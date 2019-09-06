39 Super Comfortable Things On Amazon With At Least 1,000 5-Star Reviews
Cozy, soft, plush, luxurious, ergonomically-designed — if you live for products that fit these adjectives, these five-star products on Amazon are going to be right up your alley.
Yep — comfort is king when it comes to these treasures. I'm talking memory foam pillows, self-massagers, and yoga pants so soft reviewers say they feel like "butter". And speaking of reviews, I've specially picked out products that have upwards of 1,000 five-star reviews, which — when it comes to Amazon shopping — is an accomplishment equivalent to winning the Nobel Prize.
Okay, maybe not the Nobel Prize, but that amount of five-star ratings is still pretty impressive, because — as you probably already know — reviewers don't hold back when it comes to giving honest reviews. If they love it, they'll let you know (typically with tons of exclamation points). And if they don't love it? Well, they'll definitely let you know that, too.
All of these products are of the 10-exclamation-points variety, so you can rest assured you're getting something practical, high-quality, and — most importantly — so comfortable, you'll want to practically live in them. So if you're looking for joggers, socks, or just a really comfortable blanket, this is the list for you.