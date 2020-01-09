If you’ve ever dated someone who went out of their way to let you know how much they absolutely adored you, then you know that some people have no trouble showing you their whole heart. That attention and appreciation can be a really powerful and uplifting kind of love. And while this can, in large part, come down to the chemistry and connection you share with someone, there are a few zodiac signs that tend to dote on their partner more than others. These are the signs with a strong romantic streak who are comfortable wearing their emotions on their sleeves. When they love, they love hard, and they aren't afraid to show it. If that's the kind of love you're looking for in your next partnership, here are the zodiac signs most likely to totally dote on their partner.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love, Taurus has one of the warmest and most proudly loving hearts in the zodiac. Taurus is very affectionate and loves to lavish their partner with tons of physical attention. When Taurus loves, they tend to focus on the best in their partner, putting them on a bit of a pedestal and treating them like royalty. Keep in mind, however, that if you want this kind of treatment to continue, Taurus needs similar appreciation and affection in return.

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer can be slow to open up to love, but once they do, they go all the way. Cancer is ruled by the moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion. Add to that the fact that they’re a water sign, and this means when they love, they love hard and completely to the point where their partner becomes the center of the world. A Cancer in love has no trouble showing their lover the depth of their feelings through both words and actions.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Being loved by a Leo goes hand-in-hand with loving them equally in return. This fire sign fully expects to be doted on by their partner, and like their ruling heavenly body, the Sun, they want to be the center of their partner's universe. But this sign also has a huge and generous heart, which means they can't help but return the feeling. For Leo, the perfect dynamic is one where both they and their partner go out of their way to demonstrate just how amazing the other is.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

Pisces is a very romantic sign who tends to believe in a soulmate kind of love. Thanks to their connection to Neptune, the planet associated with intuition, they’re highly empathetic, so when their partner feels loved, they feel it right back. As such, it's not only in their nature to dote on the person they love, but they do it because it feels just as good to give that kind of love as it does to receive it.

While all the zodiac signs can be doting if they’re with the right person and are so inclined, for these signs, outwardly cherishing their partner just comes naturally. So, if you just “Wanna Be Adored” like that old Stone Roses song, then these signs will be your jam.