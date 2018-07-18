Back before I met my partner, I went on a lot of coffee dates. The reason they're a solid first date option is because the time frame is short (especially if you're not digging the person), it's public so it's relatively safe, and it’s easy to just chat. (Yay, caffeine!) But you know what else coffee dates are? Boring. And sometimes you really just want to break out of the routine and do something unique. Sound familiar? Well then, you need to know who the zodiac signs known for fun dates are, so that you can start swiping right on a little adventure.

Not only do these people have a more active and exciting attitude toward first dates, but they are also less likely to fall into the every-weekend-on-the-couch trap later on in the relationship. Hey, we all love an occasional Netflix and chill weekend, but that's no way to live all the time. Life is short, and what's the point of having a partner if you're not going to have some fun and experience as much you can? So, if that sounds like what you're after in a SO, you're going to want to find yourself one these fun-loving zodiac signs ASAP.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy If there's any sign in the zodiac who's all about having a good time, it's bold, daring, and adventurous Aries. While this spontaneous sign may not plan your adventures out in advance, their enthusiasm for new experiences makes every day an opportunity to explore something new. Basically, this sign’s comfort zone is outside its comfort zone. But don’t worry, that doesn't mean they're going to make you base jump on a first date, but they probably will get your adrenaline pumping at some point. They love competition and the outdoors, so a first date might mean a round of disc golf or a hike with a stunning view.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy Honestly, any activity with Gemini is going to be more fun. That's because they're just so present. They're ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so they have an intense drive to connect on a deeper level. They're both incredible conversationalists and listeners, so yes, even a coffee date is better with a Gemini. However, this sign is rarely content with just grabbing a latte; they want to be social and try new things. So, places like a drive-in theaters, music festivals, or bar-cades are more their speed.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Libra is the social butterfly of the zodiac, so you can bet they have no interest in spending all their weekends locked up at home. Why would they, when there are so many things to do and see with their partner by their side? This air sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so they have a strong romantic streak and deep appreciation of the arts. A typical date with a Libra would be something that is both social and creative, like a unique museum, a concert, or even a drag show.