If you've ever had a partner who routinely didn't show up for you when you needed them, you know just how important dating someone who sees your relationship as a priority can be. After all, one of the best things about being in a relationship is knowing you’ve got a teammate who has your back. But depending on someone's personality type, that kind of thinking can either come naturally, or it may take some work. If you prefer the former, then you might want to consider the Myers-Briggs personality types who prioritize their partner, so you can focus your dating energy on them.

These are the personality types that place a huge emphasis on being there for the person they care about most. They’re willing to prioritize their SO’s needs and have the emotional intelligence to know when their partner needs them to drop everything and be by their side. They also tend to prefer long-term commitments and enjoy spending a large portion of their time with their partner, so, honestly, it isn't much of a sacrifice to put their needs first. If that sounds like the kind of person you want to be in a relationship with, here are the personality types to be on the lookout for.

INFJ (The Advocate)

sukanya sitthikongsak/Moment/Getty Images

INFJ is an extremely sensitive, empathetic personality type. Forming relationships and with others is important to them, so they’re willing to put a lot of energy and effort into maintaining their connections — particularly in romantic relationships. They do so by paying close attention to their partner and, as a result, are able to intuit their needs. They’re also driven by a desire to do good and take care of the people they care for, so they don’t think twice about dropping whatever they’re doing to be there in times of need.

ENFJ (The Protagonist)

Commitment is something that ENFJ takes seriously, so being in a relationship comes very naturally to this personality type. When they’re in it, they’re all the way in, putting in maximum effort to keep their connection strong and healthy. They stay present with their partner and pride themselves on being responsive to their needs. This means, whenever their partner expresses that they need help (or just someone to be there), ENFJs are happy to put just about anything on hold for them.

ISFJ (The Defender)

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

ISFJ is the personality type you can always count on to be there as a shoulder to lean on when times get tough, because they pride themselves on their unwavering loyalty. They typically prefer long-term commitments over hookups, so if they’re with you, they take their role as a partner very seriously. And once you’re in a relationship with this personality type, that means you’re also in their circle of protection and you’re their priority.

ESFJ (The Consul)

A big part of relationships for ESFJ is being of service to their partner, and vice versa. That means being there for the person they care about and not having issues with making it clear their partner's happiness and wellbeing is their number one priority. They’re there for their SO for the big things, but also the day-to-day small things. Plus, they tend to pick partners who become their best friends. They generally keep a positive attitude and want a partner they can have fun with. When they find that person, it just makes sense they quickly become the one they want to spend the majority of their time with. So, in this case, it's not so much a situation where they have to drop everything to be at their partner’s side at a moment's notice; rather, they already are.

Every personality type has its strengths and weaknesses in relationships, so it’s really about finding someone who fits you best. If that means having a partner who won't think twice about dropping everything to be there for you at a moment's notice, these are the personality types most likely to be your perfect match.