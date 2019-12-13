Even after a romance has a happy ending, there's always more to the story. At least that's what Lara Jean Covey is about to learn. In 2018's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, she found love with Peter Kavinsky. But, the new couple is going to have some complications thrown their way in the upcoming sequel. These To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel details reveal a whole lot of drama coming soon.

In the first installment of the Netflix rom-com, which is based on Jenny Han's novel of the same name, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) wrote letters to all her crushes. After her little sister sneakily mailed them all out, Lara Jean began a fake relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo) in order to throw her crushes off. That fake relationship eventually turned into a real one, which fans will get to see more of in the sequel, To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You. Those pesky letters will also play a big role in the upcoming movie, which will closely follow the second book in Han's To All the Boys trilogy.

“Jenny constructed a book trilogy starting with Lara Jean alone in her room, reading romance novels and fantasizing about what it means to be in love, to getting that, and now [in the sequel], dealing with it,” director Michael Fimognari told Entertainment Weekly. “And we still have the little drop in the pond that was created in the first movie, which is these love letters that got sent out, and the ripple of that gets to come back.”

Here's everything you need to know about the To All The Boys sequel.

1. Lara Jean Will Be Torn Between Two Guys

While Lara Jean was lovesick and pining over her crushes in the first movie, she'll have a choice between two boys in the second movie. Jordan Fisher (FOX's Rent and Grease Live) will play John Ambrose McClaren, a friend of Lara Jean's who received one of her letters. Lara Jean has to decide if she wants to stay with Peter or if she wants to give it a go with John. They’re true friends,” Condor said to EW. “But because you can love your friend very much, you get confused. You’re like, ‘Do I love him or do I love him as a friend?’ So he’s really there to mix it up.” Basically, fans can start deciding now whether they're Team Peter or Team John.

2. Peter Will Have A Best Friend

Audiences didn't get to see much of Peter's friendships in the first movie, but that will change in the sequel. Ross Butler, of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why fame, will play Peter's best friend Trevor Pike. Producer Matt Kaplan said, "[Butler's] real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

3. Lara Jean Will Have An Older Confidante

Lara Jean's sisters Margot and Kitty (Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart) will still be a big part of her life in To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You. But, she'll also meet an older woman who will serve as her confidante. Veteran actress Holland Taylor will play Lara Jean's new friend Stormy, who also happens to be John's grandmother.

4. The Sequel Comes Out Just In Time For Valentine's Day

To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You is slated to be released on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020, so it'll make for some perfect romantic viewing.

While you impatiently wait for the next movie to come out, you can watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before on Netflix now.