You made it! You and your partner are approaching your first anniversary and that is a milestone worth celebrating! While some people prefer to keep anniversaries low-key, others would rather throw a parade for their partner. If you're on a budget — hi! same! — but you still want to show your honey that they mean the world to you, consider these cheap first anniversary date and gift ideas. While some people might say special occasions are a time to ball out, remember that it's truly the thought that counts — and living within your means and maintaining your financial solvency is very attractive. A great gift doesn't have to be expensive, and sometimes an experience that you can share with your honey can turn out to be priceless.

If you and your partner have been dating for a year, it's likely that you're pretty much on the same page about a lot of things. That being said, it's still a great idea to have a conversation with them about what their expectations and hopes are for the big day. Once you agree on what you'd like to do, consider also setting a price range for gifts so that one person doesn't completely outspend the other. That could be awkward. When all is said and done, it's truly the thought that counts, so these first anniversary date and gift ideas are experience-based and (hopefully) super fun.

Palm Readings Stocksy/Zhivago Whether or not you put any stock into palm readers, fortune tellers, or tarot card readers, it's still really fun to hear what these mystical beings have to say about you and your future. Consider getting your palms read with your partner because it's fun, it's silly, and it'll be a great story. And who knows? Maybe your reading will be spot on. Only time will tell! Gift idea: Get your honey their very own set of tarot cards, and let them know you already see your future — together.

Happy Hour Crawl Stocksy/Wave Who doesn't love a good happy hour? While it's a budget-friendly chance to sip and snack, it's also really satisfying to get your usual glass of wine or shrimp tacos at a lower price. Make a map of a few restaurants with great happy hour specials and take your partner on a happy hour crawl. By the time you're done, you'll be full and happy — and your wallet will be, too. Gift idea: Grab a matchbook from every bar and restaurant on your happy hour crawl. Give your babe a yummy scented candle and all the matchbooks so you can always keep lighting their flame.

Home Spa Day Stocksy/trinettereed If a full spa day experience is out of your budget, that doesn't mean you still can't pamper your partner to celebrate your anniversary. Set the scene at home by lighting scented candles, dimming the lights, and playing some chill music. Use your own hands and give your partner a serious massage, and let your honey relax and de-stress. Run a hot bath, toss in a scented bath bomb, and pour a glass of bubbly for your babe and they'll really be feeling the love. Gift idea: Give your sweetie a home spa kit, complete with a candle, lotion, body scrub, and whatever else your budget allows!