4 Zodiac Signs Who Win Over Their Partner's Roommates Easily

Bringing a new boo home to your roomies can be stressful. No matter how long you've been seeing someone, wondering if your date will get along with the people you live with is totally natural. Will they laugh at your roomie’s jokes? Will they say anything offensive about your other roommate’s smelly Kombucha that they've been home-brewing? Will they be able to hold a moderately interesting conversation tomorrow morning, when you leave early for work? While this introduction can be intimating for everyone, if you're dating one of the zodiac signs who win over their partner's roommates easily, you may have nothing to worry about at all.

Whether you live with one person or 20 (@ me in college), bringing home a new date can be totally nerve-wracking. While your roomies certainly don’t need to be your best friends, ensuring that everyone you live with is on the same page about overnight guests can be a considerate practice. Everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their home, and helping your partner get along with your roomies can help keep the harmony intact.

And if your roomies are totally into your new boo, they’re probably one of these four zodiac signs.

Shutterstock

Gemini (May 21–June 20) The sign of communication, Gemini isn't just good at talking to people — they're good at knowing just what to talk about with whomever they're talking to. When you bring these twins home, they will be able to connect with the people you live with instantly. From complimenting your artsy housemate's interior decorating to asking your chef roommate for their red sauce recipe, Gemini will know what to say to who, and when to say it.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Libra is the definition of the phrase, "the more, the merrier." They'll love to add your roomies to their social circle and will instantly start inviting your roommates to parties and events. Though they are total romantics, Libras often prefer a group hang. They're likely to extend an invite to your roomies when you watch a movie in the living room or grab a late-night bite, and will work hard to make sure that no one ever feels like a third wheel.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Earth sign Taurus is all about living luxe. If they see that your house could use some ambiance, they'll likely bring over flowers, a nice scented candle, or some comfy blankets. Not one to dominate or take over a space, Taurus just wants everyone to be as comfortable as possible. They're drawn to beauty, and want to make every space they enter as aesthetically pleasing as it can be. This bull wants to cook dinner for your roomies and then help you all pick out a new shower curtain.