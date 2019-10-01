Visiting a winery is always a treat. Not only do you get to try out a ton of different wines and observe the whole wine making process, but you can also soak up the stunning sights and amazing aromas of being at a vineyard. The combination of the endless rows of grape vines, beautiful buildings on the property where the wine is made, your Insta-worthy outfit, and of course, the wine itself, all make for perfect photos. Therefore, you'll need wine tour Instagram captions that are absolutely sip-erb.

You have an epic day planned at the winery. You'll take a tour of the property, enjoy a tasting, pack a picnic lunch to savor outside, and take tons of pics. Regardless of who you're with, you're bound to have an incredible time. You and your crew will be sip-sip-hooray-ing through the rest of the day, and you'll walk away from your visit with some snaps and memories that will last a lifetime.

Obviously, a day at a winery calls for at least one post on the Instagram feed — if not more — and you'll definitely want to have some punny captions to spice up your posts. If you're ready to wine down, re-wine, replay your amazing day, and say "Hakuna Moscato," these Instagram captions will be perfect to accompany all of your wine tour snaps.

Shutterstock

1. "Wine a little, laugh a lot."

2. "We make some really grape decisions."

3. "Here for the right riesling."

4. "Either give me more wine or leave me alone." — Rumi

5. "You had me at merlot."

6. "Wine flies when you're having fun."

7. "I'd say it's about time to wine down."

8. "Today's forecast: 100 percent chance of a wine glass in my hand."

9. "You can't sip with us."

10. "Home is where the wine is, so I'm definitely home here."

11. "Read between the wines."

12. "Wine is the answer. What was the question?"

13. "Sip, sip, hooray."

14. "Tasting our way through the vineyard."

15. "My day just went from super to sip-erb real quick."

16. "The best wines are the ones we drink with friends."

17. "I'm currently on cloud wine."

18. "Chardonnay or should I go?"

19. "Hakuna Moscato. It means drink wine."

20. "Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Some girls are made of sarcasm, wine, and everything fine."

21. "Cabernet? More like, caber-yay!"

Shutterstock

22. "We're forever partners in wine."

23. "Adulting makes me wine."

24. "Sip happens."

25. "You're the wine that I want."

26. "Let's pause and re-wine."

27. "It's wine o'clock somewhere."

28. "Not wine-ing about this situation."

29. "Is that a yay or cabernet?"

30. "Stop and smell the rosé."

31. "Back that glass up."

32. "Everything happens for a riesling, right?"

33. "Another glass? Wine not?"

34. "Giving you more reasons to wine."

35. "You are so bottlefull to me."

36. "Oh, sweet child of wine."

37. "Let's get fizzical. Pass the prosecco, please."

38. "The only one I'd share my favorite rosé with."