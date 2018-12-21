4 Feels Study Abroad Students Relate To Before Leaving For Their Trip

Study abroad is the ultimate college experience for students who want to combine education and travel. It's an opportunity to get up close and personal with the places you read about in textbooks. You'll learn more about the world, a different culture, and yourself along the way, all while having the adventure of a lifetime. But even prior to jetting off to your destination, these are some of the feels study abroad students relate to before leaving for their trip.

You'll feel like you're on cloud nine once you get accepted into a study abroad program. You'll also feel a mix of emotions that you never even expected. Why? As exciting as the study abroad experience is, it's also a huge leap into the unknown. You'll be leaving your college town behind to explore a place that you've likely never been to before. You'll be saying goodbye to your family and roomies for the time being, and making new friends in your classes abroad.

There's so much to look forward to, but change is always a little intimidating. This is how you'll feel during the weeks and days leading up to your departure, because every study abroad student has been there, done that.

Stage One: You're Full Of Excitement GIC/Stocksy Congratulations! You've wanted to study abroad ever since you arrived at your university, and you finally got accepted into a great program. You'll be traveling to the destination of your dreams, and couldn't be happier. You're researching literally everything — from charming local cafes, to where your living space will be in relation to your classes, to group excursions you'd like to sign up for — and imagining what the experience will be like in real life. You're imagining all of the people you'll meet, and what it will feel like to call another city home for a few months. You've been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and really can't contain your excitement.

Stage Two: You Begin To Feel A Little Nervous Natasa Kukic/Stocksy After the initial rush of excitement, reality begins to set in. You're weighing the pros and cons of study abroad. On the one hand, you'll have the opportunity to learn so much about the world, fall in love with another country, and travel to bucket list destinations on the weekends. On the other hand, you'll be leaving your besties and home university behind for a bit, and that makes you feel a little blue. You'll miss out on the football games, on-campus events, and your favorite college traditions that you look forward to every semester. At this point, it all feels very bittersweet. But don't worry, because your campus will be the same when you return!

Stage Three: The Anticipation Is So Real Caleb Thal/Stocksy You're leaving soon, so you're doing everything you can to prepare. You've Googled everything there is to know about your study abroad destination, you've started packing, you've asked former study abroad students about their experience, you've had a going away party with your loved ones, and you're counting down the days until your departure. So many things to do, and so little time!