I am a total sucker for a wedding. I love all the pomp and circumstance. I love the dress, the crying couple exchanging vows, the open bar, and, of course, I love a good speech at the reception. Sometimes they are really emotional and moving and make you believe in love. Sometimes they are hilarious and give you a whole new appreciation for the newlyweds. And sometimes, they are a painful cringe-worthy mess — although, admittedly, I enjoy those, too. Chances are you'd like to avoid having that happen, so knowing which zodiac signs that give the best wedding speeches can help you pick the folks you'll be happy to hand the mic to at your own wedding.

While all the signs in the zodiac are capable of giving an amazing toast at the wedding, there are a handful of signs for whom this role just comes more naturally. Whether it's because they just feel really comfortable speaking in front of a crowd, are naturally funny and charismatic, or willing to put in the work ahead of time to make sure it goes off without a hitch, these are the folks that you want to consider asking to give a toast when you're planning your wedding party, according to their astrological sign.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy Thanks to Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, they are all too happy to take the mic at a wedding reception. Chances are, as soon as you announce your engagement they were already mentally at work on your wedding speech. This is a sign who remembers all the funny and special moments you have shared, and has the natural wit and eloquence to tell a good anecdote during their toast. So, if you want a speech that is both touching and hilarious, this sign will have you covered.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy Wedding days are all about the newlyweds, which can be a little challenging for a Leo who loves to be in the limelight and the center of attention whenever possible. Fortunately, they are also extremely generous and loyal to their friends, so they are usually able to resist the urge to upstage the bride. But honestly, it's just the confidence, excitement, endless charisma that makes this sign the perfect choice for a wedding speech that will be unforgettable.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy Everyone knows Libra is the life of any party. This breezy air sign knows how to keep it light and they are just so funny and lively — all of which translates into any wedding speech they would give. If you want your toast to be full of funny stories and light on schmaltz, Libra's easy going spirit knows just how to make everyone laugh while raising their glass to the happy couple.