4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Giving Oral Sex, So, Uh, Swipe Right

When you're dating someone, there's plenty of criteria to consider when deciding if they're the one. Do they treat you well? Do they share your values? Do they make you happy when you're together? One thing you may want to add to that list is: Are they enthusiastic about giving oral sex? Yep, I said it — because, hey, it matters. If that's something you enjoy, you deserve a partner who's into it, too. While there's only one surefire way to find out how enthused they are about the, ahem, oral arts, there are zodiac signs who love giving oral sex more than others, which can help offer some helpful guidance as to who to swipe right on.

These are signs who tend to be more generous, sensual, and patient in bed. Sure, they love taking their turn, but they aren't any rush, but rather enjoy taking their time. They are also signs for whom their partner's pleasure is their own as well, so they are more than happy to oblige them in prolonged foreplay. In addition, they're signs that aren't shy about trying new things and finding new ways to really connect sexually. So. Hot. With that said, here are the signs who just love to give, and give... and give in the bedroom.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy Libra is a people pleaser in life and most definitely in the bedroom. This Venus-ruled sign has a passionate romantic streak and deep appreciation of the human body. When it comes to sex, they see it as a time to fully indulge in both the physical and the visual, and celebrate every inch of their lover's body. Of course, this sign always expects reciprocity, so be prepared to give as good as you get with a Libra.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21 Giphy Nothing is off limits when it comes to sex with a Sagittarius. They are not squeamish or shy about getting and giving pleasure, because it's all natural and beautiful to this sign. They are a passionate fire sign that revels in sexual connection and always wants their partner to have an amazing time with them. They live for giving their partners pleasure and love to take their time. While this fickle sign may not be around for a long time, you can be sure that they will be around for a good time.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Giphy Anything an ambitious Capricorn puts their mind to, they intend to do it well. While this means they tend to have a lot of success in their lives, it also means when it comes to oral sex, this sign can't be beat. While Caps may not be the most notoriously sexual of the zodiac, they probably deserve to be. There is a softer and sensual side to this sign that comes out (and goes down) behind closed doors with the people they love.