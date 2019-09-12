Fall is right around the corner and I. Can. Not. Wait. As a lover of all things that go bump in the night, this is my favorite time of year, where everyone gets on my (year-round) level and embraces all things spooky. Plus, it culminates in a day where we all dress up in creepy costumes. And don't even get me started on the Halloween candy. I know what you're thinking, that candy is for kids. Well, not necessarily, especially if you know how to put it to good, ahem, adult use with ways to use Halloween candy in the bedroom. Because when you're grown, that's where all the best tricks and treats are; Adding candy just makes it that much sweeter.

If like me you have a bit of a sweet tooth, adding a little chocolate into your sex play can satisfy both of your appetites all while getting festively freaky with some seasonal treats. So, with that in mind, here are a few extra-creative and scream-worthy uses for those leftover Snickers and peanut butter cups that will help you ring in the Hallowen holiday in style. Naked style, that is. Trust me, they will have your boo (yes, pun intended) haunting your bedroom all year long.

1. Eat it. Dean Drobot/Shutterstock As if you needed another reason to snack on some chocolate, it may actually be a great way to get you both in the mood for some holiday loving. As Dr. Diana Hoppe, author of Healthy Sex Drive, Healthy You: What Your Libido Reveals About Your Life says, chocolate is believed to be an aphrodisiac because it contains phenylethylamine, a stimulant that creates a sense of wellbeing and excitement.

2. Embrace Your Inner Artist. If you think just eating chocolate is a sensual experience, imagine eating it off of the person you love. You can buy chocolate body paints specifically for this purpose, but if you don't have them on hand, halloween candy makes for a great substitute. Simply heat the chocolate gently with the warmth of your hand and use it to paint symbols on one another, and then take turns removing them with your tongue. Hot and tasty.

3. Use It As Encouragement. Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock A great way to get what I you want in the bedroom is with positive reinforcement. So, along with encouraging words and sounds, why not offer your lover a special sweet treat for a job well done. Every time they please you, pop a kiss in their mouth and then on their mouth. That is what we call a win-win.