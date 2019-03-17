40 Strange Things On Amazon That Reviewers Are Seriously Passionate About

There are regular products, and then there are products that inspire reviewers to write incredibly passionate reviews on Amazon. These are the reviews you trust. If you're reading a novel of praise for something as simple as a kitchen product, it's bound to be good. And believe me, there are some strange things on Amazon that reviewers go bananas about.

It's not just scoops that get the near-perfect reviews, of course. There are these weird-but-awesome eyebrow razors which are one of my personal favorite things on Amazon. You heard me, eyebrow razors. Before you go writing me off here, as of this moment, they're at 4.1-stars from more than 2,000 reviewers. How about this silicone popcorn popper that makes regular kernels poppable in the microwave, even oil-free if so desired? This 4.8-star device is so super that one reviewer characterizes it as their "new best friend."

Finally, if you're in the mood for something slightly naughty, Amazon delivers (in just two days with Prime, too). Try the NSFW Edition of Exploding Kittens, the popular party game, this time with an edgy twist. I think the folks at Amazon might as well just stop counting as far as this item is concerned, because it has more than 12,000 reviews, and you really should read them all when you have a free afternoon because some of them are funny AF.

But not right now — you have shopping to do.