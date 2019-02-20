40 Instagram Captions For Spring Break 2019, Because You're Ready To Hit The Sand

Hello, spring break! It's officially the most exciting time of the year for every college student in the country. You've been saving up for an epic trip with your college squad, and it's time for you to reap the benefits. You're headed to your dream spring break destination, and you couldn't be more excited. You've already gone shopping for some cute beach outfits, and you plan do it for the 'Gram all week long. These Instagram captions for spring break 2019 will capture all of the good vibes.

This will be a vacation that goes down in your college history, so why not make the most of it? I think every college student can relate to the anticipation that builds when you're counting down the days until departure. It's the quintessential way to live it up with your besties. You finally have an opportunity to make memories someplace in the world with the people you love most, so it's only right to do it big!

Whether you plan to soak up the sun on the beach or explore the sites all week long, these captions will be perfect for those Insta-worthy beach photos. Time flies when you're having fun, so live it up and get the best pics ever.

1. "If you need me, I'll be under the palms."

2. "Spring break? Alpaca my bags!"

3. "Spring break is meant for sea-ing the world."

4. "Ready to shake my palm palms on the beach."

5. "I can't be tide down during spring break."

6. "Breaking into spring like..."

7. "BRB, headed to the shore."

8. "Posing with my beaches this spring break."

9. "Kiss my beach bum."

10. "We've got it mer-made."

11. "Just here for the pool floats."

12. "Shell we stay here forever?"

13. "Resting beach face."

14. "My shell phone will be on 'do not disturb' mode all week long."

15. "Spring break? Whale, why not?"

16. "Sandy hair, don't care."

17. "Race you down the slide."

18. "Where my beaches at?"

19. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't on spring break!"

20. "Let's toast to a week of sun, sand, and fun."

21. "Water we going to do when spring break ends?"

22. "Going to have a beach-ball this week."

23. "This week was the best, but where to next?"

24. "Can spring break just last forever?"

25. "Keep palm and swim on."

26. "Cheers to a break with my beaches."

27. "This spring break will be anything but plane."

28. "I never met a vacation that I didn't like."

29. "Let's escape for a bit."

30. "Wish you were beer."

31. "It's all about my monokini."

32. "Catching flights and feelings for [insert destination.]"

33. "It's time to spring break out the bikinis."

34. "Floating through the week like..."

35. "Let's seas every moment of this week."

36. "What's brewin'?"

37. "Let's taco 'bout that one time during spring break..."

38. "Chasing mermaids and dreams."

39. "When your hair matches your bikini."

40. "Palm trees and open seas? Yes, please!"