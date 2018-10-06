Staying in a relationship with someone you're not that into to avoid having to deal with the unresolved feelings you have about someone else is not really fair to them or, honesty, to yourself. In that case, it's time to get serious about what needs to happens next. The first step, Ettin says, is to be honest with yourself. She suggests you ask yourself, "Am I in this relationship because I'm afraid to be alone and skip that process, or because I really want to be?”

Once you know where your heart and head are really at, Leckie says to put yourself in your current partner’s shoes. “Would you want to date someone who couldn’t stop thinking about their ex? Not likely,” she says. From there, it’s time to have a tough but important conversation, says Leckie — one that's an “open and honest in-person discussion with them, and apologize for jumping into the relationship too quickly. Explain how in doing so, you have realized that you moved too quickly and still need time to heal. If you approach it in a kind and compassionate way, they will be more understanding, although you can expect them to be upset, as they may be taken off guard.”

Dealing with this kind of situation is never easy or fun, but if there is any real lesson to be learned through it, it’s that avoiding your feelings doesn’t work — it just compounds the problem. While it may feel really difficult in the moment, remember this is not the end — it's the first step to moving on. As Ettin says, "Being alone can be a beautiful thing if you're learning, growing, and finding your own happiness.”

