40 Random Things Under $30 On Amazon That Look Great & Work Extremely Well

It isn't often that you find something that works great and looks top-notch. For example, while my car technically works extremely well, it also has a hand mirror taped to the shattered passenger sideview. If I had the choice between my beaten-up ride and some of the most popular products on Amazon, I'd probably still have to pick the car. But deep down in my heart, I'd rather go with Amazon.

Why is that, you ask? Well, it's usually easy to return something on Amazon if you've decided that you don't want it. All you have to do is print out the return slip, re-package the product, and then ship it. Of course, I wasn't able to return my car and get a new one — but I wasn't expecting to, either.

Moving on, though. In the event that your product isn't what you thought it'd be, Amazon will also give you a refund with hardly any questions asked. Still, I'm sure you won't need a refund with any of these random things to buy on Amazon, but it's nice to know that the safety net is there.

On second thought, maybe that car is more trouble than it's worth. Has Amazon started selling cars yet? Because I'm waiting and ready.