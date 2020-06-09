Like so many of us, Lady Gaga certainly had her ups and downs when it came to relationships, from two broken-off engagements (with Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino) to her current reported romance with tech CEO Michael Polansky. The "Love Game" singer has seen her share of romance and heartbreak, so if you've ever wondered who might ultimately be the perfect match for her, it could be worth considering what the cosmos has to say on the matter. Knowing which zodiac signs most compatible with Lady Gaga might offer some insight, since astrological compatibility could make all the difference between a bad romance or stupid love for the singer.

Gaga was born under the sign of Aries, which makes sense for such a bold and trailblazing personality. Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, which means this sign isn't afraid to go after whatever and whoever they want. They believe in living each day to the fullest and pursuing their passions without fear. They love to hunt, so they tend to play the role of seducer in their relationships, and they often get what they desire. But this sign, as fiery and passionate as they are at first, tends to fall out of love just as quickly as they get into it, unless they find someone who shares their energy and can keep things fresh and exciting. That ability is what makes the following zodiacs so perfectly compatible with an Aries like Gaga.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

When Aries meets Gemini, it's a case of fire meeting air, which can either fan the flames of attraction into a full-on passionate fire or blow things out quickly. Typically, these two highly dynamic signs fall into the former category because they're kindred spirits. Both Aries and Gemini crave novelty and excitement, and, as highly energetic signs, are thrilled to find a match who can keep up with their ever-changing interests and desire for adventure. Plus, both Gemini and Aries are extremely passionate people who aren’t afraid to take their explorations into the bedroom without inhibition. The only area where these two struggle is around taking their surface relationship, built on excitement and fun, to something deeper and rooted in emotion.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Aries and Leo have serious power couple potential when they fall in love. Both signs are highly charismatic and exciting to be around, so together they're the life of any party. Both share a ton of energy and are up for whatever journeys come their way. Leo’s confidence is a huge turn-on for Aries, and Aries' tendency to intensely pursue whatever or whomever they want offers Leo the ego boost they appreciate most. The only real issue these two face is when they crash around who the dominant partner is in the relationship. They both are accustomed to being the star of the show and have healthy egos that can easily come into conflict.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Both Aries and Sagittarius are truly free spirits with a love of adventure and new mind-expanding experiences. They're both highly independent, so they have no problem giving one another space they both need to feel happiest. They're also the perfect adventure companions, since they both push each other to step out of their comfort zones and explore their horizons. The only problem is that both signs struggle to slow down enough to settle into a relationship. As a result, they all too often end up thinking of one other regretfully as the one who got away.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aries and Aquarius are both signs that follow their passions. Neither cares what others in general think of them, so they're free to be as unique and offbeat as they like. This means that when they come together, the pairing has an amazing time with one another. Aquarius helps Aries chill out a bit and enjoy each moment instead of always being on the go, and, in return, Aries helps to ignite some passion in the sometimes detached Aquarius. In other words, they refine and bring out the best in each other. The only issue these two face is around their tempers, as both are very accustomed to getting their ways, so finding compromise is make-or-break for this duo.

Astrological compatibility isn't a 100% guarantee that two people are meant to be, but it can offer some insight into the type of person that best suits you. So, if you happen to be a passionate adventure seeker with who's very open and independent, you might just be the one to steal Gaga’s heart for good.