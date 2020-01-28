You can learn a lot about yourself by dating different types of people, because they each bring out distinct sides of who you are. Dating someone you have a lot in common with may make you feel comfortable, but it can also seem like you aren't growing or getting to have new experiences. That explains why sometimes opposites really do attract. But knowing which zodiac signs to date if you’re an introvert depends on what kind of an extrovert's the right fit for you.

For instance, a sensitive water sign like Cancer is going to respond better to the warmth and loyalty of Leo, rather than the jovial but fickle Sagittarius. They may both be the life of the party, but they've got very different ideas about how relationships function. Not all extroverts are built the same, so it's all about finding your right fit. That being said, if you're looking to date someone that helps you break out of your shell, or who isn't afraid to be a bit bold, consider these outgoing signs.

Aries: Gemini, Virgo & Aquarius

Dating an Aries can be very thrilling. This fire sign is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, and it shows. There's no challenge too big for this bold sign and they're practically fearless. This extends to matters of the heart as well. When they're attracted to someone, they have no problem approaching and pursuing them, as they love the thrill of the chase. This is a great fit for most introverted signs because Aries is happy to make the first move.

While Gemini can be a bit standoffish at first, Aries is happy to bridge the gap, and their shared desire for excitement and independence makes these signs a great fit. Aries also has plenty of confidence, so they can weather Virgo's critical nature, while also drawing out a bolder sexual side of this usually more conservative sign. Aquarius is a good match for Aries because they're both interested in pushing the envelope and stepping outside the box, but it will be up to Aries to keep the passion in the bedroom alive.

Leo: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces

courtneyk/E+/Getty Images

It’s hard not to be drawn to Leo. They're essentially the life of the party, but also have a heart of gold. They could be arrogant, but really they're just confident (OK, they're a little arrogant) and, like their ruling heavenly body the Sun, they naturally radiate warmth. They're best paired with more introverted signs, because Leo tends to be the star of their relationship, but, in return, they offer their partners boundless loyalty and fierce protection.

For Cancer, is an ideal partner as they need both warmth and security to feel safe and loved. Scorpio struggles to trust many other signs, but the pure heart of Leo offers them a chance to open up and give in to their emotional water sign side. And for Pieces, the true romantic of the zodiac, Leo is the romantic lead to sweep them off their feet.

Libra: Taurus, Gemini & Capricorn

Libra is all about harmony and balance. Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, this sign has a romantic streak and loves to be in love. But to be truly happy in a relationship, they need a partner who balances them and keeps the relationship stable and secure. This is why this social butterfly does well with partners who are a bit more introverted than they are.

Taurus shares her passion for aesthetics and finer things in life, while also valuing the strong foundation of commitment and traditional values. Gemini and Libra connect through their impressive wit and love to challenge one another on an intellectual level. For Capricorn, who tends to take things very seriously, the light, breezy, fun-loving attitude of this air sign is just a breath of fresh air they need to liven up their life.

Sagittarius: Gemini, Virgo & Aquarius

staticnak1983/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius may not be considered the relationship type, as they're just about impossible to lockdown until they are good and ready to cuff up. But that doest meant they aren’t capable of being incredible partners. They have an unmatched zest for life and can’t wait to see what each day brings. They value having fun and that optimism and joy are contagious. But they also require a lot of space and the freedom to do what they please, so it takes a confident independent sign to match well with Sag.

Gemini is more than happy to let Sag roam, so long as when they come back home, they're full of tales of their adventures and observations to keep Gemini mentally engaged. Virgo tends to be overly self-critical and benefits from Sagittarius’ ability to just be present in the moment and focus on the positive. And for Aquarius, a fellow quirky sign, Sagittarius’ non-traditional view of life is just what they're looking for in a paramour.

Some of the best relationships we have in our lives are the ones that help us to grow. By picking partners who you are both compatible with, but that also helps push you to be your best and fullest self can be empowering. If you are ready to start stretching your social butterfly wings, now you who to swipe right on.