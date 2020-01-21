Every couple has their own unique form of chemistry. It's the thing that draws them together and just makes them click. For some couples, that chemistry comes in the form of shared values, a similar sense of humor, or just raw sexual compatibility. For others, like in the case of flirtiest zodiac sign pairings, they just can't help but flirt their faces off all the way to a happily ever after.

These are signs with a natural gift for gab, a romantic streak, and a perpetually cheeky nature. So, when they find one another, it makes sense for that playful and suggestive banter to come to the fore.

Flirting can be great for couples; it helps with the initial attraction and its playful nature keeps things light and fun in the relationship. Cheeky banter can also be really helpful in keeping the fire of passion stoked between two people. If you and your partner can't stop flirting, then there’s a good chance you're in one of these flirtatious zodiac pairings.

Aries & Sagittarius

There's no shortage of heat between this fire sign pairing. Aries, ruled by Mars, is very passionate and loves the chase of courtship. Their greatest weapon when it comes to wooing is their talent for shamelessly flirting with the object of their desire. Sagittarius is happy to be pursued and is plenty passionate on their own. They respond best to partners who keep things lighthearted and playful, so they're attracted to the flirtatious Aries and be inclined to pour on the flirtation right back.

Gemini & Leo

Sladic/E+/Getty Images

Gemini and Leo are compatible in so many ways. That's primarily because Leo’s confidence, charm, and wit make them fascinating to the curious (but often fickle) Gemini. Leo, in turn, is edified by Gemini’s intense interest. Both signs are very witty and love to tease the people they care about. When you're with a Gemini and Leo couple, it can be easy to get lost in all their inside jokes, most of which seem to have a bit of a naughty edge.

Scorpio & Taurus

Taurus and Scorpio are highly compatible because they find in one another many of the things they truly need and want in a partner. For Scorpio, it's someone who they can put all their trust in and know that they're loyal. In return, highly sensual Taurus is thrilled to have a partner who can keep up with their preference for physical intimacy and closeness. The initial seduction is all about flirting between these two. Scorpio isn’t afraid to go after what they want aggressively, but Taurus makes them work for it. It's a cat and mouse style game they play, one that never really gets old and continues throughout the relationship.

Libra & Aquarius

Obradovic/E+/Getty Images

Both Libra and Aquarius are happiest in relationships when the person they're paired with is also their best friend. They want someone who they can laugh with, have fun doing absolutely nothing with, and who sees them for who they truly are. These air signs share a strong mental connection; they're both exciting and carefree and love to cut up and laugh. As a result, they often express passion and desire with jokes, teasing, and flirting. This becomes both a way to keep things breezy and fun, but also stokes their passion and keeps it burning bright between them.

Whether it's because they're feeling frisky, just want to reinforce their connection with each other, or is simply a reflex to being in proximity to one another, the one thing you can count on with these couples is that they'll always find an excuse to flirt with one another.