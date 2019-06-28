Does it seem like everyday life is getting busier and busier? Is it harder and harder to carve out, ahem, special adult time for you and your partner between work, various personal projects, and your social life? If that sounds frustratingly familiar, it's probably time to start taking a breather and designate one weekend afternoon to just chilling out with your partner and getting some low pressure, slow paced, special time together — in bed — and maybe even try out a few new sex moves to try on weekend afternoons. Because, let's be honest, you and bae deserve it.

Not only is this a great way to connect with the person you love, but there is just something so refreshing and satisfying with having some time dedicated to just relaxing and taking your time with one another. Sure, those moments where you are full of passion and want to tear each other's clothes off are super hot, but the anticipation that builds when you take your time and there is no reason to rush can be even hotter. Think of all the things you've always wanted to try with each other but you just didn't have the time to explore and experiment. That's exactly what chill afternoon sex seshes are all about. If you're not sure where to start, no worries, because I've got some ideas to kickstart your imaginations and libidos this weekend.

1. Undress very slowly and map each others erogenous zones. Giphy Like I said, having a wild romp where you practically tear each other's clothes off can be really hot, but so too can be taking it slow — like really slow. Rather than just pulling all your close off and getting down to business, try taking a much more methodical approach. Take turns removing one item of clothing, but before moving on to the next one, stop and appreciate and caress the areas of your body each removal reveals. Here is your chance to really discover what parts of your body you love to have touched. You may even learn about erogenous zones you never even considered before.

2. Give each other a sensual massage. Giphy Now that you have some time to just enjoy each other, there no is no need to rush to the main event. Start setting the mood by taking turns giving each other a sensual massage. If you aren’t familiar with what a sensual massage is, basically it's like a regular full body massage but one that focuses on each other's hot button areas that tease and arouse your partner. Don't be afraid to make a production of it. Light candles, use massage oil, and take your time.

3. List all your favorite sex positions and do them in ascending order. Giphy What's your favorite sex position? My guess is you have a least a few — as does your partner. So, it's time to compare lists and then do them all, working your way up to your absolute favorites. It's like having dessert for dessert, if you know what I’m saying.