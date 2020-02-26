For some people, the ideal relationship involves lots of quality time with their significant other, constant communication, and approaching every activity as a joint unit. While that might sound cozy to some, that feels claustrophobic to others. If your ideal relationship involves a lot more personal space and freedom to do your own thing, then dating one of these independent Myers-Briggs personality types is probably the right move. These folks tend to be content with their own company. They enjoy having a lot of time and room to pursue their own interests, and they don't need tons of attention to feel loved and secure.

If your biggest turn-off is clinginess, then these four personality types are just the kindred spirits you've been searching for.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

ENFJs are a highly empathetic bunch. They care deeply about others, have a generally optimistic view of mankind, and like to support and motivate their loved ones to be their best selves. In relationships, they're thoughtful and caring partners, but they also value solo time apart. Considering how much energy they expend on others, it's only natural that they occasionally need some down time just to be alone and recharge.

ISTP (The Virtuoso)

Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images

ISTPs are natural problem-solvers. They tend to sit back and observe, then spring into action when they can offer a solution. This makes them great at giving advice and a good partner to lean on in times of need. However, they don’t do well in relationships with very needy people. They’re highly independent, prefer to have a lot of alone time, and thrive when partnered with people who feel the same way. While they appreciate kindness and quality time, too much attention from their partner can make them uncomfortable.

INFJ (The Advocate)

For INFJs, a strong mental and emotional connection to their partner is essential, but being physically together is not. In fact, they appreciate having plenty of personal time and space to pursue their own passions. (This is why they're particularly well-suited for long-distance relationships.) Whether together or apart, this highly intellectual sign considers thoughtful or challenging discussions a form of romance that keeps their emotional bond strong. Small gestures like texts and notes that reinforce that heart connection go a long way with INFJs.

INTJ (The Architect)

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

INTJs place a high value on their independence and enjoy their own company. In relationships, they like some one-on-one time with their partner, but need lots of personal space to truly thrive. During their alone time, this highly organized, motivated sign can work on achieving the many goals they've set for themselves. But even when they're physically apart from their partner, romance is never far from their mind. They have a huge heart and feel deeply connected to the people they love.

Every personality type brings its own strengths and weaknesses to relationships and, at the end of the day, it's about finding the person who clicks best with you. If for that means being with someone who shares your independent spirit and need for personal time, then these personality types may just be what your heart's craving.