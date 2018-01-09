4 Drinks To Order With Starbucks' Blonde Espresso If You Aren't Sure What To Add It To

If you're craving a sweet cup of coffee, good luck picking just one to kickstart your morning. These four drinks to order with Starbucks' Blonde Espresso are new, inviting ways to add a little spring to your step before your 9 a.m. meeting. I guess it's safe to say blondes really do have more fun.

Blondie is really giving us a lot to celebrate. For the first time in more than 40 years, Starbucks will serve a new espresso option that offers a lighter taste, and it's obviously a huge change to the menu. The Blonde Espresso — which is available beginning Jan. 9 — allows customers to have a variety, and the flavor is not just limited to espresso. It's the coffee shot that keeps on giving, friends.

"Our partners are so passionate about their craft and now they get to help our customers discover and personalize the foundation of the beverage — an espresso that is either bold and rich or smooth and bright," Kris Engskov, president of U.S. Retail for Starbucks, said in a statement. "We want every experience our customers have with us to be perfect for them."

Starbucks is certainly looking out for its customers who appreciate a lighter taste. This new combo of lemon, orange, and caramel is a tempting way to start the day, but good luck choosing between an espresso, latte, and every other type of coffee you can imagine. You can try a Blonde Espresso, Blonde Cappuccino, Blonde Latte, Blonde Flat White, or a Iced Blonde Americano. I feel bad for the person on line behind me — what will I choose? We're all going to be here a while (apologies in advance). Here's some food for though about the Blonde Espresso drinks.

The Blonde Espresso

Unlike the bold Signature Starbucks Espresso, The Blonde Espresso offers a sweet touch to your morning coffee, and it might be a good place to start for those who are switching over from tea. Although this selection offers a gentler taste, it still packs a pretty powerful punch, so don't be fooled. The Blonde Espresso actually still has the same amount of caffeine as its counterpart.

Starbucks

The Blonde Vanilla Latte

The smooth citrus undertones pair nicely with vanilla, so make sure you're ordering a grande or a venti. Honestly, I might take two... or more. Starbucks claims this is a perfect order for someone who is new to the coffee scene. (Though I've been drinking coffee since birth, I must say this does sound pretty delish.)

Starbucks

The Blonde Flat White

This bad boy means a lighter taste and less sugar with the same great flavor. On a cold night, this order is a must — especially if you're in the mood to get cozy with a blanket and a book. It goes without saying that you need at least a grande.

Starbucks

The Blonde Iced Americano

Starbucks claims because of its brightness, the Blonde Espresso is a perfect pairing for iced base. On the mornings when we're treated to temperatures above 20 degrees, this will be a delight. Heck, even if we're in sub-zero temps, this will still be super inviting.

Starbucks

Although winter can feel dark and dull — especially now that the holidays are behind us — this debut certainly gives fans a lot to look forward to. A warm couch and Blonde Vanilla Latte are the key ingredients for a night in watching Netflix. Bring it on Blondie, we're ready to indulge.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.