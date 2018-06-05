Is it weird that I actually prefer giving gifts to receiving them? Now, don't get me wrong, I love to get presents, too — but there's just something extra satisfying about seeing someone open a gift from you and seeing their face positively light up. I live for those moments where I can tell I really nailed it and got them the perfect gift. And it's not just me who feels this way; some people are just born with the desire to give. If that's you, then you're probably one of the zodiac signs that love buying their partner presents.

Now, any sign is capable of great acts of generosity and a desire to give back, but there are a handful of signs that really stand out when it comes to their passion for gift-giving. These are the folks who see the calendar turn to June and start to panic because they haven't started their Christmas lists (this is me 100 percent) and who find any excuse year-round to surprise their loved ones with little tokens of their appreciation. If that's not you, but you happen to be in a relationship with someone like that, well then congratulations, you're probably dating one of these signs.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy While Leo may be best known for having a shameless amount of pride, they actually don't get enough credit for their generous and warm-hearted spirit. Yes, this sign may love having all eyes on them, but while you're taking in all their glory, they're looking right back at you just as intensely. Because when a Leo loves you, all they want to do is show that to you. It also doesn't hurt that giving a loved one the perfect gift results in a ton of praise from them for your efforts. I mean, they are still a Leo, after all.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Though Libra prizes balance above all else, there is one place they're happy to have the scales tip, and that's when it comes to buying presents for the person who has their heart. Now, don't get me wrong — if they had a partner who wanted to keep that scale balanced, they wouldn't turn down the gifts. But they don't have the same expectation of equanimity and reciprocation they do everywhere else. (Yes, I'm referring to the bedroom.) Libras are born romantics, so surprising a partner with little gifts is a small gesture that makes a big difference.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy You might think that a wild-at-heart and fancy-free sign like Sagittarius would be more of the sort to forget birthdays and anniversaries, but you're only half-right. When Sag hasn't settled down, they'll probably forget all those important dates because they're busy thinking about the next experience and adventure, and not really ready to invest the time and thought into one person. However, when Sag finally meets their match, they become a totally different person. All that nervous energy once spent scanning the horizon for the bigger, more exciting deal, is now singularly focused on you. So yes, you can count on wonderful and thoughtful holiday gifts, but because this sign will never totally lose its spontaneity, don't be shocked if they surprise you with little gifts at any time, for any reason.