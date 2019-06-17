40 Cheap As Hell Products On Amazon You'll Use Daily

I love that phrase "when the going gets tough, the tough go shopping" as much as the next person, but what do you do when the going is tough and your bank balance is feeling a little low? As per usual, the internet has the answer: Meet these cool products on Amazon that you'll use daily.

Yep — it really is possible to get your shopping fix on for a price that's reasonable, and to prove it, this is a list of all-stars you won't be able to resist. For instance: this retinol moisturizer that has more than 4,000 four-star reviews, this Australian ointment that's a favorite for anyone in the know (and is made from papaya) and the eyeliner stamp pens that are so foolproof, even I could make a perfect smoky eye.

Okay, maybe not me. But I know you could.

Plus, when you buy something from this list, you won't feel that residual post-shopping guilt: Not only are you not splashing out on some kind of super-expensive item, but these are also things you'll use on the daily. They're totally justifiable purchases, things you can feel good about for their sheer utility. And yes, they're cheap as hell.

1. This Little Clip Keeps Your Stovetop Clean Trudeau Flex Pot Clip $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Fitted with a lobster claw-like top, this clamp holds your cooking utensils while you're not stirring or ladling, working in lieu of a spoon rest to keep your stovetop and countertop clean. The ingenious design is crafted from stainless steel and has heat-resistant silicone fitted over the top with ridges to hold and grip your utensils. Drip all you want on it — it's dishwasher-safe, so it cleans up easily.

2. The Silicone Straws That Can Help Save The Oceans Flathead Products Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon At this point, we're putting lots of plastic into our oceans every year: Help stem the tide by choosing these silicone straws for both household and on-the-go daily use. Crafted from food grade, BPA-free silicone, these are standard-width straws that are tall enough to work with large cups and your favorite insulated tumblers. Silicone is heat-resistant, so they can be used for hot beverages, too, and they're also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

3. The Sunglasses That Are A Classic To Protect Your Eyes From Harmful Rays SOJOS Classic Polarized Sunglasses $15 | Amazon See On Amazon I don't know if there are studies on this, but sunglasses must be one of the most common things that people lose. At this price, you can invest in several pairs of these sunglasses to have around as spares and not feel all that bad if you misplace a pair or if, as happened to me a couple of summers ago, one of your children sits on them and breaks them irreparably. Not only do they block both UVA and UVB rays, but this classic style looks good on just about everyone, and they're available in a variety of frame and lens color combos.

4. A Tote That's Great For The Pool, Groceries, Lunch — And Everything In Between Baggu Reusable Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from recycled fabric, these bags are eco-friendly and ultra-versatile. Available in 31 styles, you can use them for groceries (or any shopping) to eliminate the need for either plastic or paper bags — and you can take them to work or to the gym. Since they fold down to a small square and are almost weightless, they're perfect for throwing into your carry on for dirty laundry or souvenirs, and they're machine-washable, too.

5. The Hair Ties That Don't Leave A Trace Invisibobble (3 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love wearing your hair in a perky ponytail, but don't like that weird bend in your hair when you take it out, these rings are the solution. Made from smooth artificial resin, they slide easily out of your hair, yet offer a secure hold for a wide variety of updos. Suitable for all hair types, the material is water-resistant and very comfortable to wear.

6. They're Cable Organizers, But They Have So Many Uses OHill Cable Clips (16 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you get your desk or other workspace organized with these cable clips, but there are about a kajillion other uses for these versatile little gadgets. Get your electronics under control or use them anywhere that you have cords snaking around that need to be tamed — in the car, to hold a pen wherever you find yourself needing one, or even to keep your toothbrush from rolling over your sink.

7. The Retinol Moisturizer That Will Leave Your Skin Glowing Baebody Retinol Moisturizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Packed with emollient ingredients that are sure to leave behind a glowing complexion, this retinol moisturizer is a fraction of the cost of leading brands — and it has four-plus stars from more than 4,000 reviewers on Amazon. Retinol is an exfoliant and boosts the production of new skin cells, while overturning unwanted sun- and environmentally-related effects. Plus, it's paraben- and phthalate-free, and not tested on animals.

8. These Handy USB Wall Chargers Ehoho USB Wall Chargers (4 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Seems like everything except the family dog charges or operates via USB these days, amirite? Make sure you can plug those cords into the wall with these USB plugs that are compatible with just about everything — from tablets to smartphones. Each can accommodate two USB devices and feature safety protocols to stop charging in order to prevent your electronics from over-charging.

9. These Reusable Food Bags Help Cut Down On The Amount Of Plastic Waste Clever4You Reusable Storage Bags (Set Of 5) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Work toward having a zero waste household with these reusable food storage bags. Made from 100 percent PEVA that's BPA- and PVC-free, they don't have any unpleasant smell like some reusable bags — and they're waterproof for safe and confident transport and storage. Great for taking lunch to work or school, the set even comes with a free-standing rack that will let you stuff the bags hands-free.

10. A Set Of Rings To Ensure Your AirPods Won't Just Disappear Brooklyn Audio Labs AirPods $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a severe case of AirPod envy, but haven't gone there yet because you're scared they'll drop out of your ears while you're working out or walking around the office, these hooks are your solution. Crafted from silicone, you fit your AirPods into the slot, then pull the hooks over your ears with the AirPods inserted as normal. Voilà — no more worries about your earbuds going anywhere.

11. The Australian Ointment That Has So Many Uses Lucas Papaw Ointment $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from pure Australian pawpaws, this ointment is a century-old favorite of Aussies to relieve everything from abscesses and sunburn to hemorrhoids and pimples. Used there for more than 100 years, the active ingredient in this formulation is the pawpaw, or papaya, a natural topical disinfectant known for its skin-healing powers. In recent years, the ointment has become a big hit, with hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon.

12. A Pair Of Pens Make It Easy To Have Red-Carpet-Ready Eyes Lovoir Wingliner Eyeliner Stamp Pens (Set Of 2) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a little red carpet glamor to your makeup bag the easy way with these eyeliner stamp pens. With stamps on their ends — one for the left eye and one for the right — they provide an easy shortcut to the smoky cat eye look that's so popular, but can be hard to execute. The opposite end of each pen has a fine-tip brush that enables the easy completion of the look. Plus, this eyeliner is water- and smudge-proof, so your liner will last all night.

13. A Brush That Detangles Your Hair Without The Pain Tangle Teezer Salon Elite Hair Brush $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Tangled hair doesn't stand a chance — and removing those snags can be pain-free with this brush that features a unique design to spare your scalp. The difference is in its contoured structure and the soft, flexible bristles that bend and give to move through hair with ease. Plus, if you're having a bad day, just read through the reviews on the Tangle Teezer — one man is convinced this brush must be "pure black magic" due to its amazing efficacy. That may be a bit extreme, but I'll leave you with this from another 5-star reviewer: "If you have hair, this is for you, I promise." You can use it on wet or dry hair.

14. These Pocket Notebooks Are Cheap And Cheerful Yansanido Pocket Notebooks (2 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect size for keeping in your pocket to keep notes wherever you are, these tiny notebooks feature vegan leather covers and nearly 100 pages on the inside. Closed with a rubber band to keep all your important thoughts inside — you'll receive a surprise pair from among a selection of colors, each of which has a happy face on the front. They make great gifts, too.

15. A Whimsical Hair Band For Self-Care Sundays (And Every Day) Etude House My Beauty Tool Lovely etti Hair Band $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect accessory for holding your hair back while you apply the mask of your choice, this hair band is also great to use when you're applying makeup or washing your face. Made of soft terry cloth, it's machine-washable for easy cleaning, and the elastic in the back enables it to fit most head sizes.

16. A Silicone Bottle Brush That Gets All Your Tumblers And Decanters Clean Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted completely from antibacterial silicone with soft, pliable bristles, this brush is designed to get deep inside sports bottles, baby bottles, travel mugs, and vases. Its handle is over a foot long to provide an extra-long reach into tricky vessels, and it's heat-resistant to 450 degrees to permit scrubbing even in hot water. The silicone is gentle on delicate glassware and super durable to last you a good, long time.

17. The Cunning Cap That Keeps Butter Fresh In Your Fridge Save Brands Butter Savers $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Cap off the cut end of your butter stick with this protector that's made from 100 percent food-safe silicone that's BPA-free. This eco-friendly little gadget prevents you from having to use foil or plastic wrap to keep half-used butter that's left over from baking or cooking fresh during storage, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning between uses. It's sized to easily measure out 1 tablespoon of butter directly from a standard-size stick, too.

18. These Clips Help You Get The Most Product Out Of Your Tube Dispensers LoveInUSA Tube Squeezers (4 Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Quit arguing about who squeezes the toothpaste from the middle and put one of these clips on the tube to get the most paste from your purchase (and restore happiness to your home). This four-pack will enable you to put one not only on your toothpaste, but also on your sunscreen, your body lotion, your conditioner, and any number of other unguents and emollients.

19. A Handy Gadget To Make Sure Your Silverware Is Squeaky Clean Evrilholder Cutlery Cleaner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Affixed to the side of your sink with an extra-large suction cup, this gadget is lined with non-scratch bristles that make it easy to clean forks, knives, and spoons simply by drawing them through a few times. Simply add liquid soap and run in some water and a few quick passes practically scrub off the food remnants for you — then rinse with water to clean.

20. Use These Collapsible Funnels To Easily And Neatly Transfer Liquids AxeSickle Collapsible Funnels (2 Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from 100 percent BPA-free, food-grade silicone, these funnels are designed to assist in helping you transfer fluids quickly and easily from one vessel to another. Non-toxic and odorless, the tapered end has an opening that is approximately 1/4-inch in diameter, enabling the transfer of dry goods like rice, flour, and sugar as well. Plus, the funnels collapse so that they're nearly flat for compact storage.

21. The Uniquely-Colored Apples That Keep All Your Produce Fresh Longer BluApple Combo Pack (Set Of 2) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Engineered to absorb the ethylene gas that causes produce to ripen and spoil, these oddly-colored fruits house a chemical preparation (actually suitable for use as a plant fertilizer once its useful life in your fridge is up) that will keep produce from ripening before you can use it up. Your produce will last up to three times as long, and one apple lasts up to 3 months.

22. This Improvement On The Fidget Spinner Is Playable With One Hand Small Fish Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Fold and unfold this fidget cube with one or both hands when you're feeling anxious or stressed. It's constructed with tough ABS plastic and ultra-strong stainless steel rivets. Lightweight enough so that it won't tire out your hands or wrists, its smooth surfaces and curved edges are appealing to the touch, and it can help anyone who has trouble concentrating or is frequently nervous.

23. These Environmentally-Friendly Scrubbers Are Antibacterial, Too Outtills Silicone Sponges (3 Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from high-quality silicone that's heat-resistant to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, these scrubbers are ultra-flexible to get into all the right corners and small spaces like inside your glassware and vases. Plus, it doesn't hold onto mildew or germs like regular sponges tend to do — because silicone is naturally antibacterial. You can use them as hot pads or vegetable scrubbers when you're not washing dishes.

24. The Tiny-But-Mighty Fan That Generates A Personal Cool Wave Allkeys Clip-On Fan $17 | Amazon See On Amazon A powerful clamp ensures that this fan keeps you cool whether you're at your desk, sitting on the porch, in the gym, or even in a tent out on the range. Since it's battery-powered, it can go wherever you do, but it features a high-quality motor that generates a lot of wind but focuses it right on you. It also has 180-degree rotation both vertically and horizontally to spread that cool breeze around if you feel like sharing.

25. A Body Brush That Exfoliates And Boosts Circulation Wholesome Beauty Body Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With its smooth polished wood handle and natural, 100 percent vegan grass tree bristles, this body brush is proof that quality doesn't have to be expensive. Use it to eliminate clogged pores, boost circulation, and get rid of dry skin, leaving behind glowing skin. The top strap helps you control your movements to work efficiently. "I recommend to all of my skin care clients that they dry brush and wet wash their skin to remove dead skin cells, soften skin, prevent in-grown hair, stimulate circulation and move lymphatic fluid. This brush does a great job at all the tasks I put it to," one reviewer writes.

26. This Stylish Organizer Keeps Those Earbud Cords From Turning Into A Mess TOPHOME Cord Organizer $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Love listing to music, podcasts, or audiobooks — but hate the way your earbuds get snarled up in your pockets or in your bag? Made from premium leather, this organizer is a stylish and cost-effective solution. Just roll the cord on your hand, then slip it over the organizer and snap the buckle down. They release instantly with just one pull.

27. A Coin Purse With A Cute-But-Prickly Cactus Guard preliked Cactus Coin Purse $3 | Amazon See On Amazon How adorable is this little coin purse that will probably set you back way less than the change that's in your couch cushions right now? It features a potted cactus mouthing a prickly motto on a white background with teal stripes. Large enough to hold your credit cards and your keys as well, alternate designs are available with multiples of the sticky succulents.

28. These Blue Light Glasses Stave Off Electronics-Related Headaches TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Exposure to blue light (the type emitted by computers, smartphones, and other electronics) can not only give you a headache and ruin your sleep, but it also puts you at risk for macular degeneration. These glasses block blue light without distorting the color of what you're looking at to protect your eyes and minimize these rays' harmful side effects. Plus, you'll be able to spend longer working at your computer without getting tired — yay.

29. A Phone Holder That Is Totally Out Of This World Galaxy Ring Phone Holder $2 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to help keep your smartphone firmly in your hand, this phone holder has a groovy abstract design that looks like a starry night sky and features 360-degree rotation for easy viewing from any angle. The flattened side of the circle enables the device to be used as a stand for watching videos or FaceTiming, and it attaches to the back of your phone with ultra-strong 3M adhesive that can also be detached and moved to other devices as needed.

30. A Rose Quartz Tool That Helps Serums And Moisturizers Sink In Akozon Rose Quartz Beauty Roller $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Face rolling boosts circulation and promotes a glowing complexion — and this beauty roller is an elegant way to get those benefits. Made from 100 percent natural rose quartz, it features large and small roller heads that are ideally equipped to deliver light pressure even in tight facial contours. The heads can be detached for easy cleaning, and you can pop the whole tool in the refrigerator for a delightful soothing cool massage. It's great to help serums, moisturizers, and toners sink into the skin more, too.

31. A Brush That Has Seven Heads For A Thorough Facial PIXNOR Facial Care System $21 | Amazon See On Amazon An excellent low-cost alternative to expensive facial brushes, this model also comes with seven interchangeable heads so that you get a spa-like treatment at home. The heads combined with variable speed setting enable you to customize your routine to your skin type and your needs, and since it's battery-powered and waterproof, it's safe for use in the shower and the bath, and the kit is ideal for travel.

32. A Telescoping Back Scratcher To Scratch Every Itch giveyoulucky Stainless Telescopic Back Scratcher $4 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from stainless steel, this back scratcher has a pen clip that makes easy to take anywhere. It adjusts from a little over 7 inches to almost 21 inches long and features an adorable bear claw design at the end that reaches everywhere on your back to get that itch wherever it lurks. Its durable construction and fun design makes it an excellent choice for gift-giving, too.

33. A Hairdryer Holder That Sticks Anywhere LiPing Hairdryer Holder $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to mount with the included screws, this holder can be placed above or next to the sink or even in your closet. It looks like a spring and holds your hairdryer effortlessly, with aluminum engineering that keeps your space organized and is non-corrosive, so it can also be used in the shower for shampoo or other bottles, too.

34. The Foot Massager That Relieves Painful Conditions And Relaxes You, Too TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from Theaceae wood that's covered in nubs and designed to roll the aches, pains, and soreness from conditions like plantar fasciitis, leg cramps, and neuropathy, this massager is engineered to accommodate both feet at one time for double the relief. If you're on your feet all day, you'll appreciate the relief these 10 individual rollers deliver, and pads underneath the unit ensure that it doesn't slide around during use.

35. A Chopper That Speeds Up Food Prep With Multiple Blades Sboly Vegetable Chopper $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With seven interchangeable blades, this chopper delivers on all your food prep needs and cuts down dramatically on the time you spend in the kitchen so you can spend more time on other things. The BPA-free, non-skid reservoir has a large enough capacity to enable you to even whip up dishes like salsa right inside — all with no mess on your countertop.

36. A Pack Of Makeup Blenders That Work Just As Well As The High-End Versions PURELEOR Flexible Makeup Blenders (5 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Latex-free and suitable for use with all types of makeup, these sponges come in a five-pack that's way less than one high-end sponge. The material is hypoallergenic and easily contours around the nose or eyes — use it damp for a streak-free foundation application. Plus, they wash easily to ensure that your face stays bacteria-free.

37. These Bluetooth Headphones Give You Full Control LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in seven colors, these Bluetooth headphones are perfect for use at the gym or on a run or walk. They deliver high-fidelity stereo sound and enable you to take crystal-clear calls no matter what you're doing and where you are. A special coating keeps them protected from moisture — including sweat and heavy rain — and the built-in battery gives you up to eight hours of talk time with a full charge.

38. A Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp And Stimulates Hair Growth BESTOOL Hair Scalp Massager Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from one piece of solid 100 percent silicone, this brush is designed to massage your scalp and provide an exfoliating treatment and boost circulation. Suitable for use wet or dry, it's also great for relieving headaches and soothing you when you're tired, and provides a great lather when you're washing your hair. The soft, hypoallergenic nubs are also excellent for shampooing pets and are suitable for all hair types. It can even help encourage hair growth.

39. These Collapsible Cups Do So Many Things Hokone Silicone Collapsible Travel Cups (5 Packs) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to collapse so that it's flat enough to put in your pocket, these cups are made from 100 percent silicone that's BPA-free and FDA-approved. Use it on the road instead of those questionable hotel cups, while camping or hiking, as a pet bowl, or at the office. The inside is marked with easily-visible measurements, and they come in a fun selection of colors so everyone in the family can have their own.