "You had me at merlot."

7. "Wine is just juice with more life experience."

8. "If I mess up, I'll just say it's abstract art."

9. "You're the wine that I want."

10. "On Wednesdays, we drink wine."

11. "If you've got wine, I've got the time."

12. "We are budding artists."

13. "You Gogh, girl!"

14. "A good day starts with coffee and ends with wine."

15. "You can't sip with us."

16. "Felt cute. Might wine a little later."

17. "We are partners in wine."

18. "Just waiting for the MoMA to call about my latest artwork."

19. "Paint brushes up and wine down."

20. "Can you paint with all the colors of the wine?"

hobo_018/E+/Getty Images

21. "On cloud wine."

22. "You know what goes grate with this wine? Cheese!"

23. "You are so bottleful to me."

24. "Gonna paint like Jack does with all his French girls."

25. "You are the artist of your life. Don't give the paintbrush to anyone else." — Iva Ursano

26. "I paint flowers so they will not die." — Frida Kahlo

27. "Life is what you create."

28. "Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together." — Vincent Van Gogh

29. "A friend of wine is a friend of mine."

30. "My favorite day of the week is Winesday."

31. "My painting will be done in a prosecco."

32. "We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents." — Bob Ross

33. "My painting is turning out fine like wine."

34. "Now watch me sip on chardonnay-nay."

35. "I'm very grapeful for our friendship."

36. "I think my canvas turned out really grape."

37. "Having a winederful time with my friends."

38. "Painting is easy when you don't know how, but very difficult when you do." — Edgar Degas

39. "It's like a painting, see? From far away it's OK, but up close it's a big old mess." — Clueless

40. "BRB, going to add professional artist to my resume."