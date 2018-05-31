Personally, I love the fall. The weather is cool but not to cold, and it has all the best holidays. Also, the sweaters! What can I say? I love an excuse to snuggle up. However, there's something magical about the moment when spring turns to summer, that even a chilly weather lover like me can't help but get a little thrill. It just feels like something amazing is coming. The warm summer nights and all their romantic possibilities have arrived. So, if you're one of the zodiac signs most likely to be single, you're hopefully optimistic about what this season change means for your romantic prospects, and guess what? You should be.

This spring was a tumultuous season for a lot of folks in the zodiac. For some, it meant finding a partner to weather it with, but for others it meant facing it on their own, and, in some cases turning in to do some major self reflection. The end result? These zodiac signs emerged from spring stronger and more powerful on the other side, but also very, very single. Well, for now anyway. Here are the signs mostly likely to be single for the moment, aka, ready to take in all the gorgeous summer vibes and get their flirt on.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy For a shy worrier like Virgo, this spring has been a bit of a miracle. Instead of getting caught up in your own head, it was was all about connecting with friends and finally getting out into the world to embark on some adventures. If I didn’t know you, Virgo, I’d think you were an Aries! You were so focused on having fun over the last few months that you completely forgot about romance, but with summer around the corner that’s all about to change. Use all those lessons you learned in the spring about being kind to yourself, embrace the moment, and channel that into flirting and maybe even (gasp!) going on some old-fashioned dates. In the past, that may have sounded scary, but with all the new charisma you’re brimming with, attracting what you want will be a summer breeze.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Oh Libra, this spring was a bit, wasn’t it? Normally, your easy going nature and natural idealism helps to keep you above the fray, but for some reason, hope did not spring eternal for you this, well, spring! For some reason, the cultural and political turbulence really got under your skin and has sent you into a totally un-Libra funk — which also means your romantic mojo was seriously suffering, too. Well, summer is here and it’s time to shake off those blues. The key is to use what you’re feeling now to give back. Pick a cause and get involved. Volunteer and be a part of the change you really wish you could see in the world right now. Before you know it, you’ll be back to your old idealistic and peaceful self. And who knows, maybe you’ll even meet a fellow do-gooder to do you good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy Practical and prudent, you really lived up to your reputation this spring, Capricorn, partly by taking advantage of the cosmic rebirth to do some reinvention of your own. This season was all about going on a journey of self discovery. And what did you discover? Why, that you’re fabulous, of course! And what better season to be heading into with so much self confidence than summer? Time to come out of hibernation and spread some of that springtime magic around and see who you attract. (Spoiler alert: the answer is everybody.) You’ll be oozing so much charisma that, while you may kick off summer a swinging single, there will be plenty of love ahead, ending with romance that stretches beyond the fall.