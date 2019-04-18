40 Strange Amazon Finds That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Remember back when you were a kid and you had a loose tooth? If you were anything like me, you just could not stop wiggling that thing with your tongue. That weird little chunk of enamel hanging in your mouth was the only thing you could think about, right? Take a look and you'll see it's the same with these strange Amazon finds that reviewers are obsessed with: The minute you see them, you'll find they're mysteriously all you can think about until you click "Add to Cart."

I can tell you from personal experience that this fidget cube is worth its weight in gold if you're looking to break habits like, say, picking your cuticles. There's also this genius spiral bowl that makes sure your cereal retains its snap, crackle, and pop no matter how long it takes you to eat, providing a little slide down into the milk for your grains on a just-in-time basis.

I'm telling you, Amazon reviewers have known the secret about these strange finds all along: Blazing the trail to one of these offbeat-but-genius products gives you a better feeling than waking up to discover that the Tooth Fairy has been to visit you.