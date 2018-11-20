29 Fastest-Selling Products On Amazon With Thousands Of Near-Perfect Reviews

I'll cop to a sincere and abiding love of shopping in all its forms, and if you also enjoy indulging in a little retail therapy from time to time, Amazon is both a blessing and a curse. After all, you can find whatever you want on its virtual shelves, but it carries so much stuff that it gets overwhelming from time to time. May I suggest that you dive in with these fast-selling products with thousands of near-perfect reviews?

If you haven't discovered the reviews as a tool to guide your Amazon purchases, here's your chance to hop on the bandwagon. You'll find that Amazon reviewers have had the same questions you do about the products you're researching — only they've bought them already, so they're sharing the answers. Plus, they have pictures, and sometimes videos. Seriously, your fellow Amazonians (Amazonites?) have your back, so if you have yet to explore what they have to say, now's the time to go beyond the stars and delve into the reviews.

And what better time to start than with these products that have all earned so many raves from the Amazon community? This list highlights how reviews can help you turn up pure Amazon gold — for example, in the case of Baebody Retinol Moisturizer, which became a sensation thanks mostly to the crazed write-ups it was getting on Amazon. This one's a don't miss — just like all the items on this list.

1 This Hair Dryer Combines Power, Speed, And Design BaByLiss Nano Titanium Pro Dryer $78 Amazon See on Amazon "If I would have known how good my hair would have looked after using this hair dryer, and how fast the drying goes... I would have bought this years ago!!! Seriously!" writes one reviewer in reference to her purchase of this hair dryer from hot brand BaByLiss. You'd think it would be impossible to combine lightweight handling and heavy-duty performance into one appliance, but somehow they've done it in this model. It features six heat and speed settings, a cool shot button, and a concentrator nozzle that together provide a wide range of styling options. The removable filter makes cleaning easy, too.

2 This Retinol Cream Is EVERYWHERE Baebody Retinol Moisturizing Cream $19 Amazon See on Amazon You have seriously been on an ashram in the mountains with Gwyneth if you haven't heard of this retinol cream, because it has been everywhere. Of course, that means it's Amazon fave, too, with four-plus stars from almost 3,400 reviewers. The secret is in its unique blend of retinol, vitamin E, vitamin B5, shea butter, green tea, and jojoba oil, among other ingredients. It's not tested on animals, and dispensed from a pump design that users just rave about. the fast-absorbing cream is lightweight and will brighten and hydrate just about any skin type.

3 The Gloves That Are So Heat-Resistant, You Can Grab Food Straight From The Pot Ekogrips Oven Gloves $27 Amazon See on Amazon These silicone gloves in fact earn 4.4-stars from nearly 3,300 reviewers, which makes them pretty darn good in my book. Crafted from BPA-free, FDA-approved silicone that's proprietary to Ekogrips, they're heat-resistant up to 425 degrees, so they'll enable you to reach right into the oven, onto the grill, or even into a boiling pot of water to tend to your food. Use them to open tough jars or change a lightbulb with confidence, too — and they're dishwasher-safe and won't stain.

4 A Litter Scooper That's Non-Stick And Solid Aluminum iPrimio Cat Litter Scooper $13 Amazon See on Amazon Cat lovers, rejoice: Make the dreaded chore of cleaning the litter box faster and easier with this litter scooper that's ergonomically-designed and crafted from solid cast aluminum with a non-stick coating. It's the perfect size for getting into corners and cleaning deep down in the box, and it even fits inside covered boxes. It's built to ensure minimal shaking to allow more clean litter to pass through, so you're replenishing the box less often and you and your cat are both happy.

5 A Little Gadget That Makes All Kinds Of Photos So Much Easier CamKix Smartphone Camera Remote $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're looking for a way to add more professional-looking selfies to your blog, or you just want a way to take better photos of you and your boo on your next big vacation, this smartphone shutter remote will add so much control to your selfie routine. It's small enough to keep on a keychain or in your pocket on the included wrist lanyard, yet it works from a distance of up to 30 feet — and it's compatible with a huge range of devices.

6 A Rice Cooker That Reviewers Absolutely Swear By Aroma Rice Cooker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Ricer cookers are a must-have in most kitchens, and this model is a cult-favorite among Amazon reviewers — really, what more could you ask for? This appliance is super easy to use with programmable digital controls and six automatic functions, plus it produces up to 20 cups of cooked rice, and can even steam meat and vegetables for you at the same time. You'll also enjoy the delay timer, which you can set ahead up to a whopping 15 hours for flexible meal planning.

8 A Device That Gives You Pedicure-Perfect Feet At Home Care Me Electric Callus Remover $25 Amazon See on Amazon Who has time (or money) to run off to the nail salon like clockwork to get their feet sanded down on the reg? This device can help: With its powerful motor and large, super-coarse rollers, it's purpose-built to tackle the most persistent calluses in minutes. Its cordless design provides convenient operation, and also allows for up to 40 minutes of continuous operation. It even comes with two rollers.

9 These Genius Accessories Turn Any Lace-Ups Into Slip-Ons Lock Laces $15 Amazon See on Amazon Instantly convert your favorite pair of lace-up shoes into slip-ons with these genius accessories. These patented no-tie shoelaces have sold over 3 million pairs worldwide thanks to their unique elastic construction that conforms to your feet for a custom fit while offering light added compression to your pressure points to soothe foot pain. While these laces were originally designed for triathletes to decrease transition time, they're terrific for everyone who loves a slip-on, and make a great gift for seniors suffering from arthritis or other disabilities, autistic children, and runners of all ages.

10 A Smartphone Case Has That Has Incredible Reviews From An Eye-Popping 24,000 Reviewers JOTO Universal Waterproof Case $5 Amazon See on Amazon I challenge you to find a smartphone accessory with more positive feedback than this waterproof case that averages out at 4.4-stars from more than 24,000 reviewers. It may be out there, but reviewers are out of their minds over how this case works while snorkeling, kayaking, gardening, and in the shower (I didn't know this was a thing, but okay). It's designed to fit all smartphones up to 6 inches diagonal size, and features a secure snap-and-lock system to ensure superior water resistance, plus a dual-side transparent window that allows full touchscreen functionality that's great for underwater shooting.

11 This Serum Moisturizes And Tames Your Hair Herstyler Hair Serum $12 Amazon See on Amazon It's the novel mix of aloe vera and argan oil extracts in this hair serum that work in tandem to take your tresses from shabby to chic in just minutes, leaving them soft, shiny, and stunning — even if you have dry or color-treated hair. It's also deeply conditioning and locks the moisture and nutrients into your hair, sealing your hair's cuticle to reduce frizz, eliminate split ends, and even lessen tangles.

12 The Italian Classic That's Key To The Perfect Shave Proraso Shaving Cream $10 Amazon See on Amazon Founded more than a century ago by Italian businessman Ludovico Martelli, Proraso is known as "the barber's brand," and this cream is its foundational product. Still made today in accordance with the rigorous 'hot soap'-making process, which results in an ultra-rich soap that produces an incomparably thick, creamy, soft lather, it's enriched with nourishing botanical and natural oils to protect the skin before, during and after shaving. It also helps the blade glide smoothly, reducing razor burn and rashes. It's cruelty-free and crafted with 91 percent naturally-originating ingredients, without parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oils, artificial colors or sodium laurel sulfate. It's great for the face and the body, and has eucalyptus oil to purify.

13 These Reusable Straws Will Help You Save The Planet YIHONG Stainless Steel Straws $7 Amazon See on Amazon You'll enjoy a stylish sip when you sport these stainless steel straws — and you can take pride in the fact that you're saving the planet at the same time. These stainless steel versions come with a low price point and two straw lengths, with a silicone tip to prevent any teeth scraping and a brush to clean them with ease.

14 A Luxe Sheet Set That's So Inexpensive, You Should Really Just Buy It Now Sweet Home Collection Sheet Set $24 Amazon See on Amazon This incredibly luxurious sheet set is crafted in a microfiber fabric that has garnered almost 30,000 four- and five-star reviews, and still comes in at under $25 in twin size. The manufacturers say they're equivalent in feel to a 1500 thread-count cotton set while being wrinkle- and fade-resistant to give your bed that freshly ironed look every time you turn down.

15 A Device That's Unsurprisingly Pretty Popular On Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 Amazon See on Amazon It shouldn't be a shock that the Amazon Fire Stick is a hot seller on, well, Amazon...but the fact of the matter is, this device is pretty darn awesome. Here's why: This, plus a subscription to Netflix and something like DIRECTV NOW, and you're pretty much set to cut the cable without any noticeable changes in your viewing habits. Integrated browsers like Silk and Firefox put the whole interwebs at your fingertips, too — plus, this model has Alexa functionality, so you don't even have to use your hands. True couch potato bliss.

16 A Brush That Cleans Your Grill Fast With Very Little Effort Kona 360° Clean Grill Brush $17 Amazon See on Amazon The one drawback to grilling, especially when you're talking about delicious but messy foods like ribs, is the mess it makes. Fear no more when you add this grill brush — with its ideal handle length and innovative 360-degree rotation — to your arsenal of tools. The unique design features three brushes that clean much faster than traditional models, plus the structure means it will get every bit of residue for you with a minimum of elbow grease. Made from high-quality stainless steel, so its 60 percent more rigid — which means no bending and it's super durable, too.

17 This Handheld Luggage Scale Will Help You Dodge Baggage Fees Etekcity Digital Hanging Luggage Scale $10 Amazon See on Amazon Frequent travelers will find this luggage scale invaluable for ensuring that bags pass airline weight requirements. With a 110-pound capacity, it provides high-accuracy readings on its digital screen, and provides you with the ability to lock your results so that you can pause to write them down. The automatic shut-off function is included to preserve both time and energy, and it's both durable and heavy duty — as well as portable and easy to carry with you when you hit the road.

18 These Shoe Bags Are Waterproof And Great For Traveling YAMIU Shoe Bags $12 Amazon See on Amazon Made from lightweight yet heavy-duty nylon and sealed with zippers that are custom-made to put up with copious use, these shoe bags will serve you well even if you're a dyed-in-the-wool road warrior. While they're great for traveling, they're also perfect for carrying shoes to and from the gym, and ideal for keeping your shoes dust-free in the closet.

19 These Eyeshadow Brushes Are An Amazing Buy For The Money Lamora Beauty Eyeshadow Brush Kit $14 Amazon See on Amazon You know how expensive makeup brushes can be, so it's understandable for you to be skeptical when you see the price on this eyeshadow set. This is why you go to the reviewers, though, and it's hard to argue with nearly 5,300 people who give this set 4.8-stars. These professional-quality synthetic eye brushes are assembled by hand and extensively tested, and they're very easy to handle.

20 These Socks Keep Your Feet Comfy While Giving You The Stylish Look You Love Thirty 48 No-Show Loafer Socks $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you like a clean, sockless look — but prefer the comfort of something between your soles and those of your shoes, these no-show socks are the perfect choice for you. A perfect fit for majority of shoe types, these socks will knock out foot odor, and they're especially adept at preventing slippage, thanks to the silicone grip they feature on their heels.

21 A Serum That Contains Five Skincare Ingredient Stars TruSkin Naturals CPlus! Super Serum $25 Amazon See on Amazon Organic and cruelty-free, this comprehensive serum is a blend of powerful ingredients that works both on the surface and deep down in your skin to promote and prolong your healthy complexion and protects it from sun damage — and can even reverse the effects. Featuring a blend of vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, botanical hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, and nourishing plant extracts, it delivers a lot of bang for the buck — especially given its 98 percent natural ingredients — and thousands of reviewers praise its efficacy. Add just two drops to your moisturizer to see an improvement in skin's look and feel.

22 This Wonder Solution Is The Aesthetician's Secret To Heal Your Skin Tend Skin $21 Amazon See on Amazon When I first started having salon treatments, including waxing, facials, and the like, I started seeing bottles of this solution around at the various spas I frequented. Many years on, I'm still seeing it just about everywhere I go — and that's because it's just that good. Tend Skin is a post-waxing classic, and is great anytime you accidentally cut yourself or have irritated skin of any kind. It's fantastic for ingrown hairs, irritation, and redness — and it doesn't matter if you shave, wax, or use a depilatory.

23 This Deodorant Lets You Go Natural Without Going Au Natural Primal Pit Paste Lavender Deodorant $7 Amazon See on Amazon Get long-lasting odor protection without hazardous aluminum when you choose this deodorant with the delightfully alliterative name. Featuring a soft and calming floral bouquet of lavender, this deodorant is designed to allow you to sweat naturally — organic arrowroot powder helps you feel dry while allowing your body to release toxins — while it actually neutralizes unwanted body odors instead of just covering it up.

24 A Stand That's Stylish, Solid, And Beloved By More Than 3,000 Reviewers OMOTION Desktop Device Stand $9 Amazon See on Amazon Compatible with all smartphones and e-readers, as well as tablets up to 10.1 inch diagonal — even with the heavy duty case on — this stand is as good-looking as it is solid, which is really not something you can say about many of its competitors. Crafted from thick, high-quality aluminum and fitted with an enlarged anti-scratch silicone pad, it has both the heft and the detail that lets you know it's looking out for your phone.

25 This Planner Offers A Unique Combination Of Science And Affirmations Panda Planner Pro $38 Amazon See on Amazon There are lots of planners out there that boast about their scientifically-proven time management systems and yadda yadda yadda, but I fell in love with this one because it combines productivity-boosting science with a dose of happiness-promoting psychology. It's undated, so it allows you to structure your months, weeks, and days the way that best works for you, and it's backed up by videos that explain how to use the system. So worth it, and more than 1,000 reviewers agree.

26 This Could Be The Day Pack To End All Daypacks Venture Pal Daypack $21 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from the highest quality tear- and water-resistant material, this daypack combines extra-strength and long-lasting performance with the lightest weight possible. It's also super comfortable —the breathable, adjustable mesh shoulder straps with an abundance of sponge padding help relieve the stress from your shoulder. Plenty of compartments will keep you organized whether you're on a day hike or a week-long journey, and this pack will also slip easily into a larger pack or into a suitcase if you're carrying it for secondary use.

27 These Motion Sensor Lights Are So Versatile And Cost-Efficient RXWLKJ LED Motion Lights $20 Amazon See on Amazon Clear up those hard-to-illuminate dark spaces in your home like staircases and hallways with these LED motion detector lights that install easily with no hardware — simply use the included ultra-sticky 3M adhesive or magnets to adhere them to virtually any surface. They automatically sense human motion within 10 feet, shut off after about 20 seconds of no movement, and shine out a super-bright, cost-effective LED beam that operates off of a built-in rechargeable battery.

28 An Organizer That Will Turn Your Vanity Into A Makeup Counter Ikee Acrylic Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon If your makeup is scattered around all over your bathroom counter or your vanity, almost 5,700 reviewers give this acrylic organizer a big thumbs-up as a great solution for a more orderly display. Featuring 12 lipstick slots, four compartments of various sizes, two small drawers, and two large drawers, this caddy will hold everything you need to get your glow on — including your brushes and other tools. The black mesh liner in the drawers will keep your items in place, so nothing gets scratched or marred.