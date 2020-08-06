Some people just seem to have a knack for communication. They know just how to express how they're feeling in a clear and honest way. They're also good listeners who are insightful in a way that makes it easy for them to hear and understand the other person's side. As you can imagine, having this ability gives them a real leg up in the relationship department, since working through issues (and avoiding them to begin with) ultimately comes down to being able to understand one another. In that case, dating one of the Myers-Briggs personality types who are the best communicators, particularly if communication's something you've struggled with in past relationships, can be a real game-changer.

These are the personality types who tend to be intuitive, patient, and empathetic. They can also keep a cool head and feel confident expressing themselves. If that seems like the kind of person you picture yourself with, then take note and swipe right on these Myers-Briggs personality types with the gift of gab.

ENFJ – The Protagonist

ENFJ is a gifted communicator. That’s because they take a genuine interest in the motivation behind what others are saying and are highly intuitive about what they're feeling. This means they're good at both facilitating conversations that would otherwise hit a roadblock, but also at swaying others to see their side. Fortunately, this personality type's not interested in being manipulative; they just want to help everyone feel like they're being heard, particularly if it's someone they care deeply about. They're both at working through issues on tough subjects and being the kind shoulder you can lean on.

ISFJ – The Defender

ISFJ prides themselves on being considerate and thoughtful in their communication style. They don’t lash out and say things they don't mean, because they know that'll undermine their ability to connect with their partner. Risking that's not worth winning a battle of words in the moment. They're supportive and loyal partners who value the happiness and wellbeing of the people they love. They chose their words carefully, so they can be concise and clear in where they're coming from. They're also warm and supportive in a way that makes it feel easy and natural to open up to them.

ESFJ – The Consul

ESFJ would like to avoid conflict whenever possible, since they desire peace and harmony in their relationships. However, they also know that they can’t just sweep everything under the rug. When it's time to talk things out, they communicate carefully and thoughtfully to work through issues in the most efficient yet thorough way possible. That being said, they don't rush through the issue, because while they don't enjoy disagreements they know that, if they don't resolve it fully, the problems will arise again. While they respect their partner's emotional perspective, they tend to take a very practical approach to communication.

ISFP – The Adventurer

While ISFP might be bold when it comes to taking on new life experiences, they tend to be the more quiet and introspective type in their personal interactions. They're friendly, sensitive, and always strive to be kind. What makes them such skilled communicators is that they're excellent listeners. They take the time to hear others out and process what they're saying before they respond. They're also very in tune with their own emotions, which gives them a lot of insight into how others are feeling. They come from a place of support, so even if they can’t completely agree, they do understand, which is half the battle.

While all the personality types have their own unique style of communication, these four just make it easier to understand where each of you is coming from. That's ultimately key to ensuring you're both on the same page.