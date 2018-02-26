I've never met a person who didn't enjoy a good donut, and if I did, I'm not sure I would trust them. In my personal opinion, donuts are literally life itself. What's not to love about them? They're bright, incredibly sweet, and they're everything that's good about dessert time. Best of all, donuts are the perfect prop; they look amazing in every Instagram photo. Plus, no one can avoid double-tapping, because, donuts. So every once in awhile, you're going to need to have some solid Instagram captions for donuts on hand.

Whether you're snapping an artsy shot of your coffee and sprinkled donut, capturing the perfect angle of a cotton candy pink donut display, or holding two as google-y eyes with your BFF, donuts are the perfect complement your picture (and, of course, your entire day is made within the first bite). A sweet treat makes even the worst day all the more better, so consider this your sign from the universe. You deserve a donut (and a cute Instagram post) today.

Snap on, donut lovers — because this is the Instagram content that I, for one, want to see. Show off your vibrant donut, your steaming cup of coffee, those vibrant sprinkles, and make sure to use one of these 39 captions to pair perfectly. A-dough-able, am I right?

1. "All you need is love and donuts." — Unknown

2. "Donut ever give up." — Unknown

3. "Donut worry. Be happy." — Unknown

4. "Donut kill my vibes." — Unknown

5. "Dare to be a donut in a world of plain bagels." — Unknown

6. "Whatever sprinkles your donuts." — Unknown

7. "In moments of doubt, trust your gut, hug your dog, and eat a donut." — Unknown

8. "You can't buy happiness but you can buy donuts and that's basically the same thing." — Unknown

9. "Sprinkles are just glitter for food." — Unknown

10. "Donut know what I'd do without you." — Unknown

11. "Donut let anyone tell you you're less than incredible." — Unknown

12. "I ate a donut without sprinkles... diets are hard." — Unknown

13. "Eat more hole foods!" — Unknown

14. "Oh, donut even." — Unknown

15. "I run because I love my body. And donuts. I love donuts." — Unknown

16. "Abs are cool, but have you ever tried donuts?" — Unknown

17. "You drive me glazy." — Unknown

18. "The center of a donut is 100 percent fat free." — Unknown

19. "I love you more than donuts." — Unknown

20. "I like you a (donut) hole lot." — Unknown

21. "Life is short, eat more donuts." — Unknown

22. "A donut is happiness with sprinkles on top." — Unknown

23. "I got 99 donuts 'cause I already ate one." — Unknown

24. "Donut you love the weekend." — Unknown

25. "All you need is love and maybe a donut." — Unknown

26. "You're the sprinkles on my donut." — Unknown

27. "I'm just a girl standing in front of a salad, asking it to be a donut." — Unknown

28. "The optimist sees the donut, the pessimist sees the hole." — Oscar Wilde

29. "Everything is better with donuts." — Unknown

30. "I'd rather have a donut buddy rather than a workout buddy." — Unknown

31. "Donut stop, get it, get it." — Unknown

32. "You donut want to miss this!" — Unknown

33. "Will bike for donut." —Unknown

34. "People who love to eat are always the best people." — Julia Child

35. "Man does not live by coffee alone... have a donut!" — Unknown

36. "Hold me closer, tiny donuts." — Unknown

37. "Do or donut there is no try." — Unknown

38. "You're right up there with unicorns and donuts." — Unknown

39. "Donut disturb." —Unknown