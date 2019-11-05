4 Zodiac Signs To Take Home For Thanksgiving, So Set A Plate

Whether you celebrate with your entire extended family over an eight-course meal or split a mini tofurkey with your hippie mom, Thanksgiving is a time for food, gratitude, and wearing warm earth-toned clothes that stretch as much as possible. No matter what you're eating or who you're with, Turkey Day can be a special time to bring people together. And if you're dating a Cancer, Capricorn, Taurus, or Gemini — aka, one of the four zodiac signs to take home for Thanksgiving — you may have already told your mom to save them a seat at your table.

From playing with your little cousins to talking to your dad about the stock market, these signs are sure to make your family a little extra thankful this year. Whether they bring your parents a gorgeous flower arrangement or get everyone at the table to play a game, bringing home your boo for Thanksgiving will make for some extra sweet memories. Of course, no matter your sign, bringing your boo to Thanksgiving can be an exciting step in any relationship.

If you're ready to split the last piece of pumpkin pie, here are the four best zodiac signs to take home for Thanksgiving.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Dreamy Cancer is the literal mother of the zodiac. Sentimental and sweet, they value family and tradition and want nothing more than to spend holidays surrounded by the people they care about. They'll be so touched when you extend an invite to your family Thanksgiving that they may start crying on the spot. And when the day comes, they'll wow your family with their thoughtful and caring nature, and have a blast playing with your little cousins.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Responsible and dependable, when this goat says they'll do something, they'll do it to the best of their ability. Though they may not always be super sappy, when it comes to celebrating Thanksgiving with a boo's family, earth sign Capricorn will be on time, dressed appropriately, and holding a seasonal floral arrangement for your mom. Your family will love how mature and practical your Cappy is. Bonus points: This goat will be super excited to talk about work with your dad.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Taurus has a natural eye for the finer things in life. Whether they bring your family a nice bottle of wine or offer to help your grandmother set the dining room table, this bull will do everything in their power to make your family Thanksgiving as delicious and aesthetically pleasing as possible. Stylish and classic, your Taurus will love to talk about fine leather products with your uncle.