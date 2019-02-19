26 Creative Spring Break Captions, Because You're Living On Island Time

Spring break can't come soon enough, am I right? You're ready to ditch the busy schedule and late-night study sessions for lemonade, sunshine, and quality time spent chilling on the sand with your besties. You and your crew are envisioning the perfect week away from campus, which may include poolside hangs, fresh smoothie bowls, and traveling to someplace tropical. Along with your go-to pair of sunglasses, suntan lotion, and vibrant swimsuits, you may also want to pack some creative spring break captions for all of the vacation photos you'll capture.

I remember counting down the days until spring break when I was in school. The cold winter weather in New York City had me daydreaming about going back home to sunny Florida to sleep at the beach during the day and hang with my hometown crew at night. You've been working hard at school, and this is the perfect break to just relax and have fun. Plus, you can catch up on much-needed sleep by napping in the afternoon and never having to set an alarm the entire time.

If you have plans to embrace your inner mermaid and spend your spring break seas-ing the day, you'll find any of these 26 Instagram captions useful. When you want to post that relaxing-on-the-sand-in-your-sunglasses selfie, it's as simple as plugging away a caption that fits your vacation mode vibe, posting, and getting right back to soaking up the sun.

1. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures."

2. "The world is a book, and those who do not travel only read one page." — Saint Augustine

3. "Spring break? Alpaca my bags."

4. "Beach don't kill my vibe."

5. "Spring break is here, so #VacationMode is on."

6. "Everyone should believe in something. I believe I should go to the beach."

7. "You float my boat."

8. "Oh buoy."

9. "You can't spring break with us."

10. "Love you a yacht, [insert spring break location]."

11. "A vacation is having nothing to do, and all day to do it in." — Robert Orben

12. "Let the sea set you free."

13. "I'm seas-ing the day like the mermaid I was meant to be."

14. "My week is just beachy, thanks for asking."

15. "Toes in the sand and a tropical drink in hand."

16. "I'm doing more of what makes me happy."

17. "I was mermaid for spring break."

18. "Found my paradise."

19. "Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation." — Post Malone, "Congratulations"

20. "I believe in the sand beneath my toes." — Third Eye Blind, "Semi-Charmed Life"

21. "That's when I make the wish to swim away with the fish." — Miley Cyrus, "Malibu"

22. "Shells sink, dreams float. Life's good on our boat." — Jimmy Buffett, "Delaney Talks To Statues"

23. "The salt and sea, plus you and me."

24. "I'm just going with the flow."

25. "Sea you later. If you need me, you can reach me on my shell."

26. "Quitting everything to be a mermaid."