Celebrating your partner's birthday tends to be a pretty big deal. As a result, that date tends to get stuck in your mind, even if you go your separate ways. When that spot on the calendar rolls back around, it can be a bittersweet reminder of the past — but for the zodiac signs who’ll text their ex on their birthday, it's the perfect excuse to reach out to someone who was once a big part of their lives.

For many people, the idea of contacting an ex, even on their special day, is a nonstarter. They're your ex for a reason, and you want to put them in the past. But for others, the temptation to pick up their phones and shoot off a message is just too hard to resist. If that sounds all-too-familiar, then chances are you're one of the following signs who's totally down to send a birthday text to their former flame.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

For bold and impulsive Aries, the decision to text an ex on their birthday isn't typically something that happens after a lot of thought and internal debate. Rather, it occurs because they forgot to delete their partner's birthday from their calendar, and when the reminder pops up on their phone, they just figure, hey, why not. This inevitably results in them firing off a birthday text before they have a chance to overthink it. Aries isn't a sign that holds onto grudges and tends to move on pretty quickly, so the thought of reaching and maybe even striking up a friendship isn't outside the norm for them.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, so they have no problem talking to just about anyone in real life and over text. But that’s not why this sign is likely to drop their ex a happy birthday wish via a text (or two). They do it because, honestly, Gemini's just kind of curious about what their ex is up to and what might happen if they do reach out. And if there's one thing Gemini can never resist, it's satisfying their curiosity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius texting an ex under any circumstance is really no big surprise, as they tend to drift in and out of ex-lovers' lives on a fairly regular basis. Not to mention that, with a sign this chill and friendly, they're likely on descent terms with their ex. After all, just because they weren’t meant to be long-term, that doesn’t mean they don’t still like one another. Every relationship and experience is just another opportunity for Sag to expand their mind and broaden their horizons, so why would they have hard feelings for an ex? The only surprising thing in this situation is Sag remembering their ex's birthday at all, since they tend to stay so busy with whatever new pursuits they're enjoying.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

For a hopeless romantic like Pisces, the desire to reach out to the ex that got away on their birthday might just be too tempting to resist. After all, who knows what might come of it. Maybe this text is the communication that leads to reigniting a love story that was cut short. While Pisces isn’t naive per se, they're eternal optimists when it comes to matters of the heart. They're true believers in fate and happily ever after, and if they have to give fate a nudge via a birthday text, so be it.

While any of the zodiac signs can feel the temptation to drop a birthday text to ex, chances are if you're one of the above it'll be a lot easier to go ahead and hit that send button.