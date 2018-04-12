4 Ways To Stream 'Jersey Shore' When 'Family Vacation' Isn't Enough For You

As of last week, Thursdays have officially become "Jerzdays" on MTV, as the iconic reality show Jersey Shore returned for the reunion series Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Snooki, JWoww, The Situation, Deena, Ronnie, Vinny, and Pauly D are back, and they're already delivering on all the drama/partying/fist-pumping we've come to expect. If the revival is only whetting your appetite for the first iteration of the franchise, there are a few ways to stream Jersey Shore if you need more gym, tan, laundry in your life.

The first episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation had everything any fan would want and more. A lot have changed for the group in the past 10 years — Jenni (JWoww) and Nicole (Snooki) are moms, Ronnie and Sam are broken up, Deena is a married woman... yet so much remains. There's nothing better than watching a sufficiently drunk Snooki adorably discover pizza has been delivered after a long evening at the club. Actually, there's nothing better than being Snooki in that moment. Surprise carbs? That's the dream. Speaking of bread, Vinny doesn't eat it anymore, but he will sloppily pick the cheese and pepperoni off a few pies, as to stay loyal to his ketogenic diet. (He looks great by the way, but I'm sorry to see that crust go to waste.) Oh, how we've missed this hilarious crew and their late-night antics!

Of course, the show wasn't all vodka shots and T-shirt time. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino dealt with pending legal issues back home, Snooki lost her wedding rings, and Ronnie faced scrutiny surrounding his ex Sammi "Sweetheart," which resulted in a clash with Deena. The former cast mate aka "the sweetest b*tch you'll ever meet" did make an appearance on the show in the form of a creepy rubber doll, but an attempt to include her via the fake figurine was a wash. Literally. Snooki attempted to drown the thing by the end of the episode. Don't worry — she's not real, guys!

The first two hours of Family Vacation was reality gold with a shade of shimmery tan, and loyal viewers apparently showed their support. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the update drew in an average of 2.5 million watchers for its Thursday, April 5 return. Not bad considering the show has had a 5-year-long hiatus. The cast has come a long way since 2008 and audiences are clearly still interested in seeing them do their thing on TV now. Nicole even recently revealed to InStyle they were paid in gift cards during the first season, if you can believe it! Family Vacation has already been renewed for a second installment, so this fam won't be leaving the spotlight any time soon.

If that's not enough Jersey to get down with, Jersey Shore (which ran for six seasons between 2008 and 2012) is available for your viewing pleasure on a bunch of streaming services right this very moment.

1. Hulu

Rejoice! Hulu's got six seasons — that's 74 eps — of Jersey Shore streaming. Go from Seaside Heights to Miami to Italy and back again as many times as you want. You'll speak fluent Jersey by the end of your binge.

2. Amazon

Jersey Shore is also available for purchase through Amazon Video.

3. Vudu

You can own all six seasons of the reality show via Vudu. Yeah, buddy!

4. iTunes

There's the option to buy the reality series on iTunes as well.

In addition to all that, MTV has been playing reruns of the original series non-stop in honor of Family Vacation's debut. Keep an eye out and you might just land on a meatball marathon. (Hint: there's a chance one's on right now.)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.