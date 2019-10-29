4 Pet-Friendly Airbnbs You Need To Book With Your Pup For A Pawfect Stay

Traveling always makes for fun, new memories. And if you have an adorable fur baby at home, you know the best trips of all are ones you can experience with them by your side. Some places don't accommodate pets, but these four pet-friendly Airbnbs are perfect for a sweet getaway with your pup — so pack your bags.

From Los Angeles, to the southeast corner of the U.S. in Miami, all the way up to New York City, these four spots are great places to spend time in some of the coolest areas of the country. You and your pup can have an incredible vacation together, and luckily, a lot of these places accommodate more than two people. You can invite your SO or even your whole crew to join in on the fun.

Even though you know your pup is in good hands when you travel, you'd much rather explore the world with them. You don't have to rely on FaceTiming with your bestie who's watching your fur baby to check in on them. Instead, you and your number one fluff can have your own relaxing getaway and completely enjoy your stay at one of these four gorgeous Airbnbs.

1. This Brooklyn Townhouse Will Be A Real Treat For You And Your Pup Airbnb Have you ever dreamt of renting a cool townhouse for a long weekend retreat? This Airbnb in Brooklyn may be the place for you. There's a ton of space for your doggo to run around, a beautiful backyard patio, and the townhouse is close to parks. According to the listing, the Airbnb hosts request guests send an inquiry their way prior to booking with some details about their pet.

2. This LA Home Is Super Roomy For You And Your Fur Baby Airbnb This beautiful home in Los Angeles is a perfect place for you and your pup to escape to. The house accommodates six people so your closest crew can hang out together, and you'll have a ton of space to chill out or even have a barbecue in the backyard.

3. This Condo Is Great If Your Pup Loves Playing At The Beach Airbnb If your dog loves playing at the beach, then look no further than this gorgeous beachfront condo in Miami Beach for your next getaway. It's located on the 14th floor so you'll get amazing views of the surf and sand, and you'll have easy access to all the Miami sights you might want to see.