40 Awesome Finds On Amazon Reviewers Universally Rave About

Life requires taking occasional risks, but some are more necessary than others. Maybe you're crossing four lanes of traffic to make it onto the exit ramp, or you're willing to take a chance on milk that expired four days ago — but either way, I think it's safe to say that the less risk involved, the better life generally is. So tell me: Why are you trying out products online that have no reviews, when you could just peruse through all the Amazon products with high ratings?

With Amazon, it's incredibly easy to tell if your purchase is going to be a surefire hit: When there's an entire community at your disposal who already purchased a product you're interested in (and wrote about it extensively), you can really zone in on those items that are always raved about. And all the Amazon products on this list with five-star ratings are truly that beloved.

So whether you're late for work and cutting off people on the highway left and right, or desperate for a cup of coffee with a little cream in it, go ahead take the risk. Why not? You know from the reviews that your Amazon purchase isn't going to be questionable — might as well push your luck elsewhere.

1. The Colander With Extra-Wide Handles That Rest Over The Sink Kitchen Candy Over-The-Sink Colander $15 | Amazon see on amazon Traditional colanders can accidentally spill over when you're pouring your ingredients into it, so save yourself the mess by using this over-the-sink colander. This colander has extra-wide handles that span the width of your sink so it won't topple over when you pour your ingredients into it, and it collapses down to less than 2 inches in height for easy storage.

2. A Pack Of Sunscreen That Also Repels Bugs $averPak Insect Sunscreen (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon You could put on sunscreen and bug repellent on top of it, or you could save yourself some time by using the $averPak insect sunscreen. This sunscreen is formulated with DEET so that it repels mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and other insects — plus, it's completely unscented and clear-drying, so you won't have to worry about any greasy residues lingering on your skin. It's safe for people of all ages, and is able to absorb up to 93 percent of the sun's harmful UV rays.

3. The Cost-Friendly Day Bed That You Can Easily Inflate Intex Inflatable Daybed $42 | Amazon see on amazon Getting a traditional daybed can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas the Intex inflatable day bed is less than a quarter of the cost — and significantly easier to put together. Just inflate it straight out of the box to start enjoying it on your patio, deck, or even inside your house, Plus, there's an extra chamber on the bottom that you can fill with water in order to anchor it to the ground.

4. A Cup Holder That Attaches To Practically Any Table YOY Beverage Holder $11 | Amazon see on amazon If you've got a cramped desk that barely has room for yourself, let alone a cup of coffee, why not expand your space using the YOY beverage holder? This handy cup holder attaches to practically any desk so that you can keep your beverage, phone, and more safely stored inside, and the table clamp is extra-strong in order to prevent it from accidentally falling off.

5. The Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Prepping Pineapples Adorox Pineapple Corer $6 | Amazon see on amazon You could use a giant chef's knife — or you could use the Adorox pineapple corer to take all the stress out of preparing pineapple. This handy tool is made from durable stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, plus it instantly creates perfectly uniform pineapple rings with just a few easy twists. And as an added bonus, you can also use the intact pineapple shell for rice dishes or cocktails.

6. A Cleansing Facial Brush That Exfoliates Away Dead Skin ETEREAUTY Facial Cleansing Brush $17 | Amazon see on amazon Wiping your face with a washcloth might get rid of your makeup, but an electric brush like the ETEREAUTY facial cleansing brush will go a few steps further by helping to exfoliate away dead skin flakes. It's completely waterproof so that you can easily use it while you shower, and it's designed to be safe for all types of skin. There are two different speeds to choose from as well as five different head attachments — like a larger one for your body and a pumice attachment for your feet.

7. The Light That Helps You Take The Perfect Selfie Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light $14 | Amazon see on amazon If your selfies always come out dark or blurry, try using the Auxiwa selfie ring light to help illuminate your photos. This ring light provides soft illumination that elevates anyone's photos, and the super-soft sponge on the clamp protects your phone from any potential scratches. You'll never need to replace the batteries since they're rechargeable, and the LED bulbs have a lifetime of over 10,000 hours.

8. A Tumbler Travel Cup Made From Durable Stainless Steel Simple Modern Mug Tumbler $15 | Amazon see on amazon Is it a tumbler? A mug? Neither — because it's both! The Simple Modern mug tumbler combines the lid and vacuum insulation of a tumbler, with the convenient shape of a mug so that you can easily take your coffee, tea, or even hot chocolate with you while you're on the go. The lid is leak-proof so you won't have to worry about any accidental spills, and the entire cup is made from durable stainless steel that won't rust over time.

9. The Device That Creates Delicious Cold Brew Coffee Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker $36 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other cold brew machines that require you to drink your coffee immediately, the Ovalware cold brew coffee maker has an airtight seal that preserves the flavor and freshness of your coffee for up to two weeks. It's made from extra-thick borosilicate glass that's completely BPA-free, and you can also use it to brew your own custom loose leaf tea blends. It's designed to easily fit on the shelves in your fridge, and the measurement markings help you keep track of how much you've made.

10. A Stapler That Doesn't Need Staples To Bind Your Documents Together Paper Clinch Stapler $10 | Amazon see on amazon Clamping your stapler down only to find you're out of staples is incredibly annoying —but you can never have that problem again with the Paper Clinch stapler. It uses zero staples to bind your documents together and is ergonomically-designed to fit comfortably into the palm of your hand. You can bind up to five sheets of paper together at once, and it completely eliminates the possibility of staples getting jammed.

11. The Utensil Organizer Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo AmazonBasics Utensil Organizer $20 | Amazon see on amazon No one likes having a cluttered drawer full of jumbled cutlery, so organize your knives, forks, spoons, and more with the AmazonBasics utensils organizer. This organizer is made from high-quality eco-friendly bamboo that looks great with any style of decor — plus, you can also use it to organize art supplies, accessories, and more. There are eight slots when it's fully expanded, and is designed to fit into practically any standard-sized drawer.

12. An Iced Coffee Maker That Can Also Brew Loose Tea Leaves Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker $20 | amazon see on amazon Not only can you use it to brew delicious iced coffee, but the Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker can also be used to brew loose leaves of tea — or even just regular tea bags. This coffee maker has a removable brew basket so that clean-up is simple, plus it has a pre-programmed cleaning cycle to save yourself some work. Able to create single as well as double servings, it's even able to make up to 2 quarts of your favorite beverage in just a few minutes.

13. The Rail Planter With Color That Won't Fade In The Sunlight Bloem Balcony Rail Planter $12 | Amazon see on amazon You've probably seen how the sun can bleach planter pots —but not the Bloem balcony rail planter. This flower pot is made with UV-stabilized plastic that's fade-resistant in direct sunlight, plus there are optional drainage holes built into the bottom that you can punch out. The entire construction is completely BPA-free, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that they're incredibly stable because "they have withstood three major wind storms so far this spring!"

14. A Shower Liner With Clear Pockets So You Can Use Your Tablet And Phone BUNKERWALL Tablet Curtain Liner $18 | Amazon see on amazon With 17 pockets to choose from, the BUNKERWALL tablet curtain liner lets you position your smartphone or tablet so that you can easily watch your favorite videos while you bathe. The pockets are 100 percent waterproof so you don't have to worry about your devices getting wet, and the metal grommets are rust-free and durable. And if you don't like watching shows while you're in the shower, you can also use the pockets to store accessories.

15. The Air Purifier That Runs Almost Completely Silently LEVOIT Air Purifier $90 | Amazon see on amazon With a three-stage filtration system that gets rid of pet hair, dander, smoke, dust, and even allergens, the LEVOIT air purifier is a great option for anyone looking to get rid of air pollutants at the office, home, or even while they travel. This purifier circulates the air in your room more than four times per hour so that you can breathe easy, and the ultra-silent operation means you won't disturb your immediate neighbors while it's running. It even has a night light.

16. A Microwaveable Wrap That Helps Relieve Stress Huggaroo Microwaveable Head Wrap $30 | Amazon see on amazon Not only can you pop it into the microwave so you can use it as a heating pad, but you can also keep the Huggaroo microwaveable head wrap in your fridge or freezer to help soothe away pain from headaches and migraines. You can also use this wrap on your thighs, calves, knees, hips, back, and more, plus it doubles as a black-out eye mask so that you can easily fall asleep no matter where you are.

17. The Pillowcase Made From Mulberry Silk Mommesilk Silk Pillowcase $18 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is silk great for keeping hair frizz-free while you move around in your sleep, but the Mommesilk silk pillowcase is also incredibly smooth and soft — it boasts a luxurious 400 thread count. The Mulberry silk material is incredibly breathable so that your skin doesn't feel suffocated while you sleep in the hot summer months, plus the zipper is hidden, which helps prevent it from getting snagged on your jewelry or blankets.

18. A Balm Made From 100 Percent Tea Tree Oil Chamuel Tea Tree Oil Balm $15 | Amazon see on amazon Whether you've got insect bites, razor burn, or even cracked cuticles, the Chamuel tea tree oil balm can help soothe them all away so that your skin is left feeling soft and smooth. Made with therapeutic-grade green tea, peppermint, lemon, and tea tree oils, this has natural anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties that helps to get rid of that annoying itching sensation in bug bites. It's also effective against athlete's foot.

19. The Knife Set That Comes With Its Own Chic Acrylic Stand Utopia Kitchen Knife Set $20 | Amazon see on amazon Not only do you get a chef knife, bread knife, utility knife, six steak knives, as well as a paring and slicing knife — but the Utopia Kitchen knife set also comes with a chic acrylic stand where you can easily showcase your new knives. Each knife is made from one single, durable piece of stainless steel so that there's no risk of the handles falling off — and everything is rust-resistant.

20. A Light Bulb With A Built-In Motion Sensor LUXON Motion Sensor Light Bulb $10 | Amazon see on amazon Some days you just can't be bothered to put on pants, let alone flip a light switch — so if you have lots of days like those, use the LUXON motion sensor light bulb so you're not stumbling around in the dark. This bulb turns on automatically whenever it detects movement up to 26 feet away, and the dusk-to-dawn sensor prevents it from turning on when there's natural light in the room. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, plus it's an LED bulb with a lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.

21. The Lip Color That Also Makes Your Lips Soft And Silky Peripera Airy Ink Velvet $9 | Amazon see on amazon Depending on the brand, lip color can come out patchy or become cakey throughout the day — but not the Peripera airy ink velvet. This lip color adds light color to your lips without weighing them down, and the matte color is perfectly on-trend. The color won't fade throughout the day like other brands, and it also leaves your lips feeling incredibly smooth and soft. One reviewer writes: "This is my favorite lip product! It goes on truly like air, I don't feel it and it doesn't crease like most liquid lipsticks, my lips feel soft and moisturized all day."

22. An Organizer That Hangs From The Back Of Your Car Seat PALMOO Car Seat Organizer $18 | Amazon see on amazon Your car can go from clean to cluttered in an instant, but with the PALMOO car seat organizer, you can easily store your tablets, water bottles, sunglasses, and more in one easy-to-reach place. It's made from high-quality leatherette with eight separate compartments (as well as space for tissue boxes), and it's also waterproof and anti-scratch. Designed to fit most vehicles, the pockets on this organizer are also extra-deep, so that none of your items come flying out during sharp turns.

23. The Air Purifier Designed For Your Car Pure Car Air Purifier $25 | Amazon see on amazon Whether you've got cigarette smoke, pet odors, or even a moldy smell in your vehicle, the Pure car air purifier powers through stubborn scents by killing bacteria and viruses in the air. The battery is rechargeable via USB so that you'll never have to buy wasteful batteries, plus the stainless steel design is incredibly durable and resistant to rust. And because it runs at a near-silent level, you won't have to worry about disturbing the people around you while this purifier runs.

24. A Mascara Made With Organic Coconut Oil Noix de Coco Mascara $29 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas drug store mascaras may be cheaper, you can't beat the nourishing organic coconut oil that's in the Noix de Coco mascara. Not only does coconut oil help hydrate your eyelashes without any irritation, but the added chamomile and vitamin E also help repair any damaged lashes. The formula is smudge-proof and non-clumping so that your lashes look smooth and silky, plus one Amazon reviewer raved that "it lasts all day, [with] no clumping or flaking at all!"

25. The Acne Spot Treatment That Uses Zero Chemicals Whatsoever Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $18 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas traditional acne treatments rely on chemicals, the Neutrogena light therapy acne spot treatment is a great way to get rid of stubborn zits without irritating your skin. This spot treatment uses two wavelengths of light to target acne: blue light to get rid of any acne-causing bacteria and red light to help reduce any inflammation so your skin isn't puffy. It's safe for all skin types, and only takes two minutes of use, three times a day, to experience the full benefits.

26. A Foot Massager That Helps Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $17 | Amazon see on amazon You could go and pay hundreds of dollars for a professional massage — or you could save yourself some money by spending less than half of that on the TheraFlow dual foot massager. This massager is designed to fit feet of all shapes and sizes, and it's made from high-quality wood with gripping pads on the bottom that prevent it from sliding around on the ground while in use. The 10 rollers move independently to help target sore muscles in your feet, and it's great for alleviating pain from plantar fasciitis.

27. The Teeth Whitening Pen That's Perfect For Sensitive Teeth AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon Since it's made with carbamide peroxide, which is a safer form of hydrogen peroxide, the AsaVea teeth whitening pen is a convenient way to help whiten your teeth without any sensitivity. The natural mint flavor gives your mouth a clean and refreshed feeling — plus, the compact size means you can use this pen practically anywhere. Each pen has enough formula for last more than 20 uses, and it's so effective that your teeth can become up to eight shades whiter.

28. An External Battery That Charges Your Devices Super-Quickly Jackery Portable Charger $26 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does it have a built-in lightning and USB cable so that you'll never need to go scrounging around your home for charging cables — but the Jackery portable battery also charges your iPhone twice as fast as a regular charging brick and cable. This battery carries enough power that it can charge most iPhones two times over, and there's even a built-in flashlight you can use in case of emergencies.

29. The Kit That Lets You Grow Your Own Avocado Tree At Home AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit $11 | Amazon see on amazon Avocados can be incredibly expensive at the grocery store, so why not grow your very own avocado tree in your backyard with the AvoSeedo avocado tree growing kit? You don't need to be good at gardening since this kit is designed so that you only need to change the water once every two weeks, and because approximately 90 percent of avocados pits start to grow at some point, it's almost impossible to fail!

30. A Clay Mask That's Carbonated To Give Your Pores A Deep Clean Elizavecca Carbonated Bubble Mask $9 | Amazon see on amazon Sure it's great for giving your pores a thorough, deep clean, but the Elizavecca carbonated clay mask also helps detoxify your skin in order to get rid of stubborn blackheads. It's made with kaolin clay, which is great for removing excess sebum from your face without drying your skin out, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it helped minimize the appearance of pores around her T-zone and chin. It's also fun as heck: it foams, fizzes, and expands as you put it on, much like a bubble bath.

31. The Roller Made From 100 Percent Real Jade MoValues Original Jade Roller $25 | Amazon see on amazon Made with 100 percent jade that's been mined from the Himalayan mountains, the MoValues original jade roller is ultra-smooth so that it won't scratch your skin as you roll it all over your face. It's great for reducing puffiness underneath your eyes as well as promoting healthy blood circulation in your skin — and it's also great to prep your skin for serums and moisturizers.

32. A Microwave Splatter Cover That's Collapsible For Easy Storage Kichwit Microwave Splatter Cover $13 | Amazon see on amazon You could continue to let your food splatter all over the inside of your microwave, or you could use the Kichwit microwave splatter cover and save yourself some cleaning. This cover is made from 100 percent food-grade silicone that's completely BPA-free as well as durable, and because it's heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, you won't have to worry about it melting in the microwave. It's tall enough that it won't touch your food while it's cooking, and when you're done using it, it collapses down for easy storage.

33. The Slicer That Cuts Even Bagels Every Time Lifetime Brands Guillotine Slicer $20 | Amazon see on amazon It's incredibly easy to cut a crooked bagel, but it's even easier to use the Lifetime Brands guillotine slicer. The built-in safety shield keeps your fingers away from any sharp edges, plus it's not limited to solely bagels — can also use it on muffins, buns, and other rolls. The slicing blade is serrated so that it cuts through your breads with ease, and it's even been coated with non-stick for added convenience.

34. A Toothpaste That Contains No Artificial Sweeteners Hello Oral Care Whitening Toothpaste (4 Pack) $24 | Amazon see on amazon With zero artificial sweeteners, preservatives, dyes, or peroxide, the Hello Oral Care whitening toothpaste is a great way to get your pearly whites extra-white without the additives. Xylitol and stevia give this toothpaste a pleasant taste, while the calcium carbonate blend gently whitens your teeth and prevents cavities. The formula is completely vegan as well as cruelty-free, and many Amazon reviewers with sensitive teeth said they were able to use this toothpaste without any irritation: "my teeth feel the best they've ever been!"

35. The Mattress Protector That's Completely Waterproof SafeRest Mattress Protector $25 | Amazon see on amazon Mattresses can stain and yellow over time — but with the SafeRest mattress protector, you can easily extend the life of your mattress, as this hypoallergenic cover protects it from fluids, perspiration, bacteria, dust mites, and more. It's completely waterproof, and it's designed so that it won't alter the way your mattress feels while you're laying on it.

36. A Repairing Cream That's Rich In Nourishing Shea Butter First Aid Beauty Repair Cream $12 | Amazon see on amazon Whether you've got dry, flaky skin, or even eczema — the First Aid Beauty repair cream can help soothe away the flakes while relieving any itching and minor irritations. The formula is rich in shea butter that's absolutely loaded with nourishing essential fatty acids and vitamins to help moisturize yourself all over. The added allantoin is great for calming your skin from redness, too. It's safe to use both on the face and body.

37. The Shampoo That Strengthens Thinning Hair Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Shampoo $29 | Amazon see on amazon If you're noticing that your hair is thinning or shedding a lot, try this Pura D'or anti-thinning shampoo. The vegan, hypoallergenic shampoo is packed with essential vitamins that help reduce dryness in your scalp and strands, plus the added biotin, pumpkin seed, and black cumin seed oil help further strengthen your hair. The saw palmetto, however, helps to grow it back. One reviewer writes: "My hair loss slowed and then finally became non-existent in the first few months to this day. I will never use another hair product."

38. An Electric Toothbrush With A Built-In Pressure Sensor Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush $50 | Amazon see on amazon Some electric toothbrushes can actually irritate your gums because of how quickly they spin, whereas the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has a built-in pressure sensor that helps protect your teeth and gums from excessive brushing speeds. This electric toothbrush also has a smart timer so that you know when you've brushed your teeth for a full two minutes, and the battery is powerful enough that it can last for up to two weeks without needing to be recharged.

39. The Outdoor Fly Trap That's Completely Non-Toxic RESCUE Disposable Fly Trap $15 | Amazon see on amazon Just add water, and the RESCUE disposable fly trap will attract flies so that you can enjoy your outdoor picnic, barbecue, or any other activity without having to worry about bugs everywhere. You never need to touch the bait or the captured flies when using this trap so that your hands stay clean, and each trap is able to catch up to 20,000 flies.