39 Strange Amazon Finds That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Remember back when you were a kid and you had a loose tooth? If you were anything like me, you just could not stop wiggling that thing with your tongue. That weird little chunk of enamel hanging in your mouth was the only thing you could think about, right? Take a look and you'll see it's the same with these strange Amazon finds that reviewers are obsessed with: The minute you see them, you'll find they're mysteriously all you can think about until you click "Add to Cart."

I can tell you from personal experience that this fidget cube is worth its weight in gold if you're looking to break habits like, say, picking your cuticles. There's also this genius spiral bowl that makes sure your cereal retains its snap, crackle, and pop no matter how long it takes you to eat, providing a little slide down into the milk for your grains on a just-in-time basis.

I'm telling you, Amazon reviewers have known the secret about these strange finds all along: Blazing the trail to one of these offbeat-but-genius products gives you a better feeling than waking up to discover that the Tooth Fairy has been to visit you.

1. The Gadget That Peels Boiled Eggs Flawlessly And Fast The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler $18 Amazon See on Amazon Take the mess and fuss out of peeling hard-boiled eggs with this egg peeler. Simply add a capful of water to this device, insert your egg, then shake the gadget up and down until the white of the egg is revealed — approximately four to 12 times. Your egg will emerge whole and peeled in just seconds.

2. This Fancy Cube Will Take Away Some Of Your Nervous Energy Helect Fidget Cube $10 Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of stress and extra energy with this fidget cube that has six sides with different small motor activities to click, roll, spin, flip, and otherwise manipulate — releasing anxiety and increasing a sense of calm. Made with high-quality, durable materials, it's ideal for everyone from kids to busy executives to the person who needs to fiddle with something to break a habit like nail biting.

3. A Revitalizing Eye Cream Packed With Snail Mucin To Make Time Slow Down Mizon Snail Repair Eye Cream $9 Amazon See on Amazon Snail mucin is a favorite ingredient for plenty of people, and this cream is packed with the sluggish secretions to rejuvenate your under eye area, brightening dark circles and plumping up skin. Packed with peptides, just a small amount of the cream produces smoothing effects that also helps makeup apply more effectively.

4. A Chopper That Will Really Cut Down On Your Prep Time Brieftons QuickPush Food Chopper $23 Amazon See on Amazon One quick motion is all you'll need to use this food chopper that cuts down on your prep time and is ultra-versatile. With three stainless steel blades that will simply and consistently cut a wide variety of foods, this chopper is BPA-, PVC-, and phthalate-free, and features an 8-cup reservoir to hold all your prepared foods. Make and serve salsa — and dozens of other delicious foods — all in just minutes with this handy gadget.

5. The Straps That Mean You Won't Be Fighting Your Sheets Anymore CoZroom Triangle Bed Sheet Fastener Straps (4 Straps) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of fighting a fitted sheet that just won't stay on your bed? Get these straps that attach underneath your mattress and hold the sheet on so you don't have to. Adjustable to fit any bed, the triangle design prevents mattress sliding, while the clamps are specially-made to be strong yet gentle on your sheets.

6. The Face Mask That's Glamorous Enough To Wear To Studio 54 I DEW CARE Disco Kitten Illuminating Peel-Off Mask $18 Amazon See on Amazon Glittering pearl powder and sparkly diamond powder team up to star in this mask that's glamorous-looking and complexion-brightening all at the same time. Formulated to remove impurities, it brushes on white then dries to a brilliant chrome over the course of 20 minutes as it refreshes, moisturizes, and illuminates your skin. Simply peel off, and you'll see just how radiant this high-tech treatment has left your face.

7. This Tray Defrosts Your Dinner Quickly And Safely Chiachi Defrosting Tray $16 Amazon See on Amazon Don't fret when the next time you forget to get dinner out of the freezer — put your frozen food on this defrosting tray and it will be thawed and ready to cook in no time. Crafted from food-safe aluminum that's antimicrobial, this device allows for increased air circulation and hygienic, safe defrosting up to eight times faster than at room temperature.

8. A Translucent Powder That Reviewers Swear By RCMA No-Color Powder $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a fan of a non-cakey makeup look that stays in place no matter what you do, this powder is what you want. Packaged in a shaker bottle to dispense easily, don't let the stark white color fool you — it's completely translucent and suitable for all skin tones. More than 300 reviewers give this 4-plus stars for the flawless finish look. One writes: "Nothing else has kept my makeup in place like this."

9. The Multi-Tool That Does It All Wit Bird Multifunction Multi-Tool $14 Aman See on Amazon Crafted from stainless steel with a solid cedar inlay handle, this multi-tool has a unique design that encompasses both a hammer and an axe — making it ideal for the camper, survivalist, or hiker in your life. Naturally, it also includes all your multi-tool favorites, like screwdrivers, knives, a bottle opener, and a saw, but the robust size and construction of this tool makes it especially hardy for use on the trail and in rugged situations.

10. A Cup That Makes Slushies (Or Margaritas) All By Itself Zoku Slush And Shake Maker $23 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its unique inner freezing core, this cup can make you a slush or a shake all by itself — with no electricity or effort needed on your part — in as little as seven minutes. Just keep the inner core in your freezer and it will be ready to go when you are: Simply place in the outer cup, mix and scrape with the included spoon, and you'll see your treat mix up right in front of you.

11. The Masher That Uses Clever Spirals To Make Truly Smooth Potatoes Dreamfarm Smood $25 Amazon See on Amazon Get the smooth mashed potatoes of your dreams — easily and quickly — with this unique masher that features a spiral design that traps the potatoes inside and smashes them through the gaps efficiently and effortlessly. Unlike traditional hand mashers (and even your electric mixer), this design has the added benefit of absorbing vibration, meaning it's a real pleasure to mash with it.

12. This Stone Works Magic On Grills And Grates All Over The House Compac's Magic-Stone Grill Cleaner Scrub $5 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent heat-treated glass, this "magic stone" is exactly what you need to clean your grills and griddles and any other utensils made of steel or iron. Designed to wear down in a manner similar to pumice stone, it provides a powerful yet eco-friendly clean without chemicals, while preventing the spread of bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and other micro-organisms. A must for barbecue masters, it removes stuck-on crust, sauces, and grime easily.

13. A Pizza Cutter That Will Hit The Spot For DIY Lovers Fred & Friends PIZZA BOSS 3000 Circular Saw Pizza Wheel $15 Amazon See on Amazon Delight your favorite DIY enthusiast with this pizza cutter shaped like a circular saw. Featuring a stainless steel blade encased in engineering-grade plastic, the cutter's shield is removable, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Plus, it comes in a plastic box that's perfect for gift-giving — if you can part with it yourself!

14. Your Morning Cereal Will Never Be Soggy Again With This Bowl Obol $19 Amazon See on Amazon The patented spiral slide design in this bowl will ensure that your breakfast cereal never gets soggy — just swoop a spoonful at a time down into your milk and enjoy. The structure of this BPA-free, dishwasher-safe bowl also incorporates a grip that makes it easy to hold in one hand while you're chowing down. "The perfect design for hard core cereal lovers," says one 5-star reviewer.

15. The Microfiber Sponges That Give You Precise, Flawless Application JUNO & Co. Microfiber Velvet Sponges (4 Pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from ultra-soft microfibers that are smaller than a strand of silk, these sponges are designed to give you the flawless finish you want, with one essential difference — the set features two different tip designs for precision application on different areas of your face. Ideal for contouring, foundation application, or powder baking, these sponges are anti-microbial and can be used either wet or dry.

16. These Measuring Spoons Have A Built-In Leveler Dreamfarm Levoons (Set of 4) $19 Amazon See on Amazon How genius are these measuring spoons that self-level when you pinch together the handles? The set of four ranges up to 1 teaspoon and one side swipes over to the other to give you the accurate and precise measurement that's so important in baking. The spoons snap together for easy storage and pull apart for use separately.

17. Get Perfect Baked Potatoes Every Time With This Microwave Envelope Potato Express Microwave Potato Cooker $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you love baked potatoes but hate the wait — even in the microwave — then this gadget is for you. Reduce the cooking time down to a speedy four minutes by slipping your potatoes into this pocket that insulates their heat and steam to decrease the time needed. Capable up of accommodating up to four potatoes at a time, it also works for corn on the cob and is great reviving day-old bread and heating tortillas.

18. Sprout Your Own Avocado Tree With This Unique Planter AvoSeedo $11 Amazon See on Amazon The greatest thing for avocados since toast, this planter enables you to sprout your own tree in just three to six weeks. Simply place the pit in the center of the planter, then float it on a bowl of water. The pit will crack open and begin to take root, and you can then pot the seedling in dirt to continue watching it grow.

19. These Glasses Put An End To Blue Light Eye Strain Cyxus Blue Light Filter Computer Glasses $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're parked in front of the computer all day, you're taking in a lot of blue light — which can cause eye strain and dramatically affect your production of melatonin. These glasses can help block that harmful light and deflect its harmful effects, like lack of sleep and headaches. Shock-resistant and shatter-proof, they feature completely transparent lenses — and are lightweight and easy to clean.

20. The Towels That Give You A Green Clean With Only Water Nano Towels (4 Pack) $25 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with microfibers the size of human hairs that are ultra-efficient at removing dirt and grime from any surface, these towels will clean any mess quickly — and only using water. An excellent addition to your eco-friendly cleaning kit, their efficiency is proven by laboratory testing, and they're also streak- and lint-free. These towels are also a great solution in households with allergy and asthma sufferers, because they can be used without the need for harmful chemicals.

21. Mount This Motion Sensor Light Anywhere For Protection And Safety Spy Tec Equipt Sensor Light $20 Amazon See on Amazon With bendable legs that you can wrap around a tree branch, a stair rail, a flagpole, or just about anything you like — or form it to use as a stand — this light provides an ultra-versatile way to illuminate the outdoors. The portable, low-energy LED light is equipped with a motion detector that has a range of 13 feet, as well as a magnetic base that allows it to be affixed to any metal surface. Add an extra element of safety to your home or campsite entrance, mount it inside your garage, or carry it with you as a flashlight.

22. Use These Scissors To Cut Pizza And All Manner Of Foods Easily And Simply Dreamfarm Scizza Pizza Scissors $29 Amazon See on Amazon A unique combination of stainless steel blades with a non-stick nylon base, these scissors allow you to both cut your pizza — and countless other foods — and serve them as well. The base on the bottom blade won't scratch your pizza stone, countertop, or any other surface, and it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees to handle foods right out of the oven. Spring-loaded handles make the slicing action super easy for operation even by those with hand strength issues.

23. The Drying Lotion That Gets Rid Of Pimples Overnight Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 Amazon See on Amazon Skincare guru Mario Badescu has been a trusted name among celebs and models for years, and the Amazon community shows a particular affinity for this lotion. It's an award-winning favorite for healing pesky breakouts while you sleep. Of course, the distinctive pink color comes from calamine, and the blend features a number of other key ingredients that calm inflammation, even tone, and draw out impurities.

24. This Pillow Helps With Snoring, Back Pain, And Acid Reflux Abco Tech Bed Wedge Pillow $43 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a snorer, suffer from back pain or acid reflux, or know someone with one of these conditions, this pillow with its unique wedge design could be a real game-changer. Its firm, breathable foam design elevates the head and neck so you can recline comfortably while relaxing in bed or sleeping and keep your head and neck in alignment to improve these conditions and more. Pregnant moms with bad heartburn love it, too.

25. Use This Bike For Both Your Arms And Your Legs — Right In Your Living Room Sunny Health Mini Exercise Bike $90 Amazon See on Amazon With pedals designed to work for both your feet and your hands, this miniature exercise bike is small enough to use anywhere in your home or office while you're watching TV or using the computer and is ideal for anyone who wants to get a little workout in without hitting the gym. It features eight levels of tension and an easy-to-read LCD screen that shows your time and distance.

26. The Diffuser That's Designed For Your Car InnoGear USB Car Oil Diffuser $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit most standard car cup holders, this diffuser plugs into any USB adapter and both humidifies the air in your vehicle and leaves it with the pleasant scent of your favorite essential oil. It features both continuous and intermittent mist modes, as well as an optional LED light display that cycles through seven colors to brighten your drive if you like. An automatic shut-off function turns off the diffuser when the water level is below requirements for added safety.

27. These Repair Pens Heal Fungus Puriderma Nail Repair Pens (4 Pack) $28 Amazon See on Amazon Heal nail fungus naturally and without the mess with these pens that banish discoloration and infection — and even protect against future issues within just weeks. The treatment brushes on easily just like you'd apply nail polish, and dries quickly. With several treatments per day, you'll see a quick response and healthy, attractive nails simply.

28. This Sweet-Smelling Soap Is Infused With Colloidal Silver NUTRI-Logics Organic Honeysuckle Lemon Colloidal Silver Soap $13 Amazon See on Amazon Colloidal silver has long been renowned for its health benefits, — including both antibacterial and anti-fungal properties —and this soap boasts the highest infusion of its competitors. It also has the delightful scent of honeysuckle and lemon going for it in a certified organic formulation with no artificial fragrances, colorants, or preservatives. Reviewers rave about its lather and its effects on acne and skin conditions of all kinds.

29. These Nail Gadgets Get Gel Polish Off With Ease Gospire Nail Clip Caps (10 Pieces) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Just like the ones they use at your favorite nail salon when you go for a polish change on your gel nails, these nail clip caps will help you get that salon manicure feeling right at home. Just soak your cotton pads with gel remover and apply, then clip the caps onto your nails over the pads for an easy soak — one where you can still use your hands.

30. This Funny Umbrella Is Actually Brilliant AF Luwint Umbrella Hat $15 Amazon See on Amazon Fishing, dog walking, carrying groceries in from the car — all are perfect occasions for wearing this umbrella hat that protects you from rain and sun while leaving both your hands free for other jobs. It's designed to be carried like a portable, travel-sized umbrella with a convenient strap, and features a convenient adjustable headband that will suit most heads.

31. An Organizer That Keeps Your Pantry Tidy Home Basics Wrap Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to hold four rolls of kitchen wrap, this organizer mounts inside your closet or pantry door with included hardware in just minutes — and always keeps your supplies handy. With 4-plus stars from hundreds of reviewers, this simple but effective design has a corrosion-proof coating and can be mounted for either vertical or horizontal use. Reviewers note that it holds everything from the large rolls of wrap from your favorite bulk stores right down to sandwich bags.

32. A Mask That Softens Your Lips Fast Beauty Co. Kiss Me Gold Honeycomb Lip Mask $5 Amazon See on Amazon Designed in the shape of a perfect Cupid's bow, this mask applies right over your mouth and is infused with hyaluronic acid and plant-based collagen to leave your lips soft and moist after one treatment. Formulated to plump, too, it's vegan and cruelty-free — and totally devoid of the nasty stuff you don't want, like phthalates and parabens.

33. The Hypo-Allergenic Disks That Get Your Pet's Hair Off In The Dryer FurZapper Pet Hair Remover $15 Amazon See on Amazon Throw one of these discs in the washer and the other in the dryer and your clothes will be rid of pet hair like magic. They're great for households with allergy sufferers as they're completely hypoallergenic, and they also remove pet dander as well as other lint from all your garments. These flexible, gummy discs are also self-cleaning, so they're very low-maintenance — and great for the environment.

34. A Coloring Book From Everyone's Favorite, Bob Ross The Official Bob Ross Coloring Book $13 Amazon See on Amazon Any fan of adult coloring books definitely needs this one: the only official, authorized Bob Ross Coloring Book on the market today. Based on the art of the television painting — and, I'd argue, relaxation — guru we all know and love, this book features more than 75 line drawings created from Ross' own work for you to interpret, as well as his catchphrases and quotes about "happy little trees," "friendly squirrels," and more.

35. These Bag Grips Make Sealing Foods Easy OXO Good Grips Bag Cinch (3 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for anyone with hand dexterity issues — or just if you're tired of fiddling with those tiny twist-ties and annoying plastic rectangles — these bag cinchers are perfect to close bread bags and other food containers. Use them in the freezer on your frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as in the pantry on grains and other foods, too. Their non-slip grip makes these clips easy to use, while the teeth on the inside of the devices holds them securely.

36. A Flexible Drain Cleaner To Bust Tricky Clogs In Tight Spaces FlexiSnake Drain Millipede $6 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing more discouraging than a clogged sink that you just can't bust, but this drain snake is flexible and skinny enough to get into even the tightest places — and equipped with patented hook-and-loop technology that's stalwart enough to retrieve even the toughest clog. At 18 inches in length, it can reach deep down into your pipes for stubborn hair or soap build-up, and cleans easily for reuse with soap and water.

37. A Funnel That Won't Risk Spillage When Transferring Liquids Cumberland Concepts Smart Funnel $10 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to transfer fluids between bottles either while you're pouring them or hands-free while screwed on, this funnel will assist you in the splash-free transfer of heavy liquids. Want to cut down on plastic waste by refilling your small dispensers from larger vessels, but tired of making a mess all over your countertops? With its adjustable clamps, this funnel eliminates that problem and helps your household get more eco-friendly.

38. The Electric Wine Aerator Works With Just The Push Of A Button NutriChef Electric Wine Aerator $68 Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy a more flavorful glass of wine and seal your bottle back airtight with this wine aerator that's crafted from stainless steel and operates easily with the push of a button. It's battery-operated, compact, and lightweight — and comes with both a hard and a soft straw so that it's universally-compatible with any wine bottle you select. The no-mess metal spout dispenses directly into your glass to prevent messes, too. One reviewer writes: "We never finish a bottle of wine and this keeps it fresh and tasting better for more than a day. Total game changer. Makes cheaper wines taste amazing. Recommend to everyone."