I have a reputation for being the social director of my friend group. I plan everything from holiday parties, to group vacations, and, of course, all my friends' birthdays. I also have a habit of planning all my dates. Listen, I do try and take a backseat and let other people wine and dine me, but somehow, no matter how hard I try, I always end up kind of, well, taking over. I thought it was a "me" thing, but, as it turns out, it’s actually a Virgo thing. We're just a zodiac signs who love to plan dates, and we're not alone.

It turns out there are a handful of other signs who just have a natural inclination to take charge when it comes to organizing romantic outings. For some, it's about feeling most comfortable when they are in control, whereas for others it's just about being super enthusiastic about making sure their date has an amazing time when they go out together. Either way, the result is the same. When you go out with these signs, you aren't going to have to worry about making arrangements or reservations, because they've already got it on lock. If that sounds familiar, you're probably one of these signs.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy For bold and enthusiastic Aries, taking a backseat when it comes to planning a date seems absurd. Why let someone else plan the same old dinner and movie date when they themselves could come up with 10 new and exciting ideas they've been just dying to try off the top of their head? This pioneering sign always feels most comfortable when taking the lead, so it's no surprise that they have a very take-charge attitude when it comes to romance. Nothing kills the mood faster for Aries than boredom, so of course they already have plenty of ideas for a mind-blowing date. When you put it like that, it only makes sense for them to take the lead on planning, right?

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy If there is one thing Leo has no shortage of, it's self confidence, which makes this prideful sign a natural leader with plenty of strong opinions (which they are more than happy to share). So, when the question of what you should do on a date comes up, you can count on Leo to have... thoughts. Lots of thoughts. My best advice when dating the lion is to just kick back and let them take the lead. They will plan something amazing — and, if it just so happens to put them in the spotlight and show off their talents and skills, well, that’s probably just a coincidence. Ahem.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy Virgos aren't the boldest of all the signs. They tend to sit back, observe, and often judge. But when there's a task at hand that requires organization, planning, and attention to detail, that's when you see Virgo really come alive. There are two reasons for this. The first is that they have extremely high expectations and standards. If there is a job to do, it should be done right (and clearly the right way is their way). Secondly, and most importantly, is that Virgo thrives on the details — it’s pretty much their love language. They love to make everything perfect and special for the people they care about, so you can expect a lifetime of very efficient, romantic dates when you love a Virgo.